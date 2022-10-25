Global Hydrogels Market Report 2023-2033 with In-Depth Profiles of 60 Companies, from Medical Multinationals to Start-Ups

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Hydrogels 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
In recent years, development of hydrogels has intensified for varied applications, especially in the biomedical market including tissue engineering, drug delivery, and biosensing.
A hydrogel is a three-dimensional (3D) network of hydrophilic polymers that can swell in water and hold a large amount of water while maintaining the structure due to chemical or physical cross-linking of individual polymer chains.
Hydrogels are derived from different natural and synthetic polymers but are also composite with various organic and nano-organic fillers. Hydrogels undergo a significant volume phase transition or gel-sol phase transition in response to certain physical and chemical stimuli.
The physical stimuli include temperature, electric and magnetic fields, solvent composition, light intensity, and pressure, while the chemical or biochemical stimuli include pH, ions, and specific chemical compositions.
In-depth profiles of 60 companies, from medical multinationals to start-ups. Companies profiled include Agrobiogel, AEH Innovative Hydrogel, Amferia AB, Hy2Care, Medtronic, Nanoly Bioscience, OrthoSon, Oxford Medical Products, Purenum GmbH, TYBR Health and many more.
Report contents include:
- Assessment of hydrogels by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, and main players. Markets covered include biomedicine, water purification & capture, agriculture, building & construction, electronics, energy storage & generation, sensors, membranes and self-healing.
- Assessment of types of hydrogels.
- Commercially available hydrogel products.
- Hydrogel revenues 2020-2033, by market. Forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand.
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 INTRODUCTION
2.1 What are hydrogels?
2.1.1 Structure
2.1.1.1 Hybrid hydrogels
2.1.1.1.1 Nanocomposite hydrogels
2.1.1.1.2 Macromolecular microsphere composite (MMC) hydrogels
2.1.1.1.3 Interpenetrating Polymer Networks (IPN) hydrogels
2.1.1.1.4 Double-network (DN) hydrogels
2.1.2 Classification
2.1.2.1 Based on source
2.1.2.2 Based on composition
2.1.2.3 Based on configuration
2.1.2.4 Based on crosslinking
2.1.2.5 Size
2.1.2.5.1 Microgels
2.1.2.5.2 Nanogels
2.1.2.6 Environmental response
2.1.2.7 Degradability
2.2 Synthesis of hydrogels
2.2.1 Chemical Crosslinking
2.2.1.1 Via monomers
2.2.1.2 Via polymers
2.2.1.3 Enzymatic crosslinking
2.2.2 Physical Crosslinking
2.3 Natural polymers
2.3.1 Alginate
2.3.2 Agarose
2.3.3 Carrageenan
2.3.4 Chitosan
2.3.5 Collagen
2.3.6 Dextran
2.3.7 Hyaluronic acid
2.3.8 Lignin
2.4 Synthetic (polymeric) hydrogels
2.5 Smart Hydrogels
2.5.1 Thermo-Sensitive Hydrogels
2.5.2 pH-Sensitive Hydrogels
2.5.3 Electro-Sensitive hydrogels
2.5.4 Light-Responsive hydrogels
2.5.5 Enzyme-Sensitive Hydrogels
2.5.6 Shape memory hydrogels (SMH)
2.5.6.1 Tough shape memory hydrogels
2.5.6.2 Triple-/multi-shape memory hydrogels
2.6 Luminescent hydrogels
2.7 Nanomaterial based hydrogels
2.7.1 Graphene
2.7.2 Carbon nanotubes
2.7.3 Nanoclays
2.7.4 Cellulose nanofibers
2.7.5 Cellulose nanocrystals
2.8 3D and 4D printed hydrogels
3 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS
3.1 Hydrogel revenues, by market 2020-2033
3.2 Biomedicine
3.2.1 Market overview
3.2.2 Hydrogel medical products
3.2.2.1 Oral delivery
3.2.2.2 Ocular
3.2.2.3 Wound dressings
3.2.3 Injectable hydrogels
3.2.4 Coatings on medical implants
3.2.5 Tissue engineering
3.2.6 Skin care and cosmetics
3.2.7 Facial correction/aesthetic products
3.2.8 Biosensors
3.2.9 Other biomedical applications
3.3 Water purification and capture
3.3.1 Market overview
3.3.2 Hydrogel water purification
3.3.2.1 Adsorption
3.3.2.2 Solar evaporation
3.3.2.3 Filtration
3.3.3 Water capture
3.4 Agriculture
3.4.1 Market overview
3.4.1.1 Hydrogel fertilizers
3.4.1.2 Super Absorbent Polymers (SAPs)
3.4.1.3 Natural polymer hydrogels
3.4.1.4 Nanomaterials hydrogels
3.4.1.5 Methods for application
3.4.1.6 Benefits and drawbacks
3.5 Building and construction
3.5.1 Market overview
3.5.2 Applications
3.5.2.1 Cement and concrete
3.5.2.2 Hydrogels for heating and cooling systems
3.5.2.3 Self-healing road surfaces and asphalt
3.6 Electronics
3.6.1 Market overview
3.6.2 Applications
3.6.2.1 Conductive hydrogels for soft and flexible electronics
3.7 Energy storage and generation
3.7.1 Market overview
3.7.2 Electrolytes and electrodes
3.7.2.1 Conductive hydrogels
3.7.3 Batteries
3.7.4 Supercapacitors
3.7.5 Photovoltaics
3.8 Sensors
3.8.1 Market overview
3.8.2 Applications
3.8.2.1 Strain/pressure sensors
3.8.2.2 Biosensors
3.8.2.3 Food quality sensors
3.9 Membranes
3.9.1 Market overview
3.9.2 Production
3.9.3 Applications
3.9.3.1 Biomedical membranes
3.9.3.1.1 Tissue engineering
3.9.3.1.2 Drug delivery
3.9.3.1.3 Organ-on-a-chip devices
3.9.3.2 Filtration membranes
3.9.3.2.1 Gas separation
3.9.3.2.2 Oil/water
3.9.3.2.3 Water/wastewater treatment
3.10 Anti-fouling coatings
3.11 Self-healing hydrogels
3.11.1 Self-healing mechanisms
3.11.1.1 Hydrogen Bonding
3.11.1.2 Ionic Bonds
3.11.1.3 Host-Guest Interactions
3.11.1.4 Hydrophobic Bonds
3.11.1.5 Imine Bonds
3.11.1.6 Arylhydrazone bonds
3.11.1.7 Diels-Alder Reaction
3.11.2 Types and materials
3.11.2.1 Natural Polymers
3.11.2.2 Synthetic polymers
3.11.2.3 Polyampholyte self-healing hydrogels
3.11.2.3.1 Reversible polymer self-healing hydrogels
3.11.2.4 Peptides
3.11.2.5 Mussel-inspired proteins
3.11.2.6 Bacterial cellulose
3.11.2.7 Conductive polymers
3.11.2.8 Zwitterionic polymers
3.11.2.9 Nanomaterial self-healing hydrogels
3.11.2.9.1 Graphene
3.11.2.9.2 Carbon nanotubes
3.11.2.9.3 Nanoclays
3.11.2.9.4 Silicate nanoparticles
3.11.2.9.5 Magnetic nanoparticles
3.11.3 Markets and applications
4 HYDROGEL COMPANY PROFILES (60 company profiles)
