Global Wound Dressings Market to Reach $14.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wound Dressings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033319/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the period 2020-2027. Advanced, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.9% CAGR and reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Traditional segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.8% CAGR
The Wound Dressings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
3M
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc
Advancis Medical
B. Braun Melsungen Ag
Cardinal Health
Coloplast A/S
Convatec Group Plc
Dermarite Industries, Llc
Deroyal Industries, Inc.
Hollister Incorporated.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033319/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Wound Dressings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wound
Dressings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Wound Dressings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Advanced by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Advanced by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Traditional by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Traditional by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Traditional by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals, ASCs &
Clinics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Care Settings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Home Care Settings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Care Settings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical & Traumatic Wounds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Surgical & Traumatic Wounds
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical & Traumatic
Wounds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diabetic Foot Ulcers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Diabetic Foot Ulcers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Diabetic Foot Ulcers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Pressure Ulcers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Venous Leg Ulcers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Venous Leg Ulcers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Venous Leg Ulcers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Wound Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Wound Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Wound Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Wound Dressings Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Wound Dressings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Active Players in United States
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wound
Dressings by Type - Advanced and Traditional - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Wound Dressings by Type -
Advanced and Traditional Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced and
Traditional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wound
Dressings by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs &
Clinics and Home Care Settings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Wound Dressings by End-Use -
Other End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics and Home Care
Settings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics and Home Care Settings for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wound
Dressings by Wound Type - Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Diabetic
Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers and Other Wound
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Wound Dressings by Wound Type -
Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure
Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers and Other Wound Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by Wound
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical &
Traumatic Wounds, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous
Leg Ulcers and Other Wound Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Active Players in Canada
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by Type - Advanced and Traditional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Wound Dressings by Type -
Advanced and Traditional Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced and
Traditional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs &
Clinics and Home Care Settings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Wound Dressings by End-Use -
Other End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics and Home Care
Settings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics and Home Care Settings for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by Wound Type - Surgical & Traumatic Wounds,
Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers and
Other Wound Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Wound Dressings by Wound
Type - Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Diabetic Foot Ulcers,
Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers and Other Wound Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical &
Traumatic Wounds, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous
Leg Ulcers and Other Wound Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Wound Dressings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Active Players in Japan
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by Type - Advanced and Traditional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Wound Dressings by Type -
Advanced and Traditional Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced and
Traditional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs &
Clinics and Home Care Settings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Wound Dressings by End-Use -
Other End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics and Home Care
Settings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics and Home Care Settings for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by Wound Type - Surgical & Traumatic Wounds,
Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers and
Other Wound Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Wound Dressings by Wound
Type - Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Diabetic Foot Ulcers,
Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers and Other Wound Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical &
Traumatic Wounds, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous
Leg Ulcers and Other Wound Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Wound Dressings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Active Players in China
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by Type - Advanced and Traditional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Wound Dressings by Type -
Advanced and Traditional Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced and
Traditional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs &
Clinics and Home Care Settings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Wound Dressings by End-Use -
Other End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics and Home Care
Settings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics and Home Care Settings for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by Wound Type - Surgical & Traumatic Wounds,
Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers and
Other Wound Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Wound Dressings by Wound
Type - Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Diabetic Foot Ulcers,
Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers and Other Wound Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical &
Traumatic Wounds, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous
Leg Ulcers and Other Wound Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Wound Dressings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Wound Dressings by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by Type - Advanced and Traditional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Wound Dressings by Type -
Advanced and Traditional Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced and
Traditional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs &
Clinics and Home Care Settings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Wound Dressings by End-Use -
Other End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics and Home Care
Settings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics and Home Care Settings for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by Wound Type - Surgical & Traumatic Wounds,
Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers and
Other Wound Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Wound Dressings by Wound
Type - Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Diabetic Foot Ulcers,
Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers and Other Wound Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical &
Traumatic Wounds, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous
Leg Ulcers and Other Wound Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Wound Dressings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Active Players in France
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by Type - Advanced and Traditional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Wound Dressings by Type -
Advanced and Traditional Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced and
Traditional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs &
Clinics and Home Care Settings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Wound Dressings by End-Use -
Other End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics and Home Care
Settings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics and Home Care Settings for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by Wound Type - Surgical & Traumatic Wounds,
Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers and
Other Wound Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Wound Dressings by Wound
Type - Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Diabetic Foot Ulcers,
Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers and Other Wound Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical &
Traumatic Wounds, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous
Leg Ulcers and Other Wound Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Wound Dressings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Active Players in Germany
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by Type - Advanced and Traditional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Wound Dressings by Type -
Advanced and Traditional Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced and
Traditional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs &
Clinics and Home Care Settings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Wound Dressings by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics and Home
Care Settings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics and Home Care Settings for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by Wound Type - Surgical & Traumatic Wounds,
Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers and
Other Wound Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Wound Dressings by Wound
Type - Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Diabetic Foot Ulcers,
Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers and Other Wound Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical &
Traumatic Wounds, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous
Leg Ulcers and Other Wound Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Active Players in Italy
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by Type - Advanced and Traditional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Wound Dressings by Type -
Advanced and Traditional Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced and
Traditional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs &
Clinics and Home Care Settings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Wound Dressings by End-Use -
Other End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics and Home Care
Settings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics and Home Care Settings for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by Wound Type - Surgical & Traumatic Wounds,
Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers and
Other Wound Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Wound Dressings by Wound
Type - Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Diabetic Foot Ulcers,
Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers and Other Wound Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical &
Traumatic Wounds, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous
Leg Ulcers and Other Wound Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Wound Dressings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Active Players in United Kingdom
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wound
Dressings by Type - Advanced and Traditional - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Wound Dressings by Type -
Advanced and Traditional Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced and
Traditional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wound
Dressings by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs &
Clinics and Home Care Settings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Wound Dressings by End-Use -
Other End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics and Home Care
Settings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics and Home Care Settings for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wound
Dressings by Wound Type - Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Diabetic
Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers and Other Wound
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Wound Dressings by Wound Type -
Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure
Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers and Other Wound Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by Wound
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical &
Traumatic Wounds, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous
Leg Ulcers and Other Wound Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Active Players in Spain
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by Type - Advanced and Traditional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Wound Dressings by Type -
Advanced and Traditional Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Advanced and
Traditional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs &
Clinics and Home Care Settings - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Wound Dressings by End-Use -
Other End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics and Home Care
Settings Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics and Home Care Settings for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wound Dressings by Wound Type - Surgical & Traumatic Wounds,
Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers and
Other Wound Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Wound Dressings by Wound
Type - Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Diabetic Foot Ulcers,
Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers and Other Wound Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033319/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Wound Dressings Market to Reach $14.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wound Dressings estimated at US$7. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wound Dressings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033319/?utm_source=GNW