Global Dental Imaging Market to Hit Valuation of $5.18 Billion by 2028 | More than 50% of Dentist Use at Least 3 Types of Dental Imaging Technologies

Westford, USA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dental Imaging Market is growing explosively and is expected to continue doing so in the near future. This growth is being fueled by a number of factors, including an increase in the incidence of gum disease and tooth decay, an aging population that is more likely to need dental care, and changes in dental treatment and technology that have made X-rays and other imaging techniques more accurate. The increasing prevalence of oral diseases, such as periodontitis, which is caused by inflammation of the tooth's gingiva (gum), has led to an increased demand for dental imaging services. In addition, more affordable parallel imaging technologies are making it possible for dentists to provide their patients with high-quality images that can help them decisions about oral care and treatment planning.

Dental imaging is an important part of providing quality dental care. More and more people are coming to rely on dental imaging for a variety of diagnostics and treatments. Dental imaging is used to provide images of the interior and exterior of the mouth, teeth, gums, and surrounding structures.

There are many different types of dental imaging techniques available in the global dental imaging market. One common type of dental imaging is x-raying. X-rays produce image data that can be used to create a three-dimensional model of the body or object being examined. X-rays are also very useful in determining where Fillings and crowns should be placed.

On the other hand, ultrasound technology has become increasingly popular in recent years as an alternative to x-raying. Ultrasound waves are capable of producing detailed images without exposing patients to harmful radiation. Ultrasound machines use sound waves instead of light waves to create images, which makes them less likely to cause discomfort or pain for patients.

The geographic variation of demand for dental imaging market reflects different patient priorities and spending patterns across geographies. North America dominated the market in 2021 with a share of more than 30% due to the high prevalence of dental diseases in this region and increasing trend towards wellness care offerings by dental practitioners. Asia Pacific was the fastest growing regional market in 2021 and is expected to continue this momentum over the next few years as countries such as China and India emerge as key dental imaging market. Emerging countries such as Brazil and Argentina are also witnessing significant growth owing to their rapidly developing economy and rising per capita income levels.

3D Dental Imaging is Making Life of Dentist Much Easier

As dental technology and 3D dental imaging continue to grow, so does the need for more accurate and efficient methods of dental diagnosis and treatment. With newer, more sophisticated equipment and techniques, dentists are able to create detailed images of a patient's teeth that were once only possible through surgery.

In the last few years, 3D dental imaging has undergone a rapid development in the global dental imaging market as various companies strive to produce the most accurate and user-friendly tools available. Some of the newest 3D dental imaging technologies include volumetric scanning (also known as cone beam scanning), digital x-ray tomography (DXRT), localized proton therapy irradiation planning based on digital planform data fusion, and artificial intelligence applications for analysis of computed tomographic images.

These technologies offer several advantages over traditional 2D CT scans in the dental imaging market. First, they can generate much higher resolution images than standard CT scans. This allows dentists to view individual tooth roots and other intricate details that are difficult or impossible to see with standard CT scans. Second, these technologies are faster and more accurate than traditional CT scans, which makes them ideal for use in diagnoses prior to surgical procedures.

Finally, 3D dental imaging technologies can be used in combination with other forms of dentistry such as implant placement or restoration work - meaning that patients will eventually have access to an entire range of accurate and innovative dental treatments at their fingertips.

Some of the latest developments in dental imaging market include the use of digital deep learning algorithms to improve the accuracy and precision of diagnostic images. In addition, new computer-aided design (CAD) tools are being developed that allow dentists to create custom implants and other dental treatment devices using 3D models.

Ultimately, this increase in innovation will translate into better patient care and increased accuracy when making diagnoses and prescribing treatments for dental issues.

SkyQuest Survey Reveals More than 50% of Dentist Use at Least 3 Types of Dental Imaging Technologies

Given that dental imaging market plays an ever-increasing role in aiding in the diagnosis and treatment of dental problems, it is important for dental professionals to be well-informed about the equipment and techniques used in dental imaging. A recent study by the SkyQuest sought to learn more about this market by surveying dentists across the U.S.

The survey on the global dental imaging market was found that 99% of dentists use at least one type of dental imaging technology, with X-rays (82%) and computerized tomography (CT) scans (81%) being most commonly used. Additionally, over half of all surveyed dentists report using three or more types of dental imaging technologies on a regular basis.

The 2021 dental imaging survey found that 58% of dentists use CT scans as their primary method of detecting oral cancer. This figure has remained relatively consistent over the past few years, despite a slight decrease in the use of MRI scans among dentists. However, there has been a significant increase in the use of ultrasound (73%) and x-rays (62%) as primary screening tools for oral cancer.

While there are many different types of dental imaging technologies available across the global dental imaging market, the survey found that dentists overwhelmingly feel confident using both radiographs and computed tomography scans to diagnose and treat oral health issues. CT scans are particularly valuable for detecting tumors and other abnormalities inside the mouth, while radiographs can provide vital images of healthy teeth as well as problems with teeth outside the mouth.

Other findings from this year's survey on the global dental imaging market include:

Dentists are using more technology to treat patients' teeth. Nearly two-thirds of dentists (63%) are using at least one type of Brilliance 3D technology on their patients' teeth each year.

Oral surgery is becoming increasingly popular among dentists as a means for repairing or replacing teeth. Currently, nearly half (47%) of dentist’s report using oral surgery treatments on at least one patient each year.

Teeth whitening continues to be a popular dental procedure, with nearly half (48%)

