H World Group Limited Announces Preliminary Results for Hotel Operations in the Third Quarter of 2022

SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“H World”, “we” or “our”), a key player in the global hotel industry, today announced preliminary results for hotel operations in the third quarter (“Q3 2022”) ended September 30, 2022.

COVID-19 update
For our Legacy-Huazhu business, our RevPAR in Q3 2022 recovered to 90% of the 2019 level, thanks to pent-up leisure travelling demand in the summer holiday during July and August 2022, as well as gradual recovery of business travelling in late September 2022. Breaking down into each month, our RevPAR in July, August and September 2022 recovered to 90%, 89% and 90% of the 2019 levels, respectively. However, we remain cautious on the recovery path in Q4 2022 as we are seeing more sporadic resurgences of COVID in various provinces and cities in China recently.

Steigenberger Hotels AG and its subsidiaries (“DH”, or “Legacy-DH”) have experienced continuing RevPAR recovery in Q3 2022. After recovering to 93% of 2019 levels in Q2 2022, blended RevPAR increased to 102% of 2019 levels in Q3 2022. Blended RevPAR recovery was driven by a 17% increase in ADR, while occupancy remained 10 percentage points behind 2019 levels. Due to expected energy shortages and resulting high inflation rates in Europe, further ADR increases will be required to cover the cost increases. Therefore, the focus of DH will continue to be on efficiency improvements, re-negotiation of lease contracts, and personnel cost optimization.

Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu(1)

　Number of hotels 　Number of rooms
　Opened
in Q3 2022

Closed (2)
in Q3 2022

Net added
in Q3 2022

As of
September 30,
2022 (3)

　As of
September 30,
2022

　　
Leased and owned hotels4(19)(15)631 90,034
Manachised and franchised hotels425(185)240 7,645 682,193
Total429(204)225 8,276 772,227
(1)   Legacy-Huazhu refers to H World and its subsidiaries, excluding DH.
(2)   The reasons for hotel closures mainly included non-compliance with our brand standards, operating losses, and property-related issues. In Q3 2022, we temporarily closed 14 hotels for brand upgrade and business model change purposes.
(3)   As of September 30, 2022, 558 hotels were requisitioned by governmental authorities.


　As of September 30, 2022
　Number of hotels Unopened hotels in pipeline
Economy hotels4,898950
Leased and owned hotels3631
Manachised and franchised hotels4,535949
Midscale and upscale hotels3,3781,324
Leased and owned hotels26816
Manachised and franchised hotels3,1101,308
Total8,2762,274


Operational hotels excluding hotels under requisition(4)
　For the quarter ended　
　September 30,June 30,September 30,yoy
　2021 2022 2022 change
Average daily room rate (in RMB)　　　
Leased and owned hotels296 243 294 -0.6%
Manachised and franchised hotels238 215 248 4.3%
Blended246 218 254 3.1%
Occupancy Rate (as a percentage)　　　
Leased and owned hotels69.7%62.9%73.1%+3.4 p.p. 
Manachised and franchised hotels72.2%64.9%76.4%+4.2 p.p. 
Blended71.9%64.6%76.0%+4.2 p.p. 
RevPAR (in RMB)    
Leased and owned hotels206 153 215 4.2%
Manachised and franchised hotels172 139 190 10.4%
Blended177 141 193 9.1%


　For the quarter ended
　September 30,September 30,yoy
　2019 2022 change
Average daily room rate (in RMB)　　
Leased and owned hotels288 294 2.1%
Manachised and franchised hotels235 248 5.5%
Blended245 254 3.4%
Occupancy Rate (as a percentage)　　
Leased and owned hotels90.0%73.1%-16.9 p.p. 
Manachised and franchised hotels87.2%76.4%-10.8 p.p. 
Blended87.7%76.0%-11.7 p.p. 
RevPAR (in RMB) 　　
Leased and owned hotels259 215 -17.1%
Manachised and franchised hotels205 190 -7.5%
Blended215 193 -10.3%

(4)   If including hotels under requisition, RevPAR in Q3 2022 would have been 90% of the 2019 level.

Same-hotel operational data by class        
Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months (excluding hotels under requisition)
 Number of hotelsSame-hotel RevPARSame-hotel ADRSame-hotel Occupancy
 As of
September 30,

For the quarter yoyFor the quarter yoyFor the quarter yoy
 ended
September 30,		changeended
September 30,		changeended
September 30,		change
 2021202220212022 20212022 2021 2022 (p.p.)
Economy hotels3,3663,3661461481.4%189188-0.7%77.0%78.6%+1.6
Leased and owned hotels3633631581643.7%215211-1.8%73.5%77.6%+4.1
Manachised and franchised hotels3,0033,0031431451.0%185184-0.5%77.6%78.7%+1.1
Midscale and upscale hotels2,1222,1222282426.2%324322-0.5%70.3%75.0%+4.7
Leased and owned hotels2332332612734.6%398389-2.4%65.5%70.3%+4.7
Manachised and franchised hotels1,8891,8892212366.6%3113110.0%71.2%75.8%+4.7
Total5,4885,4881831903.9%248248-0.2%73.9%76.9%+3.0


