Global Yacht Charter Market to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Yacht Charter Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033326/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the period 2020-2027. Motor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sailing segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
The Yacht Charter market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 201 Featured) -
Argo Nautical Limited
Bénéteau SA
Boat International Media Ltd
Camper & Nicholsons International Ltd.
Fraser Yachts Florida Inc.
Kiriacoulis Mediterranean Cruises Shipping S.A
Sunsail Worldwide Sailing Ltd.
Sunseeker International Ltd.
The Moorings Limited
Yachtico Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033326/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Yacht Charter - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yacht
Charter by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Motor
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Motor by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Motor by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sailing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Sailing by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Sailing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Below 20 ft by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Below 20 ft by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Below 20 ft by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
20-50 ft by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for 20-50 ft by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for 20-50 ft by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Above 50 ft by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Above 50 ft by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Above 50 ft by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crewed Charter by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Crewed Charter by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Crewed Charter by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bareboat Charter by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Bareboat Charter by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Bareboat Charter by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Yacht Charter Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Yacht Charter Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Active Players in United States
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yacht
Charter by Yacht Type - Motor and Sailing - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Yacht Type -
Motor and Sailing Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by Yacht
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor and
Sailing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yacht
Charter by Length - 20-50 ft, Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Length -
20-50 ft, Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by Length -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 20-50 ft, Below 20 ft
and Above 50 ft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yacht
Charter by Contract Type - Crewed Charter and Bareboat Charter -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Contract
Type - Crewed Charter and Bareboat Charter Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by Contract
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crewed Charter
and Bareboat Charter for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Active Players in Canada
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Yacht Type - Motor and Sailing - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Yacht
Type - Motor and Sailing Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by Yacht
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor and
Sailing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Length - 20-50 ft, Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Length -
20-50 ft, Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by
Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 20-50 ft,
Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Contract Type - Crewed Charter and Bareboat
Charter - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Contract
Type - Crewed Charter and Bareboat Charter Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by
Contract Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crewed
Charter and Bareboat Charter for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Yacht Charter Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Active Players in Japan
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Yacht Type - Motor and Sailing - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Yacht Type -
Motor and Sailing Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by Yacht
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor and
Sailing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Length - 20-50 ft, Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Length -
20-50 ft, Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by Length -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 20-50 ft, Below 20 ft
and Above 50 ft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Contract Type - Crewed Charter and Bareboat
Charter - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Contract
Type - Crewed Charter and Bareboat Charter Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by
Contract Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crewed
Charter and Bareboat Charter for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Yacht Charter Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Active Players in China
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Yacht Type - Motor and Sailing - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Yacht Type -
Motor and Sailing Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by Yacht
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor and
Sailing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Length - 20-50 ft, Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Length -
20-50 ft, Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by Length -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 20-50 ft, Below 20 ft
and Above 50 ft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Contract Type - Crewed Charter and Bareboat
Charter - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Contract
Type - Crewed Charter and Bareboat Charter Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by
Contract Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crewed
Charter and Bareboat Charter for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Yacht Charter Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Yacht Charter by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Yacht Type - Motor and Sailing - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Yacht
Type - Motor and Sailing Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by Yacht
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor and
Sailing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Length - 20-50 ft, Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Length -
20-50 ft, Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by
Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 20-50 ft,
Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Contract Type - Crewed Charter and Bareboat
Charter - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Contract
Type - Crewed Charter and Bareboat Charter Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by
Contract Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crewed
Charter and Bareboat Charter for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Yacht Charter Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Active Players in France
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Yacht Type - Motor and Sailing - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Yacht
Type - Motor and Sailing Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by Yacht
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor and
Sailing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Length - 20-50 ft, Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Length -
20-50 ft, Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by
Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 20-50 ft,
Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Contract Type - Crewed Charter and Bareboat
Charter - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Contract
Type - Crewed Charter and Bareboat Charter Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by
Contract Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crewed
Charter and Bareboat Charter for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Yacht Charter Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Active Players in Germany
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Yacht Type - Motor and Sailing - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Yacht
Type - Motor and Sailing Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by
Yacht Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor and
Sailing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Length - 20-50 ft, Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Length -
20-50 ft, Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by
Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 20-50 ft,
Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Contract Type - Crewed Charter and Bareboat
Charter - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Contract
Type - Crewed Charter and Bareboat Charter Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by
Contract Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crewed
Charter and Bareboat Charter for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Active Players in Italy
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Yacht Type - Motor and Sailing - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Yacht Type -
Motor and Sailing Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by Yacht
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor and
Sailing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Length - 20-50 ft, Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Length -
20-50 ft, Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by Length -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 20-50 ft, Below 20 ft
and Above 50 ft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Contract Type - Crewed Charter and Bareboat
Charter - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Contract
Type - Crewed Charter and Bareboat Charter Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by
Contract Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crewed
Charter and Bareboat Charter for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Yacht Charter Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Active Players in United Kingdom
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yacht
Charter by Yacht Type - Motor and Sailing - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Yacht Type -
Motor and Sailing Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by Yacht
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor and
Sailing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yacht
Charter by Length - 20-50 ft, Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Length -
20-50 ft, Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by Length -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 20-50 ft, Below 20 ft
and Above 50 ft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Yacht
Charter by Contract Type - Crewed Charter and Bareboat Charter -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Contract
Type - Crewed Charter and Bareboat Charter Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by Contract
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crewed Charter
and Bareboat Charter for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Active Players in Spain
Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Yacht Type - Motor and Sailing - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Yacht
Type - Motor and Sailing Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 112: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by Yacht
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor and
Sailing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Length - 20-50 ft, Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Length -
20-50 ft, Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by
Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 20-50 ft,
Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Contract Type - Crewed Charter and Bareboat
Charter - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Contract
Type - Crewed Charter and Bareboat Charter Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by
Contract Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crewed
Charter and Bareboat Charter for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Active Players in Russia
Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Yacht Type - Motor and Sailing - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Yacht
Type - Motor and Sailing Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 121: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by
Yacht Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor and
Sailing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Length - 20-50 ft, Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Length -
20-50 ft, Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by
Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 20-50 ft,
Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yacht Charter by Contract Type - Crewed Charter and Bareboat
Charter - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Yacht Charter by Contract
Type - Crewed Charter and Bareboat Charter Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter by
Contract Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crewed
Charter and Bareboat Charter for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Active Players in Rest of Europe
Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Yacht Charter by Yacht Type - Motor and Sailing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Yacht Charter by
Yacht Type - Motor and Sailing Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 130: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter
by Yacht Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor
and Sailing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Yacht Charter by Length - 20-50 ft, Below 20 ft
and Above 50 ft - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Yacht Charter by
Length - 20-50 ft, Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 133: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter
by Length - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 20-50 ft,
Below 20 ft and Above 50 ft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 134: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Yacht Charter by Contract Type - Crewed Charter
and Bareboat Charter - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 135: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Yacht Charter by
Contract Type - Crewed Charter and Bareboat Charter Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 136: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter
by Contract Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crewed Charter and Bareboat Charter for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Yacht Charter Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Yacht Charter by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Yacht Charter by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 139: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Yacht Charter by Yacht Type - Motor and Sailing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Yacht Charter by
Yacht Type - Motor and Sailing Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 142: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Charter
by Yacht Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor
and Sailing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Yacht Charter by Length - 20-50 ft, Below 20 ft and Above
50 ft - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033326/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Yacht Charter Market to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Yacht Charter estimated at US$7. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Yacht Charter Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033326/?utm_source=GNW