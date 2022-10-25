aTyr Pharma to Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, which is scheduled to take place November 15 – 17, 2022, in London, U.K.



Details of the presentation appear below:

Conference: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Time: 3:15pm GMT / 10:15am EST

Location: London, U.K.

In addition to the presentation, company management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered attendees of the conference. An audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investor’s section of the company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com. Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be available on the aTyr website for at least 90 days.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is efzofitimod, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to downregulate immune engagement in fibrotic lung disease. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .