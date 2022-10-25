Global Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market to Reach $16 Billion by 2027 at a 6.8% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intravenous (IV) Solutions - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intravenous (IV) Solutions estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027. Total Parenteral Nutrition, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.1% CAGR and reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR

The Intravenous (IV) Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 67 Featured)

  • Amanta Healthcare
  • Anhui Medipharm Co., LTD.
  • Axa Parenterals Ltd.
  • B. Braun Melsungen Ag
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Fresenius Kabi AG
  • Grifols, S.A.
  • ICU Medical, Inc.
  • JW Life Science
  • Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Salius Pharma Private Limited.
  • Vifor Pharma Management Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Prevalence of Malnutrition in Hospitalized Patients to Fuel Need for IV Solutions
  • Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Resultant Need for Additional Nutrition Enhances Need to Administer IV Solutions
  • Rising Cancer Incidence and Need for Nutritional Support
  • Alarming Rise in Diabetes Incidence Worldwide
  • Unrelenting Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection
  • Nutritional Management of Patients with Neurological Diseases
  • Concerns over Fluid Depletion from Body Due to GI & Diarrheal Diseases Necessitate IV Fluid Administration
  • Growing Numbers of Pre-term Births Drives Demand for IV Solutions
  • Demand Rises for Home Intravenous Nutritional Therapies
  • Premixed IV Nutrition: A Step towards Safer Medication Practices
  • Premixed Formulations Present Efficient Delivery System
  • Iron Replacement Therapies: Potential for Growth
  • Growing Demand for Low-Cost Intravenous Nutrition Solutions
  • COVID-19 Outbreak: Combating Medication Errors in IV Infusion
  • Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Need for Nutrition Management Augurs Well for the Market
  • Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment
  • Challenges Confronting IV Solutions Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i3m9qj

