The Global Atrial Fibrillation Market size is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period

The heart’s top chambers (the atria), which should pulse in unison with the lower chambers (the ventricles), instead beat chaotically and irregularly during atrial fibrillation.



A-fib may not show any symptoms in many people. However, A-fib may result in palpitations, a quick, hammering pulse, shortness of breath, or weakness. Atrial fibrillation episodes can be intermittent or recurrent. Even though A-fib is often not a life-threatening illness, it is a significant medical issue that has to be treated properly to avoid stroke.



Medication, therapy to correct the heart rhythm, and catheter operations to obstruct incorrect cardiac signals are all possible forms of treatment for atrial fibrillation. A person with atrial fibrillation may also experience atrial flutter, a similar heart rhythm issue. Despite being a distinct arrhythmia, atrial flutter can be treated in a manner that is quite similar to that of atrial fibrillation.



An abnormal heart rhythm (arrhythmia) known as atrial fibrillation (AF or A-fib) is defined by the fast and erratic beating of the atrial chambers of the heart. Short bouts of aberrant beating are frequently the first to appear, and over time, they often grow longer or never stop. It could also begin as another type of arrhythmia, such as atrial flutter, before changing into AF. Episodes could not show any symptoms.



COVID-19 Impact



Production of various atrial fibrillation products was slowed down by the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, fewer COVID-19 cases are anticipated in the future with the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine to the market. As a consequence, atrial fibrillation-specific businesses have reopened and are operating at full capacity. To respond to urgent events and develop new working methods, equipment and machinery producers must concentrate on safeguarding their workers, operations, and supply networks in the wake of the decline in COVID-19 infection cases.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing prevalence of obesity and cardiac disorders



The widespread increase in obesity and cardiac disorders is a major driver of the atrial fibrillation industry. Additionally, cardiac illnesses are one of the leading causes of death worldwide, and their prevalence is increasing quickly as a result of changing lifestyles. Obesity is linked to an elevated likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD), especially coronary heart disease and heart failure (HF) (CHD). The processes through which obesity raises the risk of CVD include modifications to body composition that may impact hemodynamics and modify the anatomy of the heart.



The geriatric population has increased quickly



Globally, the number of elderly people is steadily rising. The number of adults 65 and over in the globe was estimated at 703 million in 2019 by the UN organization. In the world’s population, those 65 and older now make up 9% of the total, up from 6% in 1990. That number is predicted to increase to 16% by 2050, which would mean that one in every six people on the planet will be 65 or older.



Market Restraining Factors



Expensive therapy cost of atrial fibrillation



This technology is undoubtedly assisting in the market’s outgrowth, but one aspect that is restricting expansion is the excessively expensive cost of the treatment procedure. Because it is expensive, it is not always appropriate to utilize it extensively. The first year following an atrial fibrillation diagnosis had the greatest expenses. The main cost component was the cost of admission, with the prices of the primary economy and medications only making up modest portions.



End User Outlook



By End User, the Atrial Fibrillation Market is classified into Hospital, Specialty Clinics, and Other. The hospital segment garnered the highest revenue share in the atrial fibrillation market in 2021. Growing demand for minimally-invasive surgery, an increase in the number of catheter ablation operations conducted in hospital settings, the availability of cutting-edge medical facilities, and the availability of cutting-edge post-operative care facilities. The majority of patients receive their care in hospitals, and the growing number of skilled experts, including skilled cardiologists, physicians, and medical staff, has made it simple and convenient to perform operations for the treatment and diagnosis of atrial fibrillation.



Type Outlook



Based on the Type, the Atrial Fibrillation Market is segmented into Surgical and Non-Surgical. The non-surgical segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the atrial fibrillation market in 2021. It is because there are several therapy methods available to restore the heart’s normal rhythm, depending on particular circumstances. The goal of treatment is to either manage or cure AFib while lowering the risk of stroke. The intensity of the problems, the likelihood of a specific treatment’s effectiveness, and a comparison of the risks and advantages of other treatments all influence the choice of treatment.



Technology Outlook



On the basis of Technology, the Atrial Fibrillation Market is divided into Radiofrequency, Laser, Cryotherapy, and Others. The radiofrequency segment procured the largest revenue share in the atrial fibrillation market in 2021. It is because radiofrequency ablation employs heat (similar to microwave radiation) to kill the tissue. If medication is unable to control AFib, doctors may advise this therapy. The experts in the electrophysiology program are skilled in a variety of atrial fibrillation ablation techniques and will collaborate to choose the most appropriate course of action for the particular case.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Atrial Fibrillation Market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment acquired the largest revenue share in the atrial fibrillation market in 2021. The main factor driving the growth of the atrial fibrillation market is the high adoption of technologically improved devices for atrial fibrillation in North American nations. Moreover, one of the biggest problems facing healthcare systems is the sharp rise in heart disorders among the aging population.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Johnson & Johnson is the major forerunner in the Atrial Fibrillation Market. Companies such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Siemens Healthineers AG are some of the key innovators in Atrial Fibrillation Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson & Johnson, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG) and AtriCure, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Atrial Fibrillation Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Sep-2021: Microport EP Medtech teamed up with Stereotaxis, an American publicly traded corporation. This collaboration focused on advanced technology innovation as well as commercial adoption of robotics in EP. Under this acquisition, the companies would integrate Stereotaxis’ robotic systems with MicroPort EP’s Columbus mapping system, enabling physicians to benefit from the combination of both technologies.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Apr-2022: AtriCure launched EnCompass Clamp, a part of the Isolator Synergy Ablation System. EnCompass Clamp includes features like uniform pressure, parallel closure, and custom power using Synergy radiofrequency (RF). The latest features of the EnCompass Clamp enable easier placement utilizing a magnetic guide, which would allow more efficient procedures by minimizing tissue dissection.



