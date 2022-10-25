The Global Agritourism Market size is expected to reach $10.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agritourism Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Activity, By Sales Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352697/?utm_source=GNW

Wildlife Research, horseback riding, cannery tours, cooking lessons, wine sampling, harvest festivals, barn dancing, farm vacations, tour guides, and petting zoos are a few examples of such pursuits.



While many tourists partake in agro-tourism for little periods, like an afternoon spent picking berries, others stay for days and, in some cases, labor on the farm. Organic farmers are interested in learning more about successful agro-tourism companies and diversifying their sources of income is a key risk management technique. Additionally, they want a deeper comprehension of the dangers and obligations associated with hosting guests on the farm.



Almost minimal research has been done on agrotourism yet. Instead of focusing on research, the majority of agritourism organizations promote and support travel. Any agriculturally oriented operation or activity that draws guests to a farm or ranch is referred to as agritourism.



Though that may seem like a recent idea, agritourism has been around for a while. The first dude ranches appeared in the USA in the 1880s, drawing both locals and visitors from abroad who wanted to experience the "wild west" by riding horses, herding cattle, and helping out on the farm. Early in the 20th century, Israel adopted the kibbutz concept of communal farming, where guests may stay and work.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The worldwide economy had been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown and social segregation regulations were enacted by numerous nations worldwide to stop the chain reaction and spread of the coronavirus. This had a terrible effect on both domestic and international flights worldwide. Due to the entire or partial stoppage of all travel and tourism operations across numerous economies, the crisis is predicted to last for the foreseeable future. It is challenging to forecast the market figures for the agritourism sector due to the uncertainty surrounding the scenario, but with improvements in the situation, the market is anticipated to rebound at a respectable rate.



Market Growth Factor



Agri-Food Tourism is Becoming More and More Popular



Agri-food tourism is gaining popularity quickly and is growing quickly in many places. Agritourism farm owners have a tremendous opportunity to increase their income and profitability by marketing their regional or local cuisines through agri-food tourism. Visitors are welcome to tour farms and rural areas while participating in agri-food tourism, where they can sample residents’ specialty foods. Agrotourism farms can showcase their history, culture, and scenery through regional cuisine, alcoholic beverages, and agricultural products due to agri-food tourism. Agri-food tourism also gives producers, craftspeople, and farmers the chance to grow their brands and products in front of both domestic and international visitors.



The Growing Support of Government for Agritourism



By encouraging agritourism, which is expected to be a key growth driver for the industry, governments in various economies are concentrating on enhancing the agriculture economy. For instance, agritourism assists American farmers and ranchers in making money from leisure or educational pursuits like farm tours or "pick-your-own" initiatives. To stay competitive, new and small- to medium-sized farms are increasingly looking towards agritourism. Agritourism also can promote agriculture to the general public, revive rural economies, and protect agricultural heritage.



Market Restraining Factor



The Less Organized Industry is More Common in Developing Economies



The disorganized structure of the agritourism business is a significant barrier to its expansion. There is no clear legal definition of agrotourism in many economies, which limits the market’s rapid expansion. A key aspect of economic development and a significant factor in determining agricultural policies is the relative fall of agriculture in economies that are developing. In contrast to supply-side variables such as shifts in relative factor endowments and unequal rates of technical progress, the literature on the reasons for this fall has concentrated on the relative pricing effects resulting from demand factors, particularly Engel’s law.



Activity Outlook



Based on the Activity, the Agritourism Market is segmented into On-farm Sales, Outdoor Recreation, Entertainment, Educational Tourism, Accommodations, and Others. The on-farm sales segment recorded a significant revenue share in the agritourism market in 2021. It is because farming and agricultural output, as well as occasional and seasonal labor, are included in on-farm activities. On-farm work takes place at the "start" of the value chain as viewed through the perspective of a value chain. All agriculture-related activities that take place off the farm fall under the category of off-farm revenue.



Sales Channel Outlook



On the basis of Sales Channel, the Agritourism Market is divided into Travel Agents and Direct Sales. The direct sales segment garnered the largest revenue share in the agritourism market in 2021. It is due to the massive trips and travel packages provided by the agencies, which are fueling market expansion and keeping tourists’ comfort and finances in mind worldwide.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Agritourism Market analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment procured the highest revenue share in the agritourism market in 2021. Because of increasing income levels across the region, a bettering business climate in the U.S. and Canada, and governmental efforts to promote farm tourist activities. Additionally, the farmers in the area are incorporating supplementary businesses and sources of income into their normal farming operations, which is anticipated to spur market expansion during the projection period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Farm to Farm Tours, Bay Farm Tours, Star Destinations, Expedia, Inc., Select Holidays, Green mount Travel, Blackberry Farm LLC, GTI Travel, Kansas Tourism and Trump Tours, Inc.



