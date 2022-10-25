Global Zinc Oxide Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Zinc Oxide Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033330/?utm_source=GNW

8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Indirect (French) Process, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Direct (American) Process segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The Zinc Oxide market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$957.9 Million by the year 2027.







Wet Chemical Process Segment to Record 7.2% CAGR



In the global Wet Chemical Process segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$636.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -

Akrochem Corporation

American Zinc Recycling

Arabian Zinc

Brügge­Mann GmbH

Everzinc

Global Chemical Company Ltd.

J.G. Chemicals

Lanxess

Nahar Zinc Oxide

Norzinco





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033330/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Zinc Oxide - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zinc

Oxide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Indirect (French) Process by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Indirect (French) Process by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Indirect (French)

Process by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Direct (American) Process by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Direct (American) Process by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Direct (American)

Process by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wet

Chemical Process by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Wet Chemical Process by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Wet Chemical Process by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Processes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Processes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Processes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rubber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Rubber by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Rubber by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ceramics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Ceramics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Ceramics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cosmetics & Personal Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Cosmetics & Personal Care

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics & Personal

Care by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Zinc Oxide Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Zinc Oxide Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Active Players in United States

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zinc

Oxide by Process - Indirect (French) Process, Direct (American)

Process, Wet Chemical Process and Other Processes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Process -

Indirect (French) Process, Direct (American) Process, Wet

Chemical Process and Other Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indirect (French)

Process, Direct (American) Process, Wet Chemical Process and

Other Processes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zinc

Oxide by Application - Other Applications, Rubber, Ceramics,

Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Application -

Other Applications, Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics &

Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Applications,

Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal Care and

Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Active Players in Canada

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Zinc Oxide by Process - Indirect (French) Process, Direct

(American) Process, Wet Chemical Process and Other Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Process -

Indirect (French) Process, Direct (American) Process, Wet

Chemical Process and Other Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indirect (French)

Process, Direct (American) Process, Wet Chemical Process and

Other Processes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Zinc Oxide by Application - Other Applications, Rubber,

Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal Care and

Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Application -

Other Applications, Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics &

Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal

Care and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Zinc Oxide Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Active Players in Japan

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zinc

Oxide by Process - Indirect (French) Process, Direct (American)

Process, Wet Chemical Process and Other Processes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Process -

Indirect (French) Process, Direct (American) Process, Wet

Chemical Process and Other Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indirect (French)

Process, Direct (American) Process, Wet Chemical Process and

Other Processes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zinc

Oxide by Application - Other Applications, Rubber, Ceramics,

Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Application -

Other Applications, Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics &

Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal

Care and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Zinc Oxide Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Active Players in China

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zinc

Oxide by Process - Indirect (French) Process, Direct (American)

Process, Wet Chemical Process and Other Processes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Process -

Indirect (French) Process, Direct (American) Process, Wet

Chemical Process and Other Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indirect (French)

Process, Direct (American) Process, Wet Chemical Process and

Other Processes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zinc

Oxide by Application - Other Applications, Rubber, Ceramics,

Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Application -

Other Applications, Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics &

Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal

Care and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Zinc Oxide Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Zinc Oxide by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Zinc Oxide by Process - Indirect (French) Process, Direct

(American) Process, Wet Chemical Process and Other Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Process -

Indirect (French) Process, Direct (American) Process, Wet

Chemical Process and Other Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indirect (French)

Process, Direct (American) Process, Wet Chemical Process and

Other Processes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Zinc Oxide by Application - Other Applications, Rubber,

Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal Care and

Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Application -

Other Applications, Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics &

Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal

Care and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Zinc Oxide Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Active Players in France

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Zinc Oxide by Process - Indirect (French) Process, Direct

(American) Process, Wet Chemical Process and Other Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Process -

Indirect (French) Process, Direct (American) Process, Wet

Chemical Process and Other Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indirect (French)

Process, Direct (American) Process, Wet Chemical Process and

Other Processes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Zinc Oxide by Application - Other Applications, Rubber,

Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal Care and

Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Application -

Other Applications, Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics &

Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal

Care and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Zinc Oxide Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Active Players in Germany

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Zinc Oxide by Process - Indirect (French) Process, Direct

(American) Process, Wet Chemical Process and Other Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Process -

Indirect (French) Process, Direct (American) Process, Wet

Chemical Process and Other Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indirect (French)

Process, Direct (American) Process, Wet Chemical Process and

Other Processes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Zinc Oxide by Application - Other Applications, Rubber,

Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal Care and

Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Application -

Other Applications, Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics &

Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal

Care and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Active Players in Italy

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zinc

Oxide by Process - Indirect (French) Process, Direct (American)

Process, Wet Chemical Process and Other Processes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Process -

Indirect (French) Process, Direct (American) Process, Wet

Chemical Process and Other Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indirect (French)

Process, Direct (American) Process, Wet Chemical Process and

Other Processes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zinc

Oxide by Application - Other Applications, Rubber, Ceramics,

Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Application -

Other Applications, Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics &

Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal

Care and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Zinc Oxide Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Active Players in United Kingdom

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zinc

Oxide by Process - Indirect (French) Process, Direct (American)

Process, Wet Chemical Process and Other Processes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Process -

Indirect (French) Process, Direct (American) Process, Wet

Chemical Process and Other Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indirect (French)

Process, Direct (American) Process, Wet Chemical Process and

Other Processes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zinc

Oxide by Application - Other Applications, Rubber, Ceramics,

Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Application -

Other Applications, Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics &

Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Applications,

Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal Care and

Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Active Players in Spain

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zinc

Oxide by Process - Indirect (French) Process, Direct (American)

Process, Wet Chemical Process and Other Processes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Process -

Indirect (French) Process, Direct (American) Process, Wet

Chemical Process and Other Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indirect (French)

Process, Direct (American) Process, Wet Chemical Process and

Other Processes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zinc

Oxide by Application - Other Applications, Rubber, Ceramics,

Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Application -

Other Applications, Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics &

Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal

Care and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Active Players in Russia

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Zinc Oxide by Process - Indirect (French) Process, Direct

(American) Process, Wet Chemical Process and Other Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Process -

Indirect (French) Process, Direct (American) Process, Wet

Chemical Process and Other Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by Process -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indirect (French)

Process, Direct (American) Process, Wet Chemical Process and

Other Processes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Zinc Oxide by Application - Other Applications, Rubber,

Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal Care and

Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by Application -

Other Applications, Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics &

Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal

Care and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Active Players in Rest of Europe

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Zinc Oxide by Process - Indirect (French) Process,

Direct (American) Process, Wet Chemical Process and Other

Processes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by

Process - Indirect (French) Process, Direct (American) Process,

Wet Chemical Process and Other Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indirect

(French) Process, Direct (American) Process, Wet Chemical

Process and Other Processes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Zinc Oxide by Application - Other Applications,

Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal Care and

Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by

Application - Other Applications, Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals,

Cosmetics & Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal

Care and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Zinc Oxide Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Zinc Oxide by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Zinc Oxide by Process - Indirect (French) Process, Direct

(American) Process, Wet Chemical Process and Other Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by

Process - Indirect (French) Process, Direct (American) Process,

Wet Chemical Process and Other Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Zinc Oxide by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Indirect

(French) Process, Direct (American) Process, Wet Chemical

Process and Other Processes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Zinc Oxide by Application - Other Applications, Rubber,

Ceramics, Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal Care and

Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Zinc Oxide by

Application - Other Applications, Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033330/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________