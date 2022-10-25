CRC Press Announces Book on ‘Hydrometallurgical Recycling of Lithium-Ion Battery Materials’ Featuring RecycLiCo Patented Process

SURREY, British Columbia, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: 2AM) ("RecycLiCo" or "Company"), formerly American Manganese Inc., a battery materials company focused on the development of novel lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies and its R&D partner, Kemetco Research Inc. (“Kemetco”), are pleased to announce the book, ‘Hydrometallurgical Recycling of Lithium-Ion Battery Materials’ written by the Vice President of Kemetco Research, co-inventor of the RecycLiCo patented process, and recipient of a Geneva Innovation Award, Joey Jung, Ph.D.



The 408-page book provides a comprehensive review of available hydrometallurgical technologies for recycling lithium-ion battery cathode material. It features the experimental work over the past six years that has led to the development of RecycLiCo’s advanced and novel lithium-ion battery material recycling and upcycling process. The book includes the fundamentals of recycling lithium-ion battery cathode materials, compares predominant recycling methods, and focuses on methods that increase efficiencies and lower carbon footprint.

The book will be published with the CRC Press, an American publishing group specializing in producing technical books with a strong international presence and peer-reviewed by respected academic specialists. The hard copy is available for pre-order now (click here to pre-order).

The Company is also pleased to report that the Chinese Patent Office has granted Patent No. CN 110139832B for the Company’s National Phase Patent Application regarding its core lithium-ion battery recycling invention. The patent has also been granted in the United States, South Korea, Japan, Canada, and India. National Phase Patent Applications for Australia and the European Union have also been filed and are under review. In addition, the Company’s second National Phase Patent Application is pending in China.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. With minimal processing steps and up to 100% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology, and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

