Splash Beverage Group’s Copa Di Vino Now Available at University of Alabama Athletics Department Events

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that Copa Di Vino will be the exclusive wine available at the University of Alabama’s Athletics Department events, which includes NCAA football games in Bryant Denny Stadium. Through this agreement, Copa Di Vino will also be included in various broadcast and digital advertising conducted by the athletic department.

Copa Di Vino is the leading producer of premium wine by the glass in the United States. Famously launched with multiple appearances on the hit television series, Shark Tank, the brand is now widely recognized for premium wines without the need for bottles, corkscrews, or glass.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO commented, “This is a very exciting and unique opportunity for Copa Di Vino to not only see increased sales as we continue our execution in large venues, but to benefit from an association with one of the more widely recognized “brands” in the U.S. The University of Alabama Crimson Tide has the largest fan base in the SEC. Alabama football has appeared in 9 national championship games since 2009, and U of A Athletics hosts over 1.4 million spectators each academic year, including over 800,000 at Bryan Denny Stadium. Copa di Vino, through this agreement, will be allowed to use the Athletics Departments logos and we’d note that Alabama is the #1 selling brand in college athletics. U of A fans will see Copa signage throughout the venues. We’re thrilled with the exposure that Copa will receive.”

Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

For more information visit:

www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.copadivino.com

www.drinksalttequila.com

www.pulpo-loco.com

www.tapoutdrinks.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact Information:

Splash Beverage Group

Info@SplashBeverageGroup.com

954-745-5815