First National Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results and Stock Repurchase Plan

STRASBURG, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported unaudited consolidated net income of $4.5 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.71 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. This compares to net income of $3.8 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.61 for the second quarter of 2022.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Key highlights of the third quarter ending September 30, 2022, are as follows. Comparisons are to the linked quarterly period ending June 30, 2022, unless otherwise stated:

Net income increased $619 thousand, or 16%, to $4.5 million

Return on average assets was 1.27%

Return on average equity was 17.27%

Net interest margin improved to 3.58% from 3.42%

Efficiency ratio improved to 61.10% from 62.69%

Loans increased $26.4 million, or 12%, annualized

Net interest income increased $437 thousand, or 15% annualized

Non-performing assets were unchanged at 0.15% of total assets

“First National Corporation delivered excellent third quarter results with 12% annualized loan growth, strong credit metrics, and an improved net interest margin and efficiency ratio,” said Scott C. Harvard, president and chief executive officer of First National. “The Company benefited from recent strategic expansion initiatives, loan growth and a higher net interest margin. We believe diversifying with employees and customers in attractive Virginia markets is building long term value for our shareholders. As we move forward, the Company will remain mindful of current economic uncertainties as our team continues to be disciplined in underwriting loans and managing to our long-term risk appetite.”

STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN

The Company also announced today that its board of directors authorized a stock repurchase plan on October 12, 2022, pursuant to which First National may repurchase up to $5.0 million of the Company’s common stock. First National intends to purchase shares periodically through privately negotiated transactions or in the open market in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission rules. The Company’s board of directors authorized the purchase plan to run through December 31, 2023, unless the entire amount authorized to be repurchased has been acquired before that date. First National intends to fund the repurchase plan with a combination of cash on hand and cash generated from ongoing operations.

There is no guarantee as to the exact number of, or value of, shares that may be repurchased by First National, and First National may discontinue repurchases at any time that management determines additional repurchases are not warranted. The timing and amount of share repurchases under the stock repurchase plan will depend on a number of factors, including First National’s stock price performance, ongoing capital planning considerations, general market conditions, and applicable legal requirements.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the third quarter of 2022, net interest income totaled $11.7 million, an increase of $437 thousand from $11.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and was positively impacted by a higher interest rate environment and a continued change in the Company’s earning asset composition. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by higher interest income from loan growth during the third quarter and increases in loan yields due to higher market interest rates. The favorable impact of the increase in loan yields was partially offset by an increase in deposit costs. The net interest margin expanded by 16 basis points during the third quarter to 3.58% from the previous quarter due to a 4% increase in net interest income and a 2% decrease in average earning assets. The impact of net interest margin expansion was greater than the impact of lower average earning assets in the third quarter. The yield on earning assets increased 32-basis points, which exceeded the 16-basis point increase in the cost of funds. A change in the composition of average earning assets also contributed to the increase in net interest income as average loans to average earning assets increased from 64% to 68%, while average interest-bearing deposits in banks to total average assets decreased from 9% to 6%.

Net accretion of discounts on purchased loans was included in interest and fees on loans and totaled $295 thousand in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $351 thousand in the second quarter of 2022. Accretion of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan income, net of costs is also included in interest and fees on loans. Net accretion of PPP income totaled $0 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $35 thousand in the second quarter of 2022.

ASSET QUALITY

Overview

During the third quarter of 2022, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) as a percentage of total assets remained low at 0.15% at September 30, 2022. Accruing past due loan levels as a percentage of total loans totaled 0.27% at September 30, 2022, which was an 8-basis point increase as compared to June 30, 2022 and was 6 basis points lower than at September 30, 2021. Net charge-off levels remained low at 0.01% of total average loans for the third quarter of 2022. The allowance for loan losses totaled $6.3 million at September 30, 2022, which was a slight increase from $6.2 million at June 30, 2022.

