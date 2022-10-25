Global Blockchain In Healthcare Market Analysis Report 2022-2026 & 2031 with Profiles of Leading Players - IBM, Factom, Hashed Health, Microsoft, & iSolve

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blockchain in healthcare market is expected to grow from $0.93 billion in 2021 to $1.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.6%. The blockchain in the healthcare market is expected to grow to $4.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 38.1%.



The main types of blockchain in healthcare are permission blockchains and permission-less blockchains. Permissioned blockchains also called private blockchains that require prior approval before use and can be accessed by people who are allowed to access. These offer high customizability, access controls, better Scalability, depend on governance, and more efficient performance.

The different deployment types include on-premise, and cloud-based, and are used in supply chain management, clinical data exchange and interoperability, claims adjudication and billing management, and others. The end-users of blockchain in healthcare include healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare payers, and others.



North America was the largest region in the blockchain in healthcare market in 2020. The regions covered in blockchain in healthcare market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing adoption of blockchain as a service (BaaS) is expected to drive the growth of the blockchain in healthcare market going forward. Blockchain technology can provide innovative solutions to the challenges faced by the healthcare industry which include supply chain management, smart contracts, the confidentiality of personal health information, technical issues in data management, enabling alternative payment models, and virus outbreak tracking.

For instance, in March 2021, Moderna, a drugs manufacturing company, and IBM announced the collaboration to improve and strengthen COVID-19 vaccination management. Moderna can get information on real-time tracking of vaccination using IBM's blockchain and artificial intelligence to reduce supply chain disruptions.

Also, in March 2019, Embleema, a healthcare blockchain network provider announced a partnership with Gustave Roussy Institute to apply blockchain technology to integrate, store health data, and data sharing applications for oncology clinical research in Gustave Roussy Institute. Therefore, the growing adoption of blockchain as a service (BaaS) propels the growth of the blockchain in healthcare market.



The advancements in technology are significantly shaping the blockchain in healthcare market. As there is a growing demand for blockchain technology, the key players operating in blockchain in the healthcare market are focusing on developing advanced technological solutions for the healthcare industry to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in May 2020, Solve. Care, a healthcare blockchain technology company based in Ukraine launched a decentralized care network called Global Telehealth Exchange (GTHE) using blockchain and digital currency. All patient records and transactions will be securely stored on the blockchain of GTHE and can be accessed by Solve. care.

Also, in May 2021, Nebula Genomics, a US-based privacy-focused personal genomics service company launched the world's first genomic NFT - blockchain. The NFT is a unique and irreplaceable representation of a digital or physical object and the human genome which provides an exciting opportunity for an NFT.



In November 2020, Signify Health, a US-based home health care services company acquired PatientBlox for an undisclosed. This acquisition will assist Signify Health in integrating blockchain technology into its payment methods for potential episodes of care and the move to value-based care. PatientBlox is a US-based company that provides distributed ledger technology in healthcare.



Major players in the blockchain in healthcare market are

IBM Corporation

Factom

Hashed Health LLC

Microsoft Corporation

iSolve

Blockpharma

MedicalChain

Guardtime Limited

Gem

Patientory

FarmaTrust

SimplyVital Health Inc.

Akiri

BurstIQ

Professional Credentials Exchange Inc.

Avaneer

RoboMed

Embleema Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Block Chain In Healthcare Market Characteristics



3. Block Chain In Healthcare Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Block Chain In Healthcare



5. Block Chain In Healthcare Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Block Chain In Healthcare Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Block Chain In Healthcare Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Block Chain In Healthcare Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Block Chain In Healthcare Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Permission Blockchains

Permission-less Blockchains

6.2. Global Block Chain In Healthcare Market, Segmentation By Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

On-Premise

Cloud

6.3. Global Block Chain In Healthcare Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Supply Chain Management

Clinical Data Exchange And Interoperability

Claims Adjudication And Billing Management

Others

6.4. Global Block Chain In Healthcare Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Healthcare Providers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Healthcare Payers

Others

7. Block Chain In Healthcare Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Block Chain In Healthcare Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Block Chain In Healthcare Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/37cdeb



