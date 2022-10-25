China Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) Industry Report 2022: 35,000 Vehicles Equipped with AR HUD in the First Half of 2022 with Local Suppliers like Foryou Leading in Mass Production

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) Industry Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AR HUD is being used widely, with 35,000 vehicles equipped in the first half of 2022.



Since 2021, AR HUD has been installed in multiple new vehicle models, including Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Hongqi E-HS9, Great Wall Mocha, Geely Xingyue L, Volkswagen ID Series, GAC Trumpchi GS8, BAIC Mofang and Rising R7.



According to the publisher, in the first half of 2021, 603,000 new passenger cars in China were equipped with HUD (C/W/AR), a like-on-like upsurge of 36.2%, of which 35,000 units packed AR-HUD, sharing 5.8% of the total, up 5.0 percentage points from the prior-year period.



From the monthly trend, it can be seen that the installations of AR HUD have been rising since mass production in early 2021, and began to surge in April 2022 after first outnumbering C-HUD in August 2021.



PGU becomes the key technology for realizing mass production of AR HUD.



At present, although many an OEM has launched AR HUD-enabled models, almost all of them are testing water on small scale. As for wide adoption, such problems as image distortion, sunlight inversion, high cost, and large size have yet to be solved. As a core component of AR HUD, PGU has become the key solution to the above problems.



There are four PGU technologies: TFT-LCD, DLP, LCOS, and laser scanning projection (LSP). Wherein, TFT-LCD and DLP are the mainstream solutions used in the current AR HUD-enabled production vehicle models in China. Volkswagen ID Series, Hongqi E-HS9 and WEY Mocha among others all bear TFT-LCD solutions. The DLP technology monopolized by TI delivers good imaging effects but its cost is high. The applied models include Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the 2nd-generation GAC Trumpchi GS8.



LCOS offering high resolution has made its way into the market in recent years. Typical vendors include Envisics, Huawei, ASU Tech, and Hardstone. SAIC Rising R7 released in May 2022 carries the LCOS-based AR HUD created by Huawei. The HUD features field of view of 13*5, luminance of 12000nits, and resolution of up to 1920730.



MEMS laser scanning projection (LSP) is also a R&D direction for some companies like Panasonic, Pioneer and Shenzhen Dianshi Innovation Technology. In 2022, the dual-vision laser holographic AR HUD jointly developed by Panasonic and Envisics is to be first mounted on Cadillac LYRIQ. With two projection display areas, far and near, the system can display real-scene markers at the destination, real-scene navigation, forward collision warning, and lane change command.



Local suppliers like Foryou lead in mass production of AR HUD.



OEMs' increasing demand for AR HUD expedites technology iteration and product commercialization by suppliers. Thereof, China's local suppliers like Foryou Multimedia have secured multiple mass production orders.



Foryou Multimedia is a HUD leader in China. As of June 2022, the company has shipped a total of more than 560,000 units, with customers including Great Wall Motor, Changan Automobile, GAC, BAIC, Chery and Vietnam's VINFAST. In late June 2022, it signed a letter of intent with Huawei on in-depth strategic cooperation on intelligent vehicle accessories, especially AR HUD.



Foryou Multimedia also steps up its pace of new product iteration, having launched bifocal plane AR HUD and oblique projection AR HUD. Currently the bifocal plane AR HUD has been designated by Great Wall Motor, and the oblique projection AR HUD has been a substantive cooperative project of many automakers.



Zhejiang Crystal-Optech has partnered with quite a few OEMs to develop HUDs, and tries hard to mass-produce and market these products. Its AR HUD was produced in tiny quantities for Hongqi E-HS9 in March 2021, and was applied to Changan Deep Blue SL03 in July 2022. In the second half of 2022, Crystal-Optech is to provide HUDs including WHUD and AR HUD, for some models of Hongqi, Changan Automobile, BYD and Great Wall Motor.



AR HUD will be integrated with multiple vehicle systems.



