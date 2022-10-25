Medicenna to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on Friday, November 4, 2022

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or “the Company") (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on November 4, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET to report its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results and operational highlights.



To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9716 from Canada or the United States or 1-201-493-6779 internationally, followed by the conference ID: 13733195. To access the live webcast, please visit https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1573316&tp_key=64173fbac0. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on Medicenna’s website.

