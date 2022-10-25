New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global NB-IoT Chipset Market Research Report 2021-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351279/?utm_source=GNW

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Nordic Semiconductor (Norway)

Sanechips Co. Ltd. (China)

Samsung Group (South Korea)

MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan)

Sercomm Corporation (Taiwan)

u-blox Holding AG (Switzerland)

Sequans Communications S.A.(France)



Industry Dynamics:

Key Drivers: Increased disposable money and technology advancements will have a significant impact on NB-IoT Chipset Market trends. Demand-supply dynamics will also have an impact on the NB-IoT Chipset Market’s growth. Government actions that benefit customers and increases in their purchasing power will help the NB-IoT Chipset Market expand.



Industry Restraints: The NB-IoT Chipset Market’s expansion would be hampered by a lack of technical specialists and fluctuating raw material costs. Furthermore, the breakout of the COVID pandemic, which resulted in lockdowns, has slowed supply chain activity, putting a halt to NB-IoT Chipset Market.



Opportunities for Market Players: The NB-IoT Chipset Market will benefit from industry participants’ increased focus on building strategic alliances as well as the introduction of new products and technology. Players in the industry are concentrating on growing their regional presence and securing a solid position in the NB-IoT Chipset Market. Over the forecast timeframe, this will result in an increase in the size of the NB-IoT Chipset Market.



Challenges in the Market: Changes in government policies, rising environmental concerns, and a change in administration can all obstruct the NB-IoT Chipset Market’s growth path.



The global NB-IoT Chipset market is categorized as:



BY OFFERING

Hardware

Processor

Memory

Power Management Unit

Software



BY DEPLOYMENT

Guard

In-band

Standalone



BY APPLICATION

Smart Meters

Smart Parking

Trackers

Alarms & Detectors

Wearable Devices

Other Devices



BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Agriculture

Automotive & Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Infrastructure

Others



By Geography: Global NB-IoT Chipset market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

NB-IoT Chipset and other similar things has become mandatory throughout Asia Pacific’s expanding regions. Asia Pacific is expected to be profitable due to the region’s rapid growth in the construction, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors. In Europe, demand for NB-IoT Chipset is expanding, notably from end-user industries



Frequently Asked Questions

