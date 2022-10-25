Disposable Gloves Market Size is expected to reach at USD 27 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.9%, Owing to Rising Number of Hospitalizations across the Globe

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Disposable Gloves Market Size accounted for USD 13.6 Billion in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 27 Billion by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030.



Disposable Gloves Market Statistics

Global disposable gloves market revenue was worth USD 13.6 billion in 2021, with a 7.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

North America region was accounted 36% of disposable gloves market share in 2021

Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030

Based on material, nitrile gloves capture over 30% of the overall market share in 2021

Increasing demand for gloves in the healthcare sector, drives the disposable gloves market value





Disposable Gloves Market Report Coverage:

Market Disposable Gloves Market Disposable Gloves Market Size 2021 USD 13.6 Billion Disposable Gloves Market Forecast 2030 USD 27 Billion Disposable Gloves Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 7.9% Disposable Gloves Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Disposable Gloves Market Base Year 2021 Disposable Gloves Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Material, By Product, By End-User, And By Geography Disposable Gloves Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Ansell Ltd, Adenna LLC, Corporativo DL S.A. de C.V., 3M, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Atlantic Safety Products, Inc., Superior Gloves, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Medline Industries, Inc., Globus (Shetland) Ltd., and Top Glove Corporation Bhd. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Disposable Gloves Market Overview

The increased use of disposable gloves in various end-user verticals such as the food and beverage industries drives the worldwide disposable gloves market. The industry is expected to grow rapidly over the next few years as a result of increased demand for clinical and surgical applications.

Increasing requirements for the need in a few endeavors, for example, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, synthetic and petrochemical, petroleum & gas, mechanical R&D, mining, academic R&D, and spacious rooms, is expected to propel market growth throughout the estimated time frame. Stringent requirements governing worker safety will also benefit the market.

Disposable Gloves Market Growth Factors

Increasing amount of surgical interventions in hospitals

Growing prevalence of various chronic conditions

Rising concern about health and hygiene, as well as a shift in emphasis on cleanliness and a safe environment





Global Disposable Gloves Market Trends

The growing importance of raw materials with lightweight qualities, convenience, improved heat resistance, and flexibility has been a significant driver for enterprises to conduct extensive R&D. These efforts are primarily aimed towards increasing the utility of the requirement and broadening its application span by incorporating innovative other needs into structural elements.

Technological advancements and rising worries over-representation of well-being and security are expected to provide rewarding opportunities to market participants in the coming few years. Need advancement and the use of suitable raw materials for glove production are also expected to have a significant impact on the market in the coming years.

Increasing the demand for disposable gloves in medical and healthcare, pharmaceutical, automotive, chemical, and oil and gas enterprises have been the primary factor driving the industry in recent times. Furthermore, the use of the product in the food-preparation industry is likely to complement market development.

Expanding awareness of personal safety and health, along with rising consciousness about skin diseases in their advanced form, is expected to drive the market throughout the forecast period. Mechanical improvement, supported by the availability of adjusted plans to take clear industry needs into consideration, is likely to have a good impact on requests.

Disposable Gloves Market Segmentation

The global disposable gloves market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on material, product, and end-user. By material, the segment is separated into natural rubber, vinyl, polyethylene, nitrile, neoprene, and others. According to the disposable gloves market forecast, the nitrile category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

In terms of product, the market is categorized into powdered, and powder free. Moreover, the market is divided into medical & healthcare (surgical (dental, veterinary, hospital, EMS, and others), and examination (dental, hospital, EMS, veterinary, and others)), and non-medical (automotive finishing, O&G and mining, F&B service, chemical & petrochemical, cleanroom, industrial R&D, automotive aftermarket, F&B processing, metal & machinery, pharmaceutical, academic R&D, and others), based on the end-user.

Disposable Gloves Market Regional Overview

The global disposable gloves market is separated into several geographic regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to a disposable gloves industry analysis, North America has emerged as the largest market, accounting for considerable revenue shares in 2021. Government organizations in the region are encouraging firms to be more severe in order to safeguard worker safety in the face of increasing word-related hazards.

The governments of Russia and Ukraine recently implemented adjustments in the national insurance industry to improve medical care in both countries and make it more in line with Western principles. The upgrading of transparent human services regulations, as well as demands in new offices, are expected to boost need demands in these countries.

In Spain, there is expected to be a significant increase in the demand for disposable gloves during the anticipated time period. The country has a comprehensive general well-being foundation that accounts for around 75-80% of the firm's mobility. Increased investment in the country's medical sector is likely to raise need requests in the coming few years.

Disposable Gloves Market Strategies

The online business serves as a significant motivator for market participants to improve item sales, venture into this industry, and expand benefit contributions. With the expansion of online commerce, merchants may acquire and provide products and services with shorter lead times and faster delivery to meet increased client demand.

Disposable Gloves Market Players

Some of the prominent disposable gloves market companies are Ansell Ltd, Corporativo DL S.A. de C.V., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Atlantic Safety Products, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Globus (Shetland) Ltd., Adenna LLC, 3M, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Superior Gloves, Medline Industries, Inc., and Top Glove Corporation Bhd.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

