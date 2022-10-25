Global High-Level Disinfection Services Market Size to grow USD 44.75 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 8%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States , Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global High-Level Disinfection Services Market Size to grow from USD 22.39 billion in 2021 to USD 44.75 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period. As the number of surgeries done worldwide goes up, and as infectious diseases and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) become more common, there will be a greater need for services that include high levels of disinfection. Nosocomial infections, also called healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), are more likely to happen in people who are getting long-term care, like surgery. HAIs are most likely to happen to older people, babies, and people whose immune systems are weak.

The outsource segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the services, the High-Level disinfection services market is categorized into In house and Outsource. The outsource segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. During the forecast period, it is expected that the segment will have a significant growth rate. Most hospitals and clinical diagnostic centers hire outside companies to do their disinfecting instead of doing it in-house. Outsourcing has many benefits, such as saving money, getting personalized service, and using the latest technology. Also, as global healthcare practices have changed, hospitals have started hiring outside companies to do things like cleaning and sterilizing. This has opened up new opportunities for the people who make HLD equipment. Outsourced facilities are more common in economies that are already well-developed, but they are quickly spreading to economies that are still growing. Healthcare facilities in the U.S. and a few countries in Western Europe are outsourcing their Central Sterile Supply Departments (CSSDs) to meet regulations on infection control and to make sure that high-tech surgical equipment is managed well.

The Glutaraldehyde segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the compound, the High-Level disinfection services market is categorized into Formaldehyde, Glutaraldehyde, Ortho-phthalaldehyde, Hydrogen peroxide, Peracetic Acid, and Others. The Glutaraldehyde segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. During the forecast period, the segment is expected to grow at a significant rate. Aldehyde disinfectants are often used during endoscopic procedures and when surgical tools need to be cleaned again. Glutaraldehyde has been used in hospitals for a long time and to a large degree as an HLD for reusable surgical equipment. It is expected that the number of surgeries done around the world will rise, which will increase the need for these services. Also, hospital-acquired infections caused by too much reprocessing of surgical units are expected to increase demand for these solutions. This will help the segment grow in a profitable way over the next few years.

The Hospitals & Clinics computing segment is to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the High-Level disinfection services market is categorized into Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, and Others. The Hospitals & Clinics computing segment is to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. During the forecast period, it is expected that the segment will have a significant growth rate. As the number of hospital patients who get infections keeps going up, HLD will be needed more and more in hospitals and other healthcare settings. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals in a number of countries started using high-level disinfection services more often as part of a coordinated plan to fight the disease.

Asia-Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global High Level Disinfection Services Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. Because of the COVID-19 epidemic in North America, which has increased the need for surface disinfectants by a lot, North America is expected to lead the market for high-level disinfectant services. In March 2020, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released an updated list of disinfectant services that are registered with the EPA and have been approved for use against SARS-CoV-2. In addition to the 40 new services that were added, this list also had about 200 more services.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global High Level Disinfection Services Market include Altapure, STERIS, Microchem Laboratory, Metrex Research LLC., Com, Rentokil Initial plc., and Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP).

