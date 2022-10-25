Cardone Ventures, Co-Founded by Billionaire Business Moguls Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson, Partners With SWAT HVAC

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grant Cardone, named Forbes' #1 Marketing Influencer to Watch, and his business-building partner, Brandon Dawson, partner with SWAT HVAC in order to expand their reach while delivering world-class heating and air service to their customers (old and new). This will aid in the growth and scaling of SWAT HVAC, co-founded by Andrew Dumas. This brand new partnership aims to provide massive growth and scaling opportunities for the HVAC operators within their network, continuing the national rollout of their 10X HVAC management company.

With over 10 years of experience in the HVAC industry, Dumas is able to bring the knowledge necessary to grow his business. And with the help of Grant, Brandon, and the Cardone Ventures 10X HVAC team, their scalability is about to skyrocket. By taking what Grant knows about marketing, sales, and real estate, what Brandon knows about business, leadership, and scaling, and what Andrew knows about the HVAC industry after 10 years of hands-on experience, SWAT HVAC has the potential to double in profits. This will effectively continue the national rollout of the 10X HVAC management company.

"We've been researching the HVAC space for quite some time now, and what we've found has set the stage for what's about to come," says Brandon Dawson, Co-Founder and CEO of Cardone Ventures—his and Grant's business management company. "There is so much opportunity for wealth creation within this industry, that working strategically to scale smart, with the right foundations in place, will be what sets us and the others apart."

Brandon Dawson has spent the last 10 years and over $1 million dollars in research in the HVAC industry, and he's found that there is an astounding $30 trillion dollar wealth transfer happening within the next few years. And if done correctly, any smart, strategic, and willing business owner can take a massive bite out of that pie.

About Cardone Ventures: Cardone Ventures is a business consulting company founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson that helps business owners attain their personal, professional, and financial goals. Together, they help business owners experience their company from a 360-degree perspective, including operations, marketing, finance, and people. Cardone Ventures' focus is to help entrepreneurs grow from $2 million to $500 million+ and 10X all aspects of their business. The brand new Cardone Ventures Scottsdale Headquarters is located at 4800 N Scottsdale Rd. Suite 5500, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. For more information on Cardone Ventures, visit: https://www.cardoneventures.com

About SWAT HVAC: Co-Founded by Andrew Dumas (SWAT Roofing) and 10X HVAC, SWAT HVAC is a full-service residential HVAC contracting company with more than 10 years of industry experience. For more information, visit: https://swatroofing.com

Media Contact:

Dwayne Baker, EVP of Strategic Transformation & Partnerships

dbaker@cardoneventures.com

503-536-0997

