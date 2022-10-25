Kaléo Announces Appointment of Major General Elder Granger, M.D., to Board

Richmond, Virginia, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaléo, a fully integrated pharmaceutical company dedicated to inventing, manufacturing, and commercializing life-transforming products, today announced the appointment of Major General Elder Granger, M.D., U.S. Army, (Ret) as an independent member of its Board of Managers.

Before retiring from the U.S. Army in 2009, Major General (MG) Granger served as the deputy director and program executive officer of the TRICARE Management Activity, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Health Affairs) in Washington, DC. Prior to joining TRICARE Management Activity, MG Granger led the largest U.S. and multi-national battlefield health system in our recent history while serving as commander, Task Force 44th Medical Command, and command surgeon for the Multinational Corps Iraq. MG Granger, certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and Board of Hematology and Oncology, is president and CEO of The 5Ps, LLC, a health care, education, and leadership consulting organization. He currently serves on the boards of Cigna (CI), Defense Logistics Health (DLHC), and Better Therapeutics, Inc. (BTTX).

“The appointment of MG Granger will help us expand access to our products among both patients and military personnel, including our FDA approved Naloxone Auto-Injector 10 mg Rapid Opioid Countermeasure System (ROCS) currently being deployed to our military,” said Michael Wells, Board chairman. “With more than 35 years of experience as a highly decorated military leader within the U.S. healthcare system, MG Granger brings a wealth of strategic insights to help us grow our commercial and government sector businesses.”

An industry leader in drug-device combination product development and manufacturing, Kaléo’s patented Aerio™ Auto-Injection Platform can deliver a wide range of formulation volumes and viscosities to meet the growing unmet needs of the pharmaceutical industry. To date, Kaléo has received six FDA auto-injector product approvals, including AUVI-Q® (epinephrine injection, USP) and Naloxone Auto-Injector 10 mg (naloxone hydrochloride injection), and successfully manufactured more than 12 million gas powered auto-injectors.

“I am especially pleased to join the Board as it will afford me another opportunity to help protect U.S. uniformed service members and our allies,” stated MG Granger. “The Kaléo team shares this passion, and I am honored to join them in this mission.”

About Kaléo

Kaléo is a privately held, fully integrated pharmaceutical company dedicated to inventing, manufacturing, and commercializing life-transforming products for certain serious and life-threatening medical conditions. Kaléo’s innovative auto-injection technologies are protected by an extensive intellectual property portfolio of more than 200 issued patents as well as being the first to meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) draft guidance standard for 99.999% device reliability. Kaléo is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia in the United States. For more information, visit kaleo.com.

