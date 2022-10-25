TEVET Announces Liberty KA and KP to Address Real-Time Threat Detection in Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (EMSO) Applications

GREENEVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEVET, a leader in test and measurement solutions, announced today that it is launching the TEVET Liberty KA and Liberty KP, in partnership with Keysight Technologies, as the newest additions to the Liberty Platform Solutions product line.

"Collaborating with our strategic Keysight solution partner TEVET has resulted in the release of a solution addressing an unmet need in EMSO applications. Partners are critical and, like TEVET, Keysight's solution partners play a fundamental role in developing new solutions based on Keysight's high-performance products," said Greg Patschke, General Manager of Information Warfare at Keysight Technologies.

The TEVET Liberty KA software-defined instrument (SDI) boasts over 1Ghz of bandwidth per channel on up to 16 independent or synchronous channels. Its gap-less and seam-less Real-Time Spectrum Analyzer (RTSA) offers a leap-ahead technology compared to current RTSA offerings.

"We are excited to partner with Keysight Technologies to introduce the TEVET Liberty KA and KP, the latest innovation of our Liberty Platform Solutions offering. Leveraging Keysight Technologies' high-performance hardware, we can offer new capabilities in threat detection across the electromagnetic spectrum," said Tracy Solomon, TEVET CEO and founder. "One of our core TEVET Values is to Serve the Warfighter; Liberty KA and KP's synchronized, multi-channel, and gap-less real-time capabilities allow for threats to be detected and mitigated in real-time, protecting those who protect and uphold our freedom."

The TEVET Liberty KA and Liberty KP's SDI Modular Commercial off-the-Shelf (COTS) architecture makes it scalable, adaptable, and transportable, a substantial differentiator from current products available for automated test solutions in the EMSO market.

The acceleration of technology advancements related to the electromagnetic spectrum represents new opportunities and challenges across the peer and near-peer competition continuum. To fully take advantage of these opportunities, test systems need to be scalable and adaptable to rapidly updating requirements. TEVET Liberty KA and Liberty KP's software-defined architecture allow system updates as technology advances, or as requirements shift due to adversarial capability enhancements. In addition to the ease of upgrade, it drastically reduces the total cost of ownership over the life of a system.

To exploit vulnerabilities in our near-peer adversaries' capabilities, transportability requirements are likely to arise. The TEVET Liberty KA and Liberty KP leverage Keysight Technologies' modular hardware, reducing the size when compared to conventional box instruments by a factor of two to 10. Additionally, at a typical weight of only 250 pounds, the Liberty KA and Liberty KP represent a reduction of at least 50% over its competition. The integrated COTS system is ready for out-of-the-box use, equipping it to handle in field testing across the domains.

The TEVET Liberty KA and KP's scalability does not stop there. In addition to cost savings and agility for upgrades, its architecture also allows it to scale to any system's testing requirements. Re-configuring the Liberty KA and Liberty KP happens at the software level, reducing the number of testers needed across a system portfolio. This produces additional cost savings as well as reduces the footprint required to test.

TEVET Liberty KA and Liberty KP deliver the ability to grow spectrum superiority through real-time detection and intervention previously unachievable. Its agility and adaptability will ensure domain dominance across the future battlespace, supporting and protecting the warfighters of today, and of the future.

About TEVET: Selecting and acquiring the right technology to meet your specific challenges requires a partner that can add value at every step. TEVET brings more than 18 years of experience to the acquisition and integration of technical products, systems, and instrumentation — with support from identification to sustainment. Our quality, technology, and personnel competencies make it possible for us to provide best-in-class acquisition and integration capabilities so our customers, suppliers, and partners succeed. We strive to execute at the highest levels, providing service to Country, Customer, and Community. For more information on TEVET, please visit www.tevet.com.

