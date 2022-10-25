New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Yogurt Drinks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033327/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the period 2020-2027. Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$68.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vegan segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR
The Yogurt Drinks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 26 Featured) -
Arla Foods
Benecol Limited
Chobani LLC
Dana Dairy Group
FrieslandCampina
Granarolo S.p.A.
Lactalis Group
Nestle S.A.
Valio Ltd.
Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033327/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Yogurt Drinks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033327/?utm_source=GNW
Global Yogurt Drinks Market to Reach $72.8 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Yogurt Drinks estimated at US$47. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$72. 8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.
New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Yogurt Drinks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033327/?utm_source=GNW