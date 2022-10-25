Outlook on the Radiotheranostics Global Market to 2027 - Regulatory Approval of Numerous Radiotheranostics Pairs is Expected to Boost Their Adoption for Cancer Treatments

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Radiotheranostics Market by Radioisotope, Application, End-user and Region: Competition Forecast and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global radiotheranostics market is anticipated to register growth at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Radiotheranostics is a process that involves the use of radionuclides for paired imaging and therapy agents. It is a systematic integration of targeted diagnostics and therapeutics.

The growing prevalence of cancer and the rising adoption of injectable radiopharmaceuticals that have antitumor effects are majorly contributing to the global radiotheranostics market growth. The increasing usage of radiotheranostics in cancer diagnosis and management is providing a thrust to the market. Radiotheranostics have enhanced therapy efficacy, the ability to manage adverse and critical health situations, which results in improved patient outcomes.



Moreover, the recent research and developments in the radiotheranostics field is creating a positive impact on the market growth. For instance, there have been major outcomes in radiotheranostics for prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors. Additionally, the regulatory approval of numerous radiotheranostics pairs is expected to boost their adoption for cancer treatments.

For instance, the approvals of new radiotheranostics agents such as 177Lu-PSMA-617 and 177Lu-DOTATATE have resulted in the resurgence of research in the field of radiotheranostics and have proliferated the number of clinical trials and testing several other novel radiotheranostics.

Furthermore, the continuous support in research and development to keep pace with current momentum in radiotheranostics innovations is supporting the market growth. Additionally, the clinical use of radiotheranostics agents have increased dramatically due to the successful strides that have been made in the understanding of underlying biology of cancer and enhanced methods for synthesizing and designing targeted theragnostic agents. This, in turn, is positively influencing the market growth.



Structural imaging is the most crucial component of staging, diagnosing, and assessing responses in cancer patients. However, patients and healthcare professionals are increasingly seeking non-invasive methods of investigating tumor phenotypes and assessing molecular and functional responses to therapy. Therefore, radiotheranostics, a combination of non-invasive diagnostic imaging with targeted therapy, is widely being implemented. As a result, the global market for radiotheranostics is anticipated to propel at a rapid pace in the coming years.



Market Segmentation



The global radiotheranostics market is segmented by radioisotope, application, end-user, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on the radioisotope, the market is differentiated between technetium-99, gallium-68, iodine-131, iodine-123, 18f, y-90, lutetium (lu) 177, copper (cu) 67, copper (cu) 64, and others. By offering the market is fragmented between oncology and non-oncology.

The oncology segment is further bifurcated into thyroid cancer, neuroendocrine cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, multiple myeloma and lymphoma, and other. The non-oncology application segment is further divided between joint infections, arthritis, bone pain, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the global market is segmented between hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle east and Africa, South America.



Company Profile



TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., Curium SAS, GE Healthcare Inc., Bayer AG, Lantheus Medical, Imaging, Inc., Novartis AG, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ipsen S.A., Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM), Nordic Nanovector ASA, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., Sofie Biosciences, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Sirtex Medical Limited, and Boston Scientific Corporation are the leading market players responsible for the growth of global radiotheranostics market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Radiotheranostics Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Radiotheranostics Awareness

5.2. Cancer Prevalence, by Gender

5.3. Cancer Prevalence, by Age Group

5.4. Cancer Prevalence, Region

5.5. Benefits of Using Radiotheranostics



6. Clinical Trial Analysis



7. Patent Analysis



8. Global Radiotheranostics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Radioisotope (Technetium-99, Gallium-68, Iodine-131, Iodine-123, 18F, Y-90, Lutetium (Lu) 177, Copper (Cu) 67, Copper (Cu) 64, Others)

8.2.2. By Application (Oncology v/s Non-Oncology)

8.2.2.1. Oncology Applications (Thyroid Cancer, Neuroendocrine Cancer, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Multiple Myeloma and Lymphoma, Others)

8.2.2.2. Non-Oncology Applications (Joint Infections, Arthritis, Bone Pain, Others)

8.2.3. By End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others)

8.2.4. By Region

8.2.5. By Company (2021)

8.3. Product Market Map



9. North America Radiotheranostics Market Outlook

10. Europe Radiotheranostics Market Outlook



11. Asia-Pacific Radiotheranostics Market Outlook



12. South America Radiotheranostics Market Outlook



13. Middle East and Africa Radiotheranostics Market Outlook

14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Drivers

14.2. Challenges



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. SWOT Analysis: Global Radiotheranostics Market



17. Competitive Landscape (Inclusive of SWOT Analysis of Players Profiled)

17.1. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.

17.2. Curium SAS

17.3. GE Healthcare Inc.

17.4. Bayer AG

17.5. Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

17.6. Novartis AG

17.7. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

17.8. Ipsen S.A.

17.9. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM)

17.10. Nordic Nanovector ASA

17.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.

17.12. Sofie Biosciences, Inc.

17.13. Terumo Corporation

17.14. Sirtex Medical Limited

17.15. Boston Scientific Corporation



18. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nftupl