Nov-2021: Medtronic launched Arctic Front Cardiac Cryoablation Catheter System, a cryoballoon catheter. This catheter is approved in India by CDSCO for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF).



Jul-2021: Abbott released Jot Dx, a new insertable cardiac monitor (ICM). This acquisition aimed at improving the precise diagnosis of abnormal heart rhythms, that are hard to detect, and lower the data burden. This acquisition would aid doctors and hospitals in managing the data flow.



Jun-2021: MicroPort EP MedTech launched IceMagic Cardiac Cryoablation System. This launch focused on the company’s commitment to developing equivalent products with independent intellectual property rights to promote the development & usage of this technology domestically, as a means to support patients and doctors with more affordable solutions.



Jun-2021: MicroPort CRM released Alizea and Borea pacemakers. This launch would support the company’s objective to enhance the management of healthcare by reducing hospital visits while ensuring continuity of monitoring & follow-up. These new pacemakers keep patients connected to their clinical team with secured as well as streamlined communication.



Jun-2020: Boston Scientific launched DIRECTSENSE, a tool for monitoring the effect of radiofrequency (RF) energy delivery during cardiac ablation procedures. The DIRECTSENSE Technology assists physicians in evaluating pre-ablation tissue health, along with supporting a better clinical understanding of how they are influencing that tissue to guide minimal, predictable ablation in a procedure.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jan-2022: Medtronic signed an agreement to acquire Affera, a Boston area-based, privately held medical technology company. This acquisition would strengthen Medtronic’s ability to provide innovative therapies and allow Medtronic entry into additional EP technology segments, like mapping & navigation.



Feb-2022: Boston Scientific Corporation completed the acquisition of Baylis Medical Company, a company that offers advanced transseptal access solutions as well as guidewires, sheaths, and dilators. This acquisition enables Boston Scientific to integrate the Baylis platforms with their existing electrophysiology & structural heart offerings, and thus strengthening its position within the highest-growth cardiology markets.



Nov-2021: Philips announced the acquisition of Paris-based Cardiologs, an AI-based cardiology diagnostics MedTech company. This acquisition would help diagnose atrial fibrillation & other heart rhythm disorders. The acquisition would support Phillips existing cardiac monitoring and diagnostics offerings with the addition of ECG analysis & reporting services.



Jun-2021: Boston Scientific Corporation acquired Farapulse, a medical device company. This acquisition focused on allowing physicians to precisely ablate cardiac tissue while minimizing procedural complications, & real-world and clinical evidence from trials throughout Europe has demonstrated encouraging positive results.



Dec-2020: Philips signed an agreement with BioTelemetry, a provider of remote cardiac diagnostics and monitoring. The acquisition focused on the company’s strategy to be a leading provider of patient care management solutions for the hospital & the home.



Aug-2020: Siemens took over Varian Medical Systems, a U.S. company active in the region of cancer research & therapy. This acquisition would allow Siemens to strengthen the competitiveness & independence of Siemens Healthineers. The acquisition further focused on creating a world-leading company in cancer therapy.



Approvals and Trials:



Sep-2022: Boston Scientific Corporation FDA approval for WATCHMAN FLX. This approval aimed at expanding the instructions for utilizing labeling for the current-generation WATCHMAN FLX. Furthermore, the WATCHMAN FLX would include a 45-day dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) option as an alternate to 45-day oral anticoagulation (OAC) plus aspirin for post-procedure treatment of patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF).



Mar-2022: BIOTRONIK got CE approval for HeartInsight, a remote heart failure (HF) management solution. HeartInsight provides the earliest notification, median advance notice of 42 days before an impending HF hospitalization, which enables clinicians to proactively care for their patients.



Jan-2022: MicroPort CRM got PMDA approval for the new range of Alizea pacemakers. The Alizea would provide cardiologists with detailed patient reports and timely alerts, as well as offer enhanced remote monitoring and follow-up.



Aug-2021: Abbott FDA approval for Amplatzer Amulet, a left atrial appendage occluder to reduce ischemic stroke risk for people with atrial fibrillation. The Amplatzer Amulet is a small pouch connected to the upper left chamber of the heart.



Apr-2021: AtriCure got FDA approval for EPi-Sense System. This approval would allow AtriCure to educate & train physicians across the country on the advantages of hybrid AF therapy in treating long-standing persistent Afib patients. Further, the EPi-Sense System would significantly enhance electrophysiology lab efficiency by reducing endocardial ablation times by over 40 minutes, enhancing throughout and allowing more patients to be treated.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By End User



• Hospitals



• Specialty Clinics



• Others



By Type



• Surgical



• Non-Surgical



By Technology



• Radiofrequency



• Laser



• Cryotherapy



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Johnson & Johnson



• MicroPort Scientific Corporation



• Boston Scientific Corporation



• Abbott Laboratories



• Medtronic PLC



• BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)



• AtriCure, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

