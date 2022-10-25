Baby Care Packaging Market to Reach Value of US$ 3.5 Billion by 2027, Notes TMR Review

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global baby care packaging market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 3.5 Bn by the end of 2027, as per the analysis by Transparency Market Research (TMR). In addition, the study finds that the market for baby care packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2027.



Owing to improving spending power of people from developed and developing nations worldwide, this population pool is increasing the demand for different types of baby care products including napkins, soft tissues, and baby towels for their new born babies and infants. Such factors are foreseen to drive demand opportunities in the global baby care packaging market during the forecast period. Moreover, the market is being driven by rise in the focus of players on offering innovative packaging design for babycare products, state TMR analysts.

Baby Care Packaging Market: Key Findings

Infants need extra hygiene and care owing to their low immunity levels. Increase in the understanding regarding this factor is leading to a surge in the demand for contaminant-free products. This factor, in turn, is expected to drive the sales avenues for baby care products manufacturers during the forecast period, note analysts of a TMR report.

Due to sensitive skin of new-born babies, the parent population across the globe is inclining toward buying products that are developed using natural ingredients and maintain high level of hygiene. Hence, companies operating in the baby care products are increasing the use of toxin-free raw materials in the packaging of their products. Such initiatives are helping manufacturers to maintain the shelf life of their products, according to the review presented in TMR’s report that delivers key insights on the baby care packaging market trends.

While plastic is being utilized as a key material in the packaging of baby care products owing to its light weight, major players are focusing on the use of alternative options including metal and paper for packaging products. In addition, they increasing the adoption of PCR or recyclable plastic materials. Such efforts are prognosticated to play important role in the growth trajectory of the global baby care packaging market in the near future.

Players in the baby care packaging market are investing heavily in R&Ds in order to develop bio-degradable pouches and bags using decomposable and eco-friendly materials such as pulp and paper. Moreover, they are increasing production capabilities in Oxo-degradable pouches and bags in order to fulfill the rising market demands. Hence, surge in the adoption of eco-friendly packaging materials is anticipated to boost the growth in the baby care packaging market, as per the TMR study that delivers important insights on various important market aspects including the custom baby products packaging boxes.

Baby Care Packaging Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the understanding pertaining to the importance of cleanliness and hygiene of infants is expected to fuel expansion of the baby care packaging market share

Improving disposable income of major population globally is driving the sales opportunities in the baby care packaging market

Baby Care Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Sonoco Products Company

Amcor plc

WestRock Company

Mondi Group

DS Smith Plc

Smurfit Kappa Group

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Uflex Ltd.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Ameri-Pac Inc (Wilbur-Ellis Holdings Inc.)

Glenroy, Inc.

Winpak Ltd.

ProAmpac LLC

CHEMCO Group



Baby Care Packaging Market Segmentation

Packaging Type Bags & Pouches Bottles Tubes Cans Others (Sachets, etc.)

Material Type Plastic Paper & Paperboard Glass Metal

Application Hair Care Skin Care Sanitation & Hygiene Others



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