Nonperforming Assets

NPAs totaled $2.1 million at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, compared to $4.0 million at September 30, 2021. The following table shows a summary of NPA balances at the quarter ended (dollars in thousands):

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Nonaccrual loans $ 566 $ 442 $ 2,158 Other real estate owned, net 1,578 1,665 1,848 Total nonperforming assets $ 2,144 $ 2,107 $ 4,006



Past Due Loans

Past due loans still accruing interest totaled $2.4 million or 0.27% of total loans at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.7 million or 0.19% of total loans at June 30, 2022, and $2.7 million or 0.33% of total loans at September 30, 2021. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $306 thousand or 0.03% of total loans were loans past due 90 days or more at September 30, 2022, compared to $91 thousand or 0.01% of total loans at June 30, 2022, and $7 thousand or 0.00% of total loans at September 30, 2021.

Net Charge-offs

Net charge-offs were $111 thousand or 0.05% of total average loans on an annualized basis for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of 0.01% for the second quarter of 2022 and 0.02% for the third quarter of 2021. On a year-to-date basis through September 30, 2022, net charge-offs were $19 thousand or 0.00% of total average loans (annualized).

Provision for Loan Losses

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $200 thousand, compared to a provision for loan losses of $400 thousand in the previous quarter, and a no provision for loan losses during the third quarter of 2021. The provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2022 resulted from the impact of loan growth on the general reserve component of the allowance for loan losses and net charge-offs of $111 thousand.

Allowance for Loan Losses

At September 30, 2022, the allowance for loan losses totaled $6.3 million, which was a $90 thousand increase from $6.2 million as of June 30, 2022. The increase in the allowance for loan losses resulted from the impact of loan growth in during the quarter and was partially offset by the impact of improved qualitative factors related to the reduction of modified loans. The Bank modified terms of certain loans for customers negatively impacted by the pandemic during the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first half of 2021. The modifications lowered borrower’s loan payments by providing interest only payments for periods ranging between 6 and 24 months. As borrowers resumed regular principal and interest loan payments, modified loan balances decreased to $0 at September 30, 2022, compared to $4.7 million at June 30, 2022, and $13.3 million at September 30, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans decreased slightly to 0.69% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.70% at June 30, 2022, and increased slightly from 0.66% at September 30, 2021. The net discount on purchased loans totaled $2.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $2.9 million at June 30, 2022, and $3.8 million at September 30, 2021. The net discount on purchased loans is not included in the allowance for loan losses.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased $247 thousand, or 9%, to $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily from higher ATM and check card fee income, bank-owned life insurance income and other operating income. ATM and check card fees increased $118 thousand, or 15%, from an annual payment received from the Bank’s check card vendor in during the quarter. Other operating income increased $99 thousand, primarily from a death benefit payment received during the quarter from a life insurance policy.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense increased $165 thousand, or 2%, to $9.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily from higher other operating expense, which was partially offset by lower equipment expense. Other operating expense was higher in the third quarter primarily from an increase in director fees related to annual equity compensation as well as an increase in losses related to customer account fraud. Equipment expense was lower in the third quarter when compared to the prior quarter primarily from higher costs incurred in the second quarter of 2022 from expenses related to the transition of The Bank of Fincastle customer accounts to First Bank’s operating systems.

BALANCE SHEET

At September 30, 2022, assets totaled $1.4 billion, which was a decrease of $31.1 million, or 9% (annualized) from June 30, 2022, and an increase of $27.8 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2021. Total assets declined from the prior quarter primarily due to a $51.5 million decrease in interest-bearing deposits in banks and a $10.6 million decrease in total securities. The decreases were partially offset by a $26.3 million increase in loans, net of the allowance for loan losses.

At September 30, 2022, loans totaled $906.5 million, an increase of $26.4 million or 12% (annualized) from $880.1 million at June 30, 2022. Average loans totaled $890.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $32.7 million or 15% (annualized) from the prior quarter. At September 30, 2022, loans increased $84.1 million, or 10%, from the prior year as of September 30, 2021, and quarterly average loans increased $124.7 million, or 16%, from the same period in the prior year.

