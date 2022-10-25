Franklin Electric Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Results

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights



Record sales of $551.7 million, compared to third quarter 2021 sales of $459.0 million, an increase of 20%

Strong organic sales growth in all three Segments; Distribution 22%, Water Systems 19%, and Fueling Systems 13%

Operating income was a third quarter record at $80.0 million, compared to third quarter operating income in 2021 of $56.6 million, an increase of 41%

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.24, a new third quarter record

2022 FY net sales guidance is updated to $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion and 2022 FY earnings per share excluding restructuring guidance to $4.08 to $4.18



FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co. Inc. today announced third quarter financial results for fiscal year 2022.

Third quarter 2022 sales were $551.7 million, compared to third quarter 2021 sales of $459.0 million. Third quarter 2022 operating income was $80.0 million, compared to third quarter operating income in 2021 of $56.6 million. Third quarter 2022 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $1.24, versus GAAP fully diluted EPS in the third quarter 2021 of $0.98.

“We are pleased with the strong performance of our global business during the quarter and particularly the resilience demonstrated as we delivered our ninth straight quarter of record results. We continue to see strong demand in our core markets as evidenced by our double-digit top line growth on a consolidated basis and all three operating segments,” commented Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric’s Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer. “Furthermore, our open order backlog remains at an elevated level of $250 million indicating on-going strong demand for the remainder of this year and into 2023.”

“Similar to the second quarter, the operating environment remained choppy. Supply issues improved, but at a slower pace than we anticipated. In this strong inflationary environment, our global team performed exceptionally well with focused cost management, particularly in SG&A expense, where we continue to realize increased operating leverage. This strong performance more than offset the higher than anticipated headwind to earnings from foreign translation and exchange losses in the quarter. As a result, we are revising our guidance for full-year 2022 net sales to between $2.0 billion and $2.1 billion with our 2022 full-year earnings per share excluding restructuring to the range of $4.08 and $4.18, reflecting an increase in our earnings per share guidance midpoint to $4.13.” concluded Mr. Sengstack.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems sales, a new third quarter record, were $293.1 million in the third quarter 2022, an increase of $32.4 million or 12 percent versus the third quarter 2021. Water Systems sales, excluding acquisitions and the impact of foreign currency translation, were up about 19 percent compared to the third quarter 2021. Sales increases were led by pricing actions and strong end market demand across all major product lines in groundwater pumping, surface pumping and dewatering equipment. Water Systems operating income in the third quarter was $45.5 million, a new third quarter record, driven by higher sales. Third quarter 2021 Water Systems operating income was $36.8 million.

Distribution sales, a new record for any quarter, were $193.2 million in the third quarter 2022. The Distribution segment organic sales increased 22 percent compared to the third quarter of 2021. Revenue growth was driven by solid demand primarily in the U.S. groundwater market due to strong price realization in addition to the growth from acquisition. The Distribution segment operating income, a new third quarter record, was $19.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to third quarter 2021 operating income of $12.3 million.

Fueling Systems sales, a new record for any quarter, were $90.2 million in the third quarter 2022, an increase of $9.2 million versus the third quarter 2021. Fueling Systems sales, excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, were up about 13 percent compared to the third quarter 2021. Fueling Systems sales increases in the U.S. and Canada were led by stronger demand for Fuel Management Systems compared to the third quarter 2021. Outside the U.S. and Canada, Fueling Systems revenues were up, with sales growth in India and EMEA, offsetting lower sales in China. Fueling Systems operating income, a new record for any quarter, was $28.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $23.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings and other developments in the business will commence at 9:00 am ET. The third quarter 2022 earnings call will be available via a live webcast. The webcast will be available in a listen only mode by going to:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/88bghpev

For those interested in participating in the question-and-answer portion of the call, please register for the call at the link below.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI377bd3eac6cb4e0a942916866ed7386d

All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

A replay of the conference call will be available from Tuesday, October 25, 2022 through Tuesday, November 1, 2022, by visiting the listen-only webcast link above.

Forward Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company’s financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company’s business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company’s accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

Franklin Electric Contact:

Jeffery L. Taylor

Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

260-824-2900

Email: jeffery.taylor@fele.com

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except per share amounts) Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Net sales $ 551,672 $ 459,019 $ 1,554,280 $ 1,229,345 Cost of sales 361,077 295,903 1,029,063 798,444 Gross profit 190,595 163,116 525,217 430,901 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 109,366 106,446 322,352 288,534 Restructuring expense 1,185 76 1,898 381 Operating income 80,044 56,594 200,967 141,986 Interest expense (3,066 ) (1,384 ) (7,492 ) (3,840 ) Other income/(expense), net (1,250 ) 2,061 (2,787 ) 1,531 Foreign exchange income/(expense) (3,376 ) (408 ) (4,290 ) (1,654 ) Income before income taxes 72,352 56,863 186,398 138,023 Income tax expense 13,380 10,409 37,544 24,043 Net income $ 58,972 $ 46,454 $ 148,854 $ 113,980 Less: Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (348 ) (282 ) (1,101 ) (787 ) Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 58,624 $ 46,172 $ 147,753 $ 113,193 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.26 $ 0.99 $ 3.17 $ 2.43 Diluted $ 1.24 $ 0.98 $ 3.13 $ 2.40

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 39,523 $ 40,536 Receivables (net) 251,543 196,173 Inventories 557,604 449,975 Other current assets 39,049 37,963 Total current assets 887,719 724,647 Property, plant, and equipment, net 207,714 210,654 Right-of-use asset, net 47,808 48,379 Goodwill and other assets 571,766 591,485 Total assets $ 1,715,007 $ 1,575,165 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 153,540 $ 164,758 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 113,215 117,955 Current lease liability 15,434 15,320 Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings 179,619 97,981 Total current liabilities 461,808 396,014 Long-term debt 89,225 90,535 Long-term lease liability 32,245 32,937 Income taxes payable non-current 8,707 11,610 Deferred income taxes 31,971 28,162 Employee benefit plans 37,333 40,696 Other long-term liabilities 25,547 26,568 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 455 (19 ) Total equity 1,027,716 948,662 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,715,007 $ 1,575,165

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended (In thousands) September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 148,854 113,980 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 37,067 32,767 Non-cash lease expense 12,939 9,394 Share-based compensation 8,940 8,921 Other 9,160 1,978 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (73,995 ) (57,434 ) Inventory (122,150 ) (85,873 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,881 92,214 Operating leases (12,939 ) (9,394 ) Income taxes-U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (355 ) (355 ) Other (2,242 ) (12,296 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 7,160 93,902 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (29,327 ) (20,274 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 6 839 Acquisitions and investments (1,576 ) (193,987 ) Other investing activities 9 38 Net cash flows from investing activities (30,888 ) (213,384 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in debt 83,679 102,395 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,584 11,390 Purchases of common stock (30,731 ) (21,138 ) Dividends paid (27,293 ) (24,499 ) Net cash flows from financing activities 29,239 68,148 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (6,524 ) (3,501 ) Net change in cash and equivalents (1,013 ) (54,835 ) Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 40,536 130,787 Cash and equivalents at end of period 39,523 75,952

Key Performance Indicators : Earnings Per Share Calculations



For the Third Quarter Earnings Before and After Restructuring 2022 2021 Change (in millions) Net Income attributable to FE Co., Inc. Reported $ 58.6 $ 46.2 27 % Allocated Earnings $ (0.2 ) $ (0.3 ) Earnings for EPS Calculations $ 58.4 $ 45.9 27 % Restructuring (before tax): $ 1.2 $ 0.1 Restructuring, net of tax: $ 1.0 $ 0.1 Earnings before Restructuring $ 59.4 $ 46.0 29 % For the Third Quarter Earnings Per Share 2022 2021 Change Before and After Restructuring (in millions except Earnings Per Share) Average Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 47.0 47.0 0 % Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") Reported $ 1.24 $ 0.98 27 % Restructuring Per Share, net of tax $ 0.02 $ - Fully Diluted EPS before Restructuring $ 1.26 $ 0.98 29 %

Key Performance Indicators: Net Sales Summary



Net Sales United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total (in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Q3 2021 $157.7 $36.5 $46.9 $19.6 $260.7 $81.0 $140.2 ($22.9) $459.0 Q3 2022 $183.7 $41.3 $46.0 $22.1 $293.1 $90.2 $193.2 ($24.8) $551.7 Change $26.0 $4.8 ($0.9) $2.5 $32.4 $9.2 $53.0 ($1.9) $92.7 % Change 16% 13% -2% 13% 12% 11% 38% 20% Foreign currency translation ($0.7) ($2.8) ($18.3) ($1.3) ($23.1) ($1.7) $0.0 % Change 0% -8% -39% -7% -9% -2% 0% Acquisitions $5.6 $0.0 $0.0 $1.0 $6.6 $0.0 $21.7 Volume/Price $21.1 $7.6 $17.4 $2.8 $48.9 $10.9 $31.3 % Change 13% 21% 37% 14% 19% 13% 22%

Key Performance Indicators: Operating Income and Margin Summary

