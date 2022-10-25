Deleted Scene Tattoo Removal Upgrades Laser Technology to Astanza Trinity for Full-Spectrum Removal of Unwanted Tattoos

Hatboro, Pennsylvania, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deleted Scene Tattoo Removal is a staple in Hatboro, Pennsylvania’s tattoo and laser community. Deleted Scene uses advanced technology to safely and effectively remove unwanted tattoos. It also fades existing tattoos to make room for a cover-up or new tattoo while introducing its clients to reputable tattoo artists and studios. Since opening its doors in 2020, Deleted Scene Tattoo Removal has moved to a new location and added a second laser to its practice to deliver full-spectrum removal and treat more unwanted tattoos. The laser tattoo removal practice’s new space includes an art gallery, and it will be working to further the art community.

“When we first opened, we were working out of a local tattoo shop and helping the clients fade their existing tattoos before getting a cover-up,” said Hannah Stevens, owner. “We’ve grown a lot over the past two years, and I’m so happy to finally have my own space for Deleted Scene. I can treat more customers and continue serving my community through complete laser tattoo removal and fading. The most exciting thing is upgrading my laser to treat multicolored tattoos. Thanks to the Trinity, I can remove bright blue and green inks. I’m excited to provide even faster ink clearance and treat all tattoo colors.”

The Astanza Trinity combines two fully powered systems, a Q-switched Nd:YAG laser and a Q-switched ruby laser. Together, these lasers produce three wavelengths – 1064 nm, 532 nm, and 694 nm – for completely removing all tattoo colors. The Trinity’s 694 nm ruby wavelength is unique because it targets resistant pigments like vibrant blues and greens that traditional wavelengths cannot clear. The Trinity is safe for all skin types and targets only unwanted ink, leaving the surrounding skin tissue unharmed.

“Deleted Scene Tattoo Removal has done a tremendous job of delivering high-quality treatments and customer care at an affordable price,” said Bryce Fisher, Astanza Account Representative. “Hannah’s upgrade to the Trinity is proof of her dedication to delivering the best tattoo removal treatments and results throughout Hatboro and beyond.”

About Deleted Scene Tattoo Removal

Deleted Scene Tattoo Removal is a specialty business focusing on complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and fading for cover-up tattoos. Owner, Hannah Stevens, worked for several years in the tattoo industry and founded Deleted Scene Tattoo Removal after seeing the high demand for tattoo removal and modification. Stevens received expert training from New Look Laser College, the world’s leading laser tattoo removal training program, and is a Certified Laser Specialist and Laser Safety Officer.

Deleted Scene offers complimentary consultations and discounted packages. To book a free consultation, visit https://www.deletedscenetattooremoval.com/, call (267) 988-1499, or follow them on Instagram and Facebook. Deleted Scene is located at 219 North York Road, Hatboro, PA 19040.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, PicoStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #47 on Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in TexasTM and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health CareTM .

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.