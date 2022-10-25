Global Xylitol in Personal Care and Cosmetics Market to Reach $193.8 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Xylitol in Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033325/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hair, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$63.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oral segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $35.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR
The Xylitol in Personal Care and Cosmetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$35.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$26.7 Million by the year 2027.
Skin Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR
In the global Skin segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Apura Ingredients Inc.
Berner Oy
Chemyunion
Croda International Plc
DuPont Nutrition & Health
Merck KGaA
Roquette Freres SA
Scandinavian Skin
Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.
Xlear, Inc.
