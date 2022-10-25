Air Traffic Control Market Size is expected to reach at USD 15,110 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9%, Owing to Rising Air Passenger Traffic

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Air Traffic Control Market Size accounted for USD 9,967 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 15,110 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030.



Air Traffic Control Market Statistics

Global air traffic control market revenue was worth USD 9,967 Million in 2021, with a 4.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

Europe region was accounted 34% of air traffic control market share in 2021

Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030

By airspace, ATCT segment capture over 45.4% of the overall market share in 2021

Integration of AI in ATC systems, drives the air traffic control market value





Air Traffic Control Market Report Coverage:

Market Air Traffic Control Market Air Traffic Control Market Size 2021 USD 9,967 Million Air Traffic Control Market Forecast 2030 USD 15,110 Million Air Traffic Control Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 4.9% Air Traffic Control Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Air Traffic Control Market Base Year 2021 Air Traffic Control Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Airspace, By Revenue, By Offering, By Investment Type, By Sector, And By Geography Air Traffic Control Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled The Raytheon Company, BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Frequentis, Harris Corporation, and Adacel. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Air Traffic Control Market Overview

Air traffic control (ATC) is a program offered by the ground-based federal aviation administration that guides flights on the base and through flight operations. ATC's primary objective is to avoid collisions, organize and expedite air traffic flow, and give information as well as other support to pilots. During the projected period, the growing number of air travelers is expected to propel the expansion of the worldwide air traffic control market. Furthermore, increasing airport infrastructure facility development is likely to drive worldwide air traffic control market growth throughout the predicted period.

Air Traffic Control Market Trend

• Rapid advancement in the ACT framework

• Adoption of satellite-based air traffic control systems

• Expanding airport infrastructure facilities

COVID-19 Impact on Air Traffic Control Market Growth

The increased integration of technologies into day-to-day operations is producing a fundamental change in the way air transport management is performed. Meanwhile, the present COVID-19 epidemic has brought about unprecedented shifts in the industry. The situation in Europe was substantially worse compared to other regions of the world. Following COVID, there has been a paradigm shift, with global aviation traffic reducing by roughly 90% compared to the same time frame the previous year. Many organizations have proposed updated technologies and automation to address the capacity and delay challenges that beset air traffic control prior to the pandemic's arrival. With the advancement of technology and technology, this trend is expected to continue into the projection period.

Air Traffic Control Market Segmentation

The global air traffic control market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on airspace, application, offering, investment type, and sector. By airspace, the segment is separated into ARTCC, TRACON, ATCT, and remote tower. According to the air traffic control market forecast, the ATCT category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

In terms of application, the market is categorized into communication, navigation, surveillance, and automation. By offering, the segment is classified into software and solutions, hardware, and services. By investment type, the segment is split into brownfield, and greenfield. Moreover, the market is divided into commercial, and defense, based on the sector.

Air Traffic Control Market Regional Overview

The global air traffic control market is separated into several geographic regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to an air traffic control industry analysis, Europe will dominate the Air Traffic Control business in the next years, gaining a large proportion. The European Cockpit Association (ECA) is represented by the appropriate institutional authorities that decide things or have an impact on future Air Traffic Management (ATM) systems (the European Commission, EUROCONTROL, and EASA). ECA is also represented in technical working groups comprised of numerous EUROCONTROL Teams (Network Operations Team, Airport Operations Team, and others). It also contributes to a number of related initiatives, such as Wake Net 3 and SESAR (Single European Sky ATM Research), one of the largest European research projects ever performed. Such factors drive regional expansion, which in turn drives the overall market growth in air traffic control.

In the air traffic control industry, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the fastest-growing CAGR. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) anticipates that air traffic in the Asia-Pacific area will triple by 2030, according to the BRIDGING SKIES report. Singapore is the key APAC country in charge of implementing effective ATM transformation. Singapore understands the need of being an early adopter of different ATM innovations that satisfy the growing demands for capacity as the region's primary aviation hub. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has embarked on a program to change Singapore's ATM capabilities and build a self-sustaining ATM ecosystem in Singapore in order to fulfill demand and handle the complications associated with rising air traffic in Singapore and other locations. Such factors lead to the remarkable growth of air traffic control in the Asia-Pacific region, which in turn contributes to the overall growth of the market.

Air Traffic Control Market Players

Some of the prominent air traffic control market companies are The Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Frequentis, BAE Systems plc, Harris Corporation, Indra Sistemas, S.A., and Adacel.

Air Traffic Control Market Strategies

Some of the key strategies in market:

In October 2019, Raytheon Company and WEY Technology cooperated to create the "Multi-platform ATC Re-hosting Solution (MARS)," air traffic controller workstations. Both businesses want to replace Raytheon's Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System with new technology (STARS). This innovative technology will incorporate numerous vital flight-related apps onto the touch screen, including surveillance, airport, weather, and flight data.





In May 2019, Harris Corporation worked with EmbraerX and Atech to create a new air traffic management concept for urban air mobility that is based on existing Atech technologies. Moreover, the project includes the participation of Harris Corporation, a pioneering ATM technology developer for the FAA and a global leader in ATM systems that address the needs of the future generation of air travel.





