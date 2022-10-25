AMBIPAR GROUP COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF WITT O’BRIEN’S

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambipar Group, a global leading provider of integrated environmental and emergency management solutions, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Witt O’Brien’s, LLC (Witt O’Brien’s) by its Ambipar Response division.

Ambipar Response is a leading provider of environmental, emergency response services in all modes and industries. Its international client base includes the logistics, chemical, oil and gas, mining, and industrial sectors, among others. It serves clients through 217 locations in 16 countries.

Witt O’Brien’s builds community and business resilience to man-made and natural disruptions. It provides strategic consulting and implementation solutions that ensure the continuity and stability with the quality of its clients’ critical operations. Its large and growing customer base includes US federal, state, and local governments, as well as corporate clients worldwide.

“This acquisition is transformational for Ambipar Response,” said Guilherme Borlenghi, Ambipar Response’s CEO. “The addition of Witt O’Brien’s to our portfolio strengthens our leading position with over 11,000 clients across six continents. As governments and businesses struggle to manage a growing range of increasingly expensive disruptions, we are well positioned to expand in this growing global market.”

“We are thrilled” added Tim Whipple, Witt O’Brien’s CEO. “Like Witt O’Brien’s, Ambipar is a mission-driven organization, helping companies and communities become more resilient and sustainable. Our cultures, client solutions, and business models are highly complementary. Through this combination, we will be able to broaden the support we can offer for our clients’ mission-critical operations.”

Immediately following this acquisition, Witt O’Brien’s will continue to operate with no changes to its client service teams or contractual arrangements, thus ensuring a smooth transition for its customers as well as the execution of a planned integration process.

About Ambipar Group

Ambipar Group delivers integrated environmental and emergency management services through two divisions: Environment and Response. Since 2020 it has been a public company listed on the Brazilian stock exchange (under the ticker B3: AMBP3).

About Witt O’Brien’s