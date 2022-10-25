The Global Blower Market size is expected to reach $4.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blower Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Pressure, By Product Type, By Industry, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352707/?utm_source=GNW

In a number of sectors, they are also often known as centrifugal fans. Blowers are primarily intended for use in industries that demand moderate pressure under circumstances where the pressure exceeds that of the fan but falls short of that of the compressor. The blower’s rotating fan revolves while sucking the air out of the suction portion. After that, the outlet side receives the trapped air. Centrifugal, as well as positive displacement blowers, are the two types of blowers used in industrial settings.



Identical to fans, blowers utilize a variety of blade designs, including radial, forward-curved, and backward-curved blades. Both single-stage and multistage units are available within the market. A blower is used in a wide range of sectors, including cement, food processing, oil & gas, water treatment plants, and many more. As a result, it is anticipated that the blower market would expand significantly in the coming years. A blower is an apparatus that forces gases out by adding energy to raise their pressure and speed. They come in a variety of sizes and are used to blast air for exhausting ventilation or cooling, from the giant blowers used in applications, like production machines and room cleaning, to the small blowers built into gadgets, like household appliances or personal computers.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 outbreak has expanded into a pandemic with unprecedented speed. Industrial machinery was no different from any other industry in this regard. The blower market was significantly impacted due to the widespread COVID-19 pandemic, which is causing disruptions in supply chain and production operations as well as consumer activities. This had an exponential effect on the entire supply chain and damaged several blower manufacturers gradually. The spread of the coronavirus has also brought about new difficulties that needed to be rapidly resolved, such as worker absence, constrained site access or collaboration, and travel restrictions.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing utilization in the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry



As the population rises, so does the demand for goods made from natural gas and petroleum. The need for better blower technology to power the crucial process is growing, too. Due to this, the adoption of blowers within the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry is surging. The phrase downstream refers to the refinement of natural gas and crude petroleum. The companies that market and distribute the results of this process are also included. Compounds containing sulfur are produced as a byproduct of the downstream procedure. In two sulfur-related processes known as hydro-sulfurization and thermal oxidation, air blowers are utilized. Therefore, the growth of the market is stimulating.



An upsurge in the demand and adoption of energy-efficient blowers



The world must use low-carbon energy sources to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and keep the rise in the global average surface temperature below 2°C compared to pre-industrial values by the end of the century. With an increasing emphasis on the decrease in energy costs as well as rising greenhouse gas emissions, concern has switched toward the adoption of energy-efficient air solutions. One of the important pieces of industrial machinery that must adhere to this energy policy is an air system. In addition, a substantial number of air systems within industrial plants have the potential to save a significant amount of energy at relatively moderate project costs. This factor is estimated to boost the adoption of blowers in the coming years and therefore, the growth of the market is anticipated to rise in the coming years.



Market Restraining Factors



The high initial cost of ownership and maintenance



There are several elements that are commonly considered when calculating the lifecycle cost of a blower, including the initial investment, lifetime energy costs, and lifetime maintenance expenses. Over the course of a blower’s overall life, power or energy usage accounts for a significant proportion of the cost. In addition, maintenance and purchase price are also major factors that account for a considerable proportion of the overall cost of the blower. The daily and seasonal variations in oxygen demand, diffuser fouling and aging, airflow control and turndown capabilities, mode of operation, total blower efficiency as well energy consumption over time, blower accessories, and plant layout are a few of the key factors influencing the choice of blowers in water and wastewater treatment.



Product Type Outlook



Based on the Product Type, the Blower Market is segregated into Positive Displacement Blowers, Centrifugal Blowers, High-speed Turbo Blowers, and Regenerative Blowers. In 2021, the high-speed turbo blowers segment garnered a significant revenue share of the blower market. The higher efficiency and capability for high velocity for various processes are the main drivers for the high-speed turbo blower segment. In addition, this type of blower is significantly used in a number of applications that require a higher level of power. These applications may include manufacturing, mining, construction, and various others. The high power of such blowers is accelerating the growth of this segment of the market.



Basis of Pressure Outlook



On Pressure, the Blower Market is segmented into Up to 15 psi, 15–20 psi, and Above 20 psi. In 2021, the above 20 psi segment recorded a significant revenue share of the blower market. The increasing growth of the segment is attributed to an upsurge in the adoption of high-pressure fans due to their higher efficiency along with a lower level of noise. In addition, blowers with pressure above 20 psi are significantly demanded due to their increased operations efficiency and optimization



Industry Outlook



By Industry, the Blower Market is classified into Cement, Steel, Mining, Power, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Water & Wastewater Treatment, and Others. In 2021, the water and wastewater treatment segment witnessed the biggest revenue share of the blower market. Aeration and agitation are the two main activities that are served by air bubbles, which are primarily produced by blowers during the second phase of treatment. Wastewater treatment gives people the chance to undo the harm done to some of the most prized natural resources, including textiles, food, and drink.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Blower Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, Asia-Pacific held the largest revenue share of the market. the rising growth of the segment is majorly attributed to the higher deployment of a blowers within the wastewater management industry. In regional countries, such as India, water pollution is a significant challenge, which can lead the country to water crisis in future. In order to address this problem, government within the country is increasingly focusing on water treatment and wastewater management.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Ingersroll Rand, Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Xylem, Inc., Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Ebara Corporation, Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Piller Blowers & Compressors GmbH, Everest Blowers Private Limited, Kay International Pvt. Ltd., and Manvac.



Strategies Deployed in Blower Market



Aug-2022: Atlas Copco acquired TECHNI-V-AC, a privately owned company. With this acquisition, the company aimed to leverage the prospect to develop additional business across the Canadian market.



Jul-2022: Atlas Copco completed its acquisition of Glaston, a compressed air distributor and service provider. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to integrate its product ranges into Glaston’s professional service along with pressed air and industrial gas solutions to expand its reach to the broad customer base of Glaston.



Jan-2022: Aerzen USA completed its acquisition of Vooner FloGard, a vendor of vacuum pumps and compressors. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to increase its application knowledge and capabilities to gain greater access to the major market of food, power, paper, and mining.



Oct-2021: Xylem acquired Anadolu Flygt, a pumping and water treatment systems company in Turkey. This acquisition aimed to enable the company to serve a wide range of countries within the Middle East. Moreover, this acquisition would also help the company in expanding its footprint across Turkey.



Feb-2021: Ingersoll Rand took over Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, a subsidiary of Tuthill Corporation. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its global blower channel reach to meet the increasing demand of customers for more choices. Additionally, this acquisition would also improve the IT&S segment of Ingersoll Rand.



Sep-2020: Piller signed an agreement with Memsift Innovations, a global leader in providing membrane-based solutions. With this agreement, the companies aimed to offer an energy-efficient and cost-effective liquid-waste treatment solution for low mass flows. Furthermore, this agreement would also set a new benchmark for zero liquid discharge as well as industrial liquid-waste treatment.



Jan-2020: Atlas Copco launched the new ZB 250, a new high-speed turbo blower. The new solution aimed to offer wastewater aeration basins along with increased efficiency air.



Nov-2019: Atlas Copco took over WestRon, a group of companies. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its service portfolio to complement its strategy to grow its prevalence throughout key regions.



