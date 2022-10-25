Ascend opens new larger laboratory to accommodate rapid growth

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascend, a leading provider of laboratory testing and services to healthcare clinics across the nation, has opened a new facility. Located at 435 Oakmead Parkway in Sunnyvale, the new space is over 100,000 square feet – more extensive than its former facilities in Redwood City – providing ample space for the company to grow.



Ascend is one of the busiest laboratories by volume in the US, processing millions of tests each month and servicing clients across the nation and neighboring countries. The new space is outfitted with nearly 100 Siemens Atellica Solution analyzers, making it one of the world's most significant single-site Siemens locations. For hematology testing, Ascend uses the latest analyzers from Sysmex America. In Q4, Ascend will introduce the BD Kiestra for environmental and water testing, the country's first installation of this cutting-edge technology. In addition, Siemens Healthineers and Sysmex America plan to use our laboratory as a showcase and innovation center.

Ascend's new Sunnyvale location will house several hundred employees with the capability to expand significantly as the company grows. In addition to its clinical operations, the new facility houses its logistics, supply chain and executive teams. Ascend will continue to operate software development, client relations and revenue cycle functions in its Colorado offices.

"We strive to be the most responsive, innovative organization for our clients," said Paul Beyer, Ascend CEO. "For our new laboratory, we invested in the best possible technologies, including advanced robotics and automation, making our core business more efficient while providing us new tools to broaden our testing into new markets."

About Ascend

Ascend Clinical was founded in Northern California in 2000 as a clinical reference laboratory specializing in testing services for kidney disease. For over 20 years, we have been working with clinics to provide industry-leading service, comprehensive testing, innovative tools and technology. Ascend has focused on innovating and growing so we can anticipate our customers’ needs to deliver best-in-class services and optimize patient care. The company has locations in Denver and Colorado Springs as well as our main laboratory in Sunnyvale, CA. More information at www.aclab.com.

Contact:

Kevin Wolf

kevin@tgprllc.com



