MasterControl’s Annual North American Customer Conference Highlights Innovation and New Technology with Lively Entertainment

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl, the digital platform that enables life sciences and regulated companies to develop, manufacture and commercialize life-changing products, today announced the start of its annual Masters Summit conference. The conference is designed to bring quality and manufacturing professionals together to share best practices, learn from experts and extend their knowledge.



This year’s conference provides a diverse group of keynote speakers and product presentations, with Dr. Scott Gottlieb as the featured keynote and comedian Tom Papa as the featured entertainment. Executives from Pfizer and Thermo Fisher will present on their digital transformations with several MasterControl Executives sharing new product technology coming soon.

“Our 2022 Masters Summit is back as a full in-person event, making this one of the largest gatherings of quality and manufacturing professionals where they can network and share industry perspectives,” said Jon Beckstrand, CEO of MasterControl. “I am excited about the presenters we have coming and look forward to connecting with our customers and the entire MasterControl community.”

Leading into this year’s event, MasterControl has achieved a 25% increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) year-to-date over this same period last year and is forecasting to end the fiscal year at or above that growth rate. As the life sciences industry continues to focus on digitization efforts, MasterControl is poised for continued success. Product development continues to fuel its position as a leader in quality management systems (QMS) and manufacturing execution systems (MES) software.

During the Masters Summit, the company will preview new products expected for general availability in 2023. Advanced Quality Event Management (AQEM), currently in the early-adopter stage, will simplify and improve the documentation and risk assessment process for quality events. Additionally, attendees will get a preview of Logbooks for Manufacturing Excellence. This new product will eliminate paper logbooks from the manufacturing floor and seamlessly connect data to the production record. Also, MasterControl Insights, released at last year’s Masters Summit, will preview new functionality for Manufacturing Excellence and artificial intelligence (AI) infused dashboards.

“As the #1 QMS for life sciences, it is our responsibility to provide value for our customers continually,” said Beckstrand. “This means developing products and features that leverage the latest cutting-edge technologies so our customers can be faster and more efficient without sacrificing quality.”

The event brings together more than 900 people, including customers, prospects, partners and speakers to share working knowledge on innovation and transformational digital strategies, as well as celebrate the life sciences community and its contributions. More information can be found at www.mastercontrol.com/events.

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software for life sciences and other regulated industries. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance.