 
 Number of hotelsSame-hotel RevPARSame-hotel ADRSame-hotel Occupancy
 As of
September 30,

For the quarter yoyFor the quarter yoyFor the quarter yoy
 ended
September 30,		changeended
September 30,		changeended
September 30,		change
 2019202220192022 20192022 2019 2022 (p.p.)
Economy hotels2,0572,057189147-22.5%203187-7.5%93.5%78.4%-15.2
Leased and owned hotels346346211161-23.5%226208-7.9%93.4%77.5%-15.9
Manachised and franchised hotels1,7111,711184143-22.1%196182-7.3%93.5%78.6%-14.9
Midscale and upscale hotels994994295234-20.7%341319-6.3%86.7%73.4%-13.2
Leased and owned hotels181181354251-29.2%405362-10.5%87.5%69.2%-18.2
Manachised and franchised hotels813813277229-17.3%321307-4.3%86.4%74.7%-11.7
Total3,0513,051230180-21.6%254236-6.9%90.9%76.5%-14.4

Operating Results: Legacy-DH(5)

　Number of hotels　Number of
rooms		　Unopened hotels
in pipeline
　Opened
in Q3 2022

Closed
in Q3 2022

Net added
in Q3 2022

As of
September 30,
2022(6)

　

　

As of
September
30, 2022

　

　

As of
September
30, 2022

　
Leased hotels　-　79 14,939 27
Manachised and franchised hotels1-147 10,323 12
Total1-1126 25,262 39
(5)   Legacy-DH refers to DH.
(6)   As of September 30, 2022, a total of 4 hotels were temporarily closed. 1 hotel was closed for renovation and 1 hotel was closed due to flood damage. Additionally, 1 hotel was temporarily closed due to extensive hotel refurbishment, and 1 hotel was temporarily closed due to seasonal break .


 For the quarter ended　
 September 30,June 30,September 30,yoy
　2021 2022 2022 change
Average daily room rate (in EUR)　　　　
Leased hotels94.3 112.6 112.9 19.7%
Manachised and franchised hotels104.5 106.7 115.6 10.6%
Blended98.6 110.4 113.9 15.5%
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)　　　　
Leased hotels48.0%61.2%67.4%+19.5 p.p. 
Managed and franchised hotels49.4%57.9%64.1%+14.7 p.p. 
Blended48.6%59.8%66.1%+17.5 p.p. 
RevPAR (in EUR)　　　　
Leased hotels45.3 68.9 76.1 68.2%
Managed and franchised hotels51.6 61.8 74.1 43.5%
Blended47.9 66.0 75.3 57.2%

Hotel Portfolio by Brand

　As of September 30, 2022
　HotelsRoomsUnopened hotels
　in operationin pipeline
Economy hotels4,913386,911964
HanTing Hotel3,207285,313603
Hi Inn46024,128127
Ni Hao Hotel14010,074192
Elan Hotel86842,810-
Ibis Hotel22322,87628
Zleep Hotels151,71014
Midscale hotels2,816308,1641,001
Ibis Styles Hotel858,86418
Starway Hotel56546,492212
JI Hotel1,629192,872534
Orange Hotel50554,822229
CitiGO Hotel325,1148
Upper midscale hotels52575,500263
Crystal Orange Hotel16121,31453
Manxin Hotel11110,44352
Madison Hotel507,27662
Mercure Hotel13322,25054
Novotel Hotel174,42418
IntercityHotel(7)539,79324
Upscale hotels12421,22376
Jaz in the City35871
Joya Hotel81,3681
Blossom House432,05552
Grand Mercure Hotel81,8975
Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts(8)5313,75410
MAXX(9)91,5627
Luxury hotels152,3264
Steigenberger Icon(10)91,8471
Song Hotels64793
Others93,3655
Other hotels(11)93,3655
Total8,402797,4892,313

(7)   As of September 30, 2022, 3 operational hotels and 10 pipeline hotels of IntercityHotel were in China.
(8)   As of September 30, 2022, 11 operational hotels and 3 pipeline hotels of Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts were in China.
(9)   As of September 30, 2022, 3 operational hotels and 7 pipeline hotels of MAXX were in China.
(10)   As of September 30, 2022, 3 operational hotels of Steigenberger Icon were in China.
(11)   Other hotels include other partner hotels and other hotel brands in Yongle Huazhu Hotel & Resort Group (excluding Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts and Blossom House).

About H World Group Limited
Originated in China, H World Group Limited is a key player in the global hotel industry. As of September 30, 2022, H World operated 8,402 hotels with 797,489 rooms in operation in 17 countries. H World’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Ni Hao Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels, Steigenberger Icon and Song Hotels. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

H World’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, H World directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, H World manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that H World appoints, and H World collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, H World provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. H World applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of September 30, 2022, H World operates 13 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 87 percent under manachise and franchise models.

For more information, please visit H World’s website: https://ir.hworld.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Such factors and risks include our anticipated growth strategies; our future results of operations and financial condition; economic conditions; the regulatory environment; our ability to attract and retain customers and leverage our brands; trends and competition in the lodging industry; the expected growth of demand for lodging; and other factors and risks detailed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

H World undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

