Global Work Order Management Systems Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Work Order Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033317/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.7% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.4% CAGR and reach US$669 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $146.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR
The Work Order Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$146.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$230.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 9.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured) -
3floorsup
Astea
Clicksoftware
Coresystems
Corrigo
Emaint
Fieldaware
Fieldez
Fieldpoint Service Application
Fingent
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033317/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Work Order Management Systems - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Work
Order Management Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Work Order Management
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Transportation & Logistics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction & Real Estate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Construction & Real Estate
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction & Real
Estate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Work Order Management Systems Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Work Order Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Work
Order Management Systems by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Work Order Management Systems
by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Work
Order Management Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Other
Verticals, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation &
Logistics, Construction & Real Estate and BFSI - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Work Order Management Systems
by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Other Verticals, Manufacturing,
Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Construction &
Real Estate and BFSI Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
IT & Telecom, Other Verticals, Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Construction & Real
Estate and BFSI for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Work
Order Management Systems by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Work Order Management Systems
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Work Order Management Systems by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Work Order Management
Systems by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Work Order Management Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Other
Verticals, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation &
Logistics, Construction & Real Estate and BFSI - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Work Order Management
Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Other Verticals,
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics,
Construction & Real Estate and BFSI Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
IT & Telecom, Other Verticals, Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Construction & Real
Estate and BFSI for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Work Order Management Systems by Deployment - Cloud and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Work Order Management
Systems by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Work Order Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Work
Order Management Systems by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Work Order Management
Systems by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Work
Order Management Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Other
Verticals, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation &
Logistics, Construction & Real Estate and BFSI - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Work Order Management
Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Other Verticals,
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics,
Construction & Real Estate and BFSI Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
IT & Telecom, Other Verticals, Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Construction & Real
Estate and BFSI for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Work
Order Management Systems by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Work Order Management
Systems by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Work Order Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Work
Order Management Systems by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Work Order Management
Systems by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Work
Order Management Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Other
Verticals, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation &
Logistics, Construction & Real Estate and BFSI - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Work Order Management
Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Other Verticals,
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics,
Construction & Real Estate and BFSI Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
IT & Telecom, Other Verticals, Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Construction & Real
Estate and BFSI for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Work
Order Management Systems by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Work Order Management
Systems by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Work Order Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Work Order Management Systems by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Work Order Management
Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Work Order Management Systems by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Work Order Management
Systems by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Work Order Management Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Other
Verticals, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation &
Logistics, Construction & Real Estate and BFSI - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Work Order Management
Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Other Verticals,
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics,
Construction & Real Estate and BFSI Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
IT & Telecom, Other Verticals, Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Construction & Real
Estate and BFSI for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Work Order Management Systems by Deployment - Cloud and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Work Order Management
Systems by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Work Order Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Work Order Management Systems by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Work Order Management
Systems by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Work Order Management Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Other
Verticals, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation &
Logistics, Construction & Real Estate and BFSI - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Work Order Management
Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Other Verticals,
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics,
Construction & Real Estate and BFSI Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
IT & Telecom, Other Verticals, Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Construction & Real
Estate and BFSI for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Work Order Management Systems by Deployment - Cloud and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Work Order Management
Systems by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Work Order Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Work Order Management Systems by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Work Order Management
Systems by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Work Order Management Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Other
Verticals, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation &
Logistics, Construction & Real Estate and BFSI - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Work Order Management
Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Other Verticals,
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics,
Construction & Real Estate and BFSI Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Work Order
Management Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for IT & Telecom, Other Verticals, Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Construction & Real
Estate and BFSI for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Work Order Management Systems by Deployment - Cloud and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Work Order Management
Systems by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Work Order
Management Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Work Order Management Systems by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Work Order Management
Systems by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Work Order Management Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Other
Verticals, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation &
Logistics, Construction & Real Estate and BFSI - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Work Order Management
Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Other Verticals,
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics,
Construction & Real Estate and BFSI Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
IT & Telecom, Other Verticals, Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Construction & Real
Estate and BFSI for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Work Order Management Systems by Deployment - Cloud and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Work Order Management
Systems by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Work Order Management Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Work
Order Management Systems by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Work Order Management Systems
by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Work
Order Management Systems by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Other
Verticals, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation &
Logistics, Construction & Real Estate and BFSI - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Work Order Management Systems
by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Other Verticals, Manufacturing,
Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Construction &
Real Estate and BFSI Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
IT & Telecom, Other Verticals, Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Construction & Real
Estate and BFSI for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Work
Order Management Systems by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Work Order Management Systems
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Work Order Management
Systems by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Work Order Management Systems by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Work Order Management
Systems by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033317/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Work Order Management Systems Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Work Order Management Systems estimated at US$538. 7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Work Order Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033317/?utm_source=GNW