Global Quantum Dot Photodetectors / Quantum Dot Sensors Market to Reach $491.9 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quantum Dot Photodetectors / Quantum Dot Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06356538/?utm_source=GNW
9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.5% CAGR and reach US$183.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Healthcare segment is readjusted to a revised 12% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $70.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR
The Quantum Dot Photodetectors / Quantum Dot Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$70.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$86.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.
Aerospace & Defense Segment to Record 9% CAGR
In the global Aerospace & Defense segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$21.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$39.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Avantama
Crystalplex Corporation
Nanoco Group
Nanosys
Navillum Nanotechnologies
NN-Labs
Ocean NanoTech
Osram Licht
Quantum Materials
Samsung Electronics
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Quantum Dot Photodetectors/Quantum Dot Sensors - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Global Quantum Dot Photodetectors / Quantum Dot Sensors Market to Reach $491.9 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Quantum Dot Photodetectors / Quantum Dot Sensors estimated at US$240. 2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$491.
