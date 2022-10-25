Rab’s Mythic Ultra Jacket Receives the Prestigious Outside Editor’s Choice Award

BOULDER, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British outdoor brand Rab (owned by Equip Outdoor Technologies Ltd.) has been honoured with the prestigious Editor’s Choice Award from Outside Gear Guide (US) for its new Mythic Ultra Jacket, launched to consumers this autumn. The Editor’s Choice Award confirms the success of the Mythic Ultra Jacket, which has received various high-profile industry and media awards since its B2B launch earlier this year. Its accolades include the ISPO Award 2022, GearJunkie’s Best in Show, the UK Outdoor Industry Awards’ Product of the Year 2022,and Clothing Category Winner. Most recently, it was also awarded Editor’s Choice by Backcountry Magazine (US).

“It felt like everything I want in a puffy and nothing more. No faff or unnecessary features.” Backcountry Magazine

The Mythic Ultra reflects Rab’s pioneering spirit and is a highly technical down jacket made for mountain athletes, outdoor professionals, and fast-moving alpinists thriving in the roughest environments. Honing Rab’s reputation as Masters of Insulation, it’s a 900FP down jacket with ultralight construction designed for those who count every gram.

It is Rab’s first ever jacket to use their industry-leading, heat-reflective TILT technology, thus achieving the best warmth-to-weight ratio Rab has ever created. TILT is a heat-reflective layer that is placed close to the body and gives the Mythic Ultra Jacket a noticeable boost in thermal efficiency. Built with body-mapped box wall and stitch-through baffles, the jacket optimises heat retention around the core while maximising mobility through the arms. The 900FP European goose down inside is ultra-high lofting and treated with a Nikwax fluorocarbon-free hydrophobic treatment.

To keep weight to a minimum, Rab has used an ultralight 10D outer, which is 100% recycled and uses a fluorocarbon-free finish. This Pertex® Quantum fabric with a built-in ripstop is strong, durable, weather-protective, and soft to the touch.

Outside Gear Guide’s tester explains: “Hands down, the packability. I was able to fit it in my 28L ski touring pack along with all my other safety gear and essentials, then throw it on over my shell during breaks and transitions to keep the cold out. That jacket saved my life in Greenland.”

Alex Roddie, OIA Judge, comments: “The Rab Mythic Ultra, it’s a clear leader in terms of technical specification and performance, and is incredibly warm for the weight thanks to TILT heat-retaining tech.”

The Mythic Ultra’s feature set includes a helmet compatible hood, two-way front zip for use with a harness, and fine-tuned articulation through the sleeves for climbing. All zips, adjusters, and the stuff sack have been designed to be lightweight and low bulk. Featuring a range of new colors, the Mythic Ultra is available in a Men’s and a Women’s version.

The Mythic Ultra Jacket at a glance:

- 900FP European Goose Down with Nikwax Fluorocarbon-Free Hydrophobic Finish,

- Thermo Ionic Lining Technology (TILT) reflects heat back to the body,

- Outer: 100% Recycled Polyamide. Lining: 100% Recycled Polyamide,

- 10D Recycled Pertex® Quantum nylon ripstop (28gsm) with fluorocarbon free DWR,

- Offset box wall baffles with TILT scrim on torso boosts core warmth,

- Stitch-through construction on arms and hood reduce weight and increase mobility,

- Helmet compatible down-filled hood with rear elastication, concealed internal adjustment and stiffened peak for increased protection,

- 537g (size M) / 499g (size 10),

- MSRP $475.00

To learn more about the Mythic Ultra Jacket, have a look at https://rab.equipment/mythic-collection.