At September 30, 2022, total deposits were $1.3 billion, a decrease of $30.1 million or 9% (annualized) from June 30, 2022. Average deposits totaled $1.3 billion for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $27.2 million, or 8%, (annualized) from the prior quarter. The decline in deposits was primarily the result of a decrease in the balance of an internal money market account used by the Bank’s wealth management department for its clients. At September 30, 2022, deposits increased $53.5 million, or 4%, from the prior year as of September 30, 2021, and quarterly average deposits increased $69.2 million, or 6%, from the same period in the prior year.

The following table provides capital ratios at the quarters ended:

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Total capital ratio (2) 14.18% 14.23% 14.42% Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 13.52% 13.56% 13.81% Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 13.52% 13.56% 13.81% Leverage ratio (2) 9.27% 8.87% 9.22% Common equity to total assets (5) 7.16% 7.09% 8.62% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (5) (6) 6.95% 6.88% 8.34%



For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company’s common equity to total assets capital ratio and the tangible common equity to tangible assets capital ratio increased from the prior quarter, but decreased from the prior year, primarily due to the unrealized losses on the available-for-sale securities portfolio recorded in other comprehensive loss due to market interest rate increases during 2022.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.14 per common share, consistent with the second quarter of 2022, and represented an increase of $0.02 per common share compared to cash dividends of $0.12 per share for the third quarter of 2021. The Bank was considered well-capitalized at September 30, 2022.



TRANSFER OF SECURITIES FROM AVAILABLE FOR SALE TO HELD TO MATURITY

On September 1, 2022, the Bank transferred 24 securities designated as available for sale with a combined book value of $82.2 million, market value of $74.4 million, and unrealized loss of $7.8 million, to securities designated held to maturity. The unrealized loss is being amortized monthly over the life of the securities with an increase to the carrying value of securities and a decrease to the related accumulated other comprehensive loss, which is included in the shareholders’ equity section of the Company’s balance sheet. The amortization of the unrealized loss on the transferred securities totaled $157 thousand, or $124 thousand net of tax, for the third quarter of 2022. The securities selected for transfer had

larger potential decreases in their fair market values in higher interest rate environments than most other securities in the available-for-sale portfolio. Securities transferred included U.S. Treasury, agency, municipal and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The securities were transferred to mitigate the potential unfavorable impact that higher market interest rates may have on the carrying value of the securities and on the related accumulated other comprehensive loss. Securities designated as held to maturity are carried on the balance sheet at amortized cost, while securities designated as available for sale are carried at fair market value.

SUBSEQUENT EVENT

On October 3, 2022, First Bank Financial Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank, received proceeds totaling $3.0 million from the sale of its interest in a broker-dealer of investments. First Bank Financial Services, Inc. recorded a gain on the sale of the investment totaling $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The gain has not been reflected on the Company’s income statement for three or nine months ended September 30, 2022.

ACQUISITION OF THE SMARTBANK LOAN PORTFOLIO

On September 30, 2021, the Bank acquired $82.6 million of loans and certain branch assets from SmartBank related to their Richmond area branch, located in Glen Allen, Virginia. Additionally, an experienced team of bankers based out of the SmartBank location transitioned to become employees of First Bank in the fourth quarter of 2021. First Bank did not assume any deposit liabilities from SmartBank in connection with the transaction and SmartBank closed their branch operation on December 31, 2021. The Bank continued to operate its loan production office from the former branch location.

ACQUISITION OF THE BANK OF FINCASTLE

On July 1, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of The Bank of Fincastle for an aggregate purchase price of $33.8 million of cash and stock (the “Merger”). Fincastle was merged with and into First Bank. The former Fincastle branches operated as The Bank of Fincastle, a division of First Bank, until their systems were converted on October 16, 2021. There were no merger expenses in the third or second quarters of 2022, compared to merger expenses of $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2021.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, a loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 20 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, and in the city of Richmond. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which invests in entities that provide investment services and title insurance.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its

knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential adverse effect on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance. For details on other factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Income Statement Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 10,759 $ 9,963 $ 9,496 $ 9,365 $ 9,215 Interest on deposits in banks 380 251 70 64 79 Interest on federal funds sold — — — 2 8 Interest on securities Taxable interest 1,323 1,295 1,132 920 766 Tax-exempt interest 307 309 305 299 242 Dividends 23 21 21 23 21 Total interest income $ 12,792 $ 11,839 $ 11,024 $ 10,673 $ 10,331 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 927 $ 413 $ 340 $ 355 $ 369 Interest on subordinated debt 70 69 69 155 156 Interest on junior subordinated debt 68 67 67 68 68 Total interest expense $ 1,065 $ 549 $ 476 $ 578 $ 593 Net interest income $ 11,727 $ 11,290 $ 10,548 $ 10,095 $ 9,738 Provision for loan losses 200 400 — 350 — Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 11,527 $ 10,890 $ 10,548 $ 9,745 $ 9,738 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 708 $ 698 $ 609 $ 625 $ 547 ATM and check card fees 915 797 750 894 753 Wealth management fees 739 760 803 716 696 Fees for other customer services 180 188 233 176 279 Brokered mortgage fees 72 58 94 123 155 Income from bank owned life insurance 166 131 144 152 161 Other operating income 247 148 78 275 57 Total noninterest income $ 3,027 $ 2,780 $ 2,711 $ 2,961 $ 2,648 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,174 $ 5,086 $ 5,124 $ 5,099 $ 5,446 Occupancy 539 545 572 510 500 Equipment 546 620 559 527 519 Marketing 211 223 151 179 243 Supplies 117 131 136 168 176 Legal and professional fees 361 381 333 731 586 ATM and check card expense 332 347 303 317 329 FDIC assessment 109 132 152 112 87 Bank franchise tax 238 238 216 172 153 Data processing expense 243 221 236 1,271 465 Amortization expense 5 5 5 4 5 Other real estate owned expense, net 14 41 28 12 14 Other operating expense 1,194 948 829 924 903 Total noninterest expense $ 9,083 $ 8,918 $ 8,644 $ 10,026 $ 9,426 Income before income taxes $ 5,471 $ 4,752 $ 4,615 $ 2,680 $ 2,960 Income tax expense 1,017 917 886 497 562 Net income $ 4,454 $ 3,835 $ 3,729 $ 2,183 $ 2,398



FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.71 $ 0.61 $ 0.60 $ 0.35 $ 0.39 Weighted average shares, basic 6,257,040 6,250,329 6,238,973 6,226,838 6,220,456 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.61 $ 0.60 $ 0.35 $ 0.38 Weighted average shares, diluted 6,264,107 6,257,479 6,245,704 6,235,907 6,229,524 Shares outstanding at period end 6,262,381 6,252,147 6,249,784 6,228,176 6,226,418 Tangible book value at period end (4) $ 15.31 $ 15.54 $ 16.54 $ 18.28 $ 18.11 Cash dividends $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.27 % 1.08 % 1.06 % 0.63 % 0.71 % Return on average equity 17.27 % 15.04 % 13.40 % 7.44 % 8.64 % Net interest margin 3.58 % 3.42 % 3.19 % 3.13 % 3.06 % Efficiency ratio (1) 61.10 % 62.69 % 64.36 % 64.69 % 64.86 % Average Balances Average assets $ 1,393,308 $ 1,419,878 $ 1,430,524 $ 1,366,855 $ 1,337,247 Average earning assets 1,309,794 1,334,976 1,352,311 1,289,977 1,272,969 Average shareholders’ equity 102,341 102,269 112,822 116,511 110,153 Asset Quality Loan charge-offs $ 181 $ 107 $ 106 $ 185 $ 111 Loan recoveries 70 81 224 111 80 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 111 26 (118 ) 74 31 Non-accrual loans 566 442 2,130 2,304 2,158 Other real estate owned, net 1,578 1,665 1,767 1,848 1,848 Nonperforming assets (3) 2,144 2,107 3,897 4,152 4,006 Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing 2,117 1,572 2,105 3,235 2,707 Loans over 90 days past due, accruing 306 91 52 — 7 Troubled debt restructurings, accruing — — — — — Special mention loans 3,183 — — — — Substandard loans, accruing 304 308 311 315 319 Capital Ratios (2) Total capital $ 134,882 $ 131,624 $ 128,567 $ 125,934 $ 128,197 Tier 1 capital 128,590 125,422 122,739 120,224 122,763 Common equity tier 1 capital 128,590 125,422 122,739 120,224 122,763 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.18 % 14.23 % 14.44 % 14.76 % 14.42 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.52 % 13.56 % 13.79 % 14.09 % 13.81 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.52 % 13.56 % 13.79 % 14.09 % 13.81 % Leverage ratio 9.27 % 8.87 % 8.61 % 8.82 % 9.22 %



FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Balance Sheet Cash and due from banks $ 22,809 $ 19,886 $ 19,989 $ 18,725 $ 19,182 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 52,976 104,529 129,801 157,281 95,459 Federal funds sold — — — — 80,589 Securities available for sale, at fair value 176,403 264,750 284,893 289,495 266,600 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 154,894 77,151 81,640 33,441 10,046 Restricted securities, at cost 1,908 1,908 1,908 1,813 1,813 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 900,222 873,887 830,595 819,408 816,977 Other real estate owned, net 1,578 1,665 1,767 1,848 1,848 Premises and equipment, net 21,693 22,118 22,278 22,403 22,401 Accrued interest receivable 4,247 4,154 4,056 3,903 3,823 Bank owned life insurance 24,375 24,569 24,438 24,294 24,141 Goodwill 3,030 3,030 3,030 3,030 4,011 Core deposit intangibles, net 140 145 150 154 159 Other assets 19,320 16,898 13,117 13,641 8,740 Total assets $ 1,383,595 $ 1,414,690 $ 1,417,662 $ 1,389,436 $ 1,355,789 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 438,306 $ 431,292 $ 417,776 $ 413,188 $ 411,527 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits 693,970 731,125 734,051 689,998 652,624 Time deposits 133,770 133,733 141,065 145,566 148,419 Total deposits $ 1,266,046 $ 1,296,150 $ 1,292,892 $ 1,248,752 $ 1,212,570 Subordinated debt, net 4,995 4,994 4,994 9,993 9,993 Junior subordinated debt 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,198 3,952 3,934 4,373 7,041 Total liabilities $ 1,284,518 $ 1,314,375 $ 1,311,099 $ 1,272,397 $ 1,238,883 Preferred stock $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Common stock 7,828 7,815 7,812 7,785 7,783 Surplus 32,620 32,398 32,298 31,966 31,889 Retained earnings 86,382 82,804 79,845 76,990 75,554 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (27,753 ) (22,702 ) (13,392 ) 298 1,680 Total shareholders’ equity $ 99,077 $ 100,315 $ 106,563 $ 117,039 $ 116,906 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,383,595 $ 1,414,690 $ 1,417,662 $ 1,389,436 $ 1,355,789 Loan Data Mortgage real estate loans: Construction and land development $ 51,352 $ 49,118 $ 49,308 $ 55,721 $ 45,120 Secured by farmland 3,432 3,169 3,555 3,708 3748 Secured by 1-4 family residential 317,414 312,082 290,408 291,990 294,216 Other real estate loans 414,072 397,868 380,635 361,213 358,895 Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate) 745 769 937 985 857 Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate) 111,400 108,780 102,745 98,820 104,807 Consumer installment loans 4,192 4,230 4,602 4,963 6,577 Deposit overdrafts 163 292 205 175 172 All other loans 3,744 3,781 4,028 7,543 8,019 Total loans $ 906,514 $ 880,089 $ 836,423 $ 825,118 $ 822,411 Allowance for loan losses (6,292 ) (6,202 ) (5,828 ) (5,710 ) (5,434 ) Loans, net $ 900,222 $ 873,887 $ 830,595 $ 819,408 $ 816,977



FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income (1) GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 10,759 $ 9,963 $ 9,496 $ 9,365 $ 9,215 Interest income – investments and other 2,033 1,876 1,528 1,308 1,116 Interest expense – deposits (927 ) (413 ) (340 ) (355 ) (369 ) Interest expense – subordinated debt (70 ) (69 ) (69 ) (155 ) (156 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (68 ) (67 ) (67 ) (68 ) (68 ) Total net interest income $ 11,727 $ 11,290 $ 10,548 $ 10,095 $ 9,738 Non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans $ — $ — $ 8 $ 8 $ 8 Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities 82 82 81 80 64 Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $ 82 $ 82 $ 89 $ 88 $ 72 Total tax-equivalent net interest income $ 11,809 $ 11,372 $ 10,637 $ 10,183 $ 9,810



FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Year-to-Date Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 Income Statement Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 30,218 $ 23,432 Interest on deposits in banks 701 149 Interest on securities Taxable interest 3,750 2,180 Tax-exempt interest 921 637 Dividends 65 65 Total interest income $ 35,655 $ 26,471 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 1,680 $ 1,060 Interest on subordinated debt 208 464 Interest on junior subordinated debt 202 202 Total interest expense $ 2,090 $ 1,726 Net interest income $ 33,565 $ 24,745 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 600 (1,000 ) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses $ 32,965 $ 25,745 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,015 $ 1,436 ATM and check card fees 2,462 2,036 Wealth management fees 2,302 1,996 Fees for other customer services 601 611 Brokered mortgage fees 224 416 Income from bank owned life insurance 441 374 Net gains on securities available for sale — 37 Net gains on sale of loans — 25 Other operating income 473 295 Total noninterest income $ 8,518 $ 7,226 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 15,384 $ 12,694 Occupancy 1,656 1,346 Equipment 1,725 1,383 Marketing 585 487 Supplies 384 341 Legal and professional fees 1,075 1,806 ATM and check card expense 982 828 FDIC assessment 393 234 Bank franchise tax 692 493 Data processing expense 700 885 Amortization expense 15 24 Other real estate owned expense, net 83 14 Other operating expense 2,971 2,171 Total noninterest expense $ 26,645 $ 22,706 Income before income taxes $ 14,838 $ 10,265 Income tax expense 2,820 2,089 Net income $ 12,018 $ 8,176



FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Year-to-Date Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Net income, basic $ 1.92 $ 1.54 Weighted average shares, basic 6,248,847 5,322,696 Net income, diluted $ 1.92 $ 1.53 Weighted average shares, diluted 6,254,968 5,329,939 Shares outstanding at period end 6,262,381 6,226,418 Tangible book value at period end $ 15.31 $ 18.11 Cash dividends $ 0.42 $ 0.36 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.14 % 0.97 % Return on average equity 15.12 % 11.40 % Net interest margin 3.57 % 3.13 % Efficiency ratio (1) 62.66 % 64.34 % Average Balances Average assets $ 1,415,169 $ 1,121,225 Average earning assets 1,265,509 1,063,597 Average shareholders’ equity 106,285 95,861 Asset Quality Loan charge-offs $ 394 $ 1,262 Loan recoveries 375 211 Net charge-offs 19 1,051 Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income (1) GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 30,218 $ 23,432 Interest income – investments and other 5,437 3,039 Interest expense – deposits (1,680 ) (1,060 ) Interest expense – subordinated debt (208 ) (464 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (202 ) (202 ) Total net interest income $ 33,565 $ 24,745 Non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans $ 8 $ 24 Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities 245 169 Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $ 253 $ 193 Total tax-equivalent net interest income $ 33,818 $ 24,938

(1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment, and merger related expenses by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on sales of securities. Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such. Management believes; however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance, but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.

(2) All capital ratios reported are for First Bank.

(3) Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, net of selling costs.

(4) Tangible book value is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangibles from total shareholders' equity.

(5) Capital ratios presented are for First National Corporation.

(6) The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, or TCE ratio, is calculated by dividing consolidated total common shareholders’ equity by consolidated total assets, after reducing both amounts by goodwill and other intangible assets net of related deferred taxes. The TCE ratio is not required by GAAP or by bank regulations, but is a metric used by management to evaluate the adequacy of the Company’s capital levels. Since there is no authoritative requirement to calculate the TCE ratio, our TCE ratio is not necessarily comparable to similar capital measures disclosed or used by other companies in the financial services industry. Tangible common equity and tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.