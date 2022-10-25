Sandline Global to Become the First Private-Sector Customer for Cellebrite Guardian

PETAH TIKVAH, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va. and FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced an agreement with Sandline Global LLC (Sandline) to enhance its in-house investigative and evidence management operations with Cellebrite Guardian.



Sandline has entered into a multi-year investment to deploy Cellebrite Guardian. The investment makes Sandline the first private-sector enterprise to enhance its DI capabilities and builds on its current deployment of Cellebrite Collect & Review solutions.

The collaboration between Cellebrite and Sandline will also help train the next generation of forensic practitioners and give students firsthand experience in using relevant solutions at the University of New Haven. As part of the agreement, Sandline will provide the University of New Haven with funding for academic licenses for Cellebrite’s cutting-edge DI solutions, which will be used to support its online Master’s degree in Digital Forensic Investigation for the next five years.

“We are pleased to further our partnership with Cellebrite by using Cellebrite Guardian in our newly opened state-of-the-art forensics lab,” stated Robert B. Fried, Sandline’s Senior Vice President and Global Head of Forensics and Investigation. “We found Guardian to be an ideal solution for our evidence management needs due to its reporting functionality and sharing of information across project teams.”

Representatives from both Cellebrite and Sandline will be attending Relativity Fest, an annual conference designed to educate and connect the e-discovery and compliance communities, held in Chicago, Illinois from October 26 – 28, 2022. Robert B. Fried, Sandline’s Senior Vice President and Global Head of Forensics and Investigation and Cellebrite Enterprise Solution’s General Manager Ken Basore will be available for interviews.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com , https://investors.cellebrite.com , or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite .

About Sandline Global

Sandline Global is a premier eDiscovery and legal technology services company. Founded by a former AM Law litigation support lead, we specialize in supporting the unique needs of law firms and corporations.

With our global network of offices and data centers in Washington D.C., New York City, Frankfurt, Taipei, Dubai and Karachi, we utilize best of breed technology, custom workflows, and deep industry experience to support complex investigations and litigation matters.

In addition to providing forensics, eDiscovery and document review services, we also design and support iManage deployments for law firms and legal departments.

