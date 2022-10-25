Global Public and Private 5G Multi Access Edge Computing (MEC) Analysis Report 2022: AR for Human Cognition Augmentation and VR for Highly Immersive and Interactive Experiences Creates Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regional Multi Access Edge Computing Case Studies in Main Verticals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the latest case studies leveraging public and private 5G MEC through trials, pilot tests, and solutions starting to be commercially available in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides insights into the ecosystems developed by telecom operators with strategic partners, innovation labs, universities, and governments.

Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) solutions are gaining traction globally for their ability to deliver ultra-low latency, high bandwidth, real-time data processing, and data analytics, which are key to supporting latency-sensitive applications.

Businesses today demand 5G MEC to improve productivity, innovate new offerings, and accelerate digital transformation. Collaborative efforts among telecom operators, cloud providers, technology integrators, and solution partners to test new 5G MEC use cases and increase IoT solutions significantly influence the 5G MEC market evolution.

5G MEC solutions deployed in private mobile networks are evolving at a faster pace than public MEC, as operators are building on-site infrastructure exclusively for Industrial, the most demanding vertical.

The study also explores growth opportunities, including augmented reality for human cognition and virtual reality to deliver highly immersive and interactive experiences; connected/autonomous vehicles for efficient transportation and zero accidents; and Industry 4.0 solutions for higher productivity and zero accidents.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Top 3 Strategic Imperatives' Impact on the Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Main Findings

3. Definitions

Market Definitions - Edge Computing and MEC Concepts

Key Competitors

MEC - Implementation Types

4. Use Cases

5. North America

AT&T - UConn Stamford's Campus 5G Innovation Lab

Verizon - CrowdVision

Bell - Tiny Mile

6. Europe

Vodafone - VR Learning

Telefonica - Smart Factory Pilot Test

Deutsche Telekom - KUKA's Manufacturing Industry

Orange Business Services (OBS) - Maintenance Technician Activities

7. Asia-Pacific

China Telecom - Bluetron 5G Smart Factory

China Unicom - Smart Warehousing for Kitchen Appliance Factories

China Mobile - 5G-based Smart Port

KT Corp - Connected Vehicle Systems

SKT - Virtual Tours at Changdeokgung Palace

NTT DoCoMo - Remote Technical Support

8. Latin America

Embratel - WEG 4.0 Industry Project

TIM - Stellantis Vehicle Assembly Project

9. Middle East and Africa

Ooredoo Qatar - Virtual Stadium

Vodacom - Digital Mine

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AR for Human Cognition Augmentation and VR for Highly Immersive and Interactive Experiences

Growth Opportunity 2: Connected/Autonomous Vehicles for More Efficient Transportation and Zero Accidents

Growth Opportunity 3: Industry 4.0 Solutions for Increased Productivity and Zero Accidents