AR HUD has become a new window for human-vehicle interaction, which is accompanied by the evolution of intelligent driving to L2+. It will be integrated with multiple systems from dashboard, navigation and ADAS to DMS, infotainment and V2X.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Automotive HUD

1.1 HUD Definition and Composition

1.2 HUD Classification

1.3 HUD Projection Technology

1.3 HUD Projection Technology: TFT VS. DLP

1.4 HUD Parameters: AR-HUD

1.5 AR-HUD System Architecture

1.6 HUD Industry Chain Landscape

1.7 Development History of HUD

1.8 HUD Market Size and Trends



2. Automotive HUD Market and Trends

2.1 Passenger Car HUD OEM Market

2.1.1 HUD Installations and Installation Rate

2.1.2 By Chinese/Joint Venture Brand

2.1.3 By Price Range

2.1.4 By Brand and Model

2.1.5 By Type

2.2 HUD Suppliers

2.2.1 Major International HUD Suppliers

2.2.2 Major HUD Suppliers in China

2.2.3 Technical Features of Major Suppliers

2.2.4 Market Share of Domestic Suppliers

2.3 HUD Development Trends

2.3.1 Overview

2.3.2 AR-HUD becomes Hotspot in the Market

2.3.3 Key Technologies for Mass Production of PGU (AR) HUD

2.3.4 Many Companies Develop 3D Light Field Display Technology

2.3.5 Holographic Technology Becomes an Ideal Solution for AR-HUD

2.3.6 Multiple Giants Invest in Holographic Technology Start-ups

2.3.7 AR-HUD will be Integrated with Multiple Vehicle Systems

2.3.8 Large size HUD Integration will Replace Dashboard

2.3.9 AR-HUD and Autonomous Driving Sensor Fusion

2.3.10 HUD Combined with Eye Tracking Technology

2.3.11 HUD Combined with Infotainment

2.3.12 AR Engine is Becoming `Soft` Power of HUD Landing

2.3.13 AR HUD Price Trend



3. OEM HUD Installations

3.1 OEM's AR HUD Mass Production Plan

3.2 Benz AR-HUD

3.3 Audi AR-HUD

3.4 VW AR-HUD

3.5 Hyundai AR-HUD

3.6 Cadillac AR-HUD

3.7 Geely AR-HUD

3.8 Great Wall Mocha AR-HUD

3.9 Hongqi AR-HUD

3.10 GAC AR-HUD

3.11 Chang'an AR-HUD

3.12 BAIC AR-HUD

3.13 Neta AR-HUD

3.14 SAIC AR-HUD

3.15 WayRay Concept Car



4 Global HUD Vendors

4.1 Global HUD Vendors Overview

4.2 Nippon Seiki

4.3 Continental

4.4 Denso

4.5 Pioneer

4.6 Visteon

4.7 Panasonic

4.8 WayRay

4.9 Envisics

4.10 LG

4.11 Bosch

4.12 Harman

4.13 Hyundai Mobis

4.14 Maxell

4.15 Others

4.15.1 HUD Introduction of Valeo

4.15.2 HUD Introduction of YAZAKI

4.15.3 HUD Introduction of Apple

4.15.4 HUD Introduction of Microsoft



5. Chinese HUD Vendors

5.1 Foryou Multimedia Electronics

5.2 New Vision Electronics

5.3 E-LEAD Electronic

5.4 Futurus Technology Co., Ltd.

5.5 Zhejiang Crystal-optech

5.6 Beijing ASU Tech

5.7 Raythink

5.8 Huawei

5.9 Jiangcheng

5.10 Neusoft Group

5.11 Shenzhen 3-dragons Technology

5.12 Baidu

5.13 HardStone

5.14 Carrobot

5.15 Dianshi Innovation

5.16 Yesar Technology

5.17 CHIEF Tech

5.18 Carpro

5.19 HASCO Vision Technology



6. HUD Core Parts Providers

6.1 Overview

6.2 TI

6.3 Shanghai Huixinchen Industry

6.4 Himax Technologies

6.5 Nanjing Smartvision Electronics

6.6 Microvision

6.7 Infineon AR HUD-used MEMS Scanning Solution

6.8 BOE

6.9 Kyocera

6.10 Tianma Microelectronics

6.11 iView Displays

6.12 Shenzhen Jufei Optoelectronics

6.13 Sunny Optical Technology

6.14 DigiLens

6.15 Sanji Optoelectronics

6.16 Shenzhen Lochn Optics

6.17 Fuyao Glass Industry Group

6.18 AGC

6.19 Saint-Gobain

6.20 Sekisui Chemical

