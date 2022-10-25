Arbe to Announce Q3 2022 Financial Results on Nov. 14

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) (“Arbe”), a global leader in perception radar solutions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Arbe will host a live webcast on Monday, November 14, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s third quarter 2022 financial results. Speakers will include Kobi Marenko, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Karine Pinto-Flomenboim, Chief Financial Officer.

Virtual Event Details

Please register in advance via this site to receive the webcast link

A replay will be made available on the company’s website following the call

Arbe encourages participants to use the webcast link, as there will be several videos and live presentations during the webcast, though audio will be supported as well. To join the webcast via telephone, please use this site to register.

An archived replay will be made available from Arbe’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.arberobotics.com .

About Arbe

