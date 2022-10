World’s Largest Optimizely Agency Partners with Bridgeline

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), announced today its partnership with the world's largest Optimizely agency, Niteco, which services 500 customers in 30 countries including Panasonic, Heineken, and Electrolux.



This partnership presents significant revenue-generating opportunities by combining Bridgeline's site search software Hawksearch, with the expertise offered by Niteco's 350 Optimizely experts. Hawksearch is Optimizely’s first non-native site search and is integrated with Optimizely's B2B and B2C platforms. It currently powers the search for Optimizely customers such as Crescent Electric, Winston Brands, and Cleaner's Supply.

"Bridgeline is excited to join forces with a top-tier Optimizely partner," says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, "We look forward to working with Niteco to generate revenue for our customers.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. Bridgeline's partnerships include Salesforce B2B Commerce, BigCommerce, Magento, and Progress Sitefinity.

To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

