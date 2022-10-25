Global Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market to Reach $16 Billion by 2027 at a 6.8% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intravenous (IV) Solutions - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market to Reach $16 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intravenous (IV) Solutions estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027. Total Parenteral Nutrition, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.1% CAGR and reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Intravenous (IV) Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 67 Featured)

Amanta Healthcare

Anhui Medipharm Co., LTD.

Axa Parenterals Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Grifols, S.A.

ICU Medical, Inc.

JW Life Science

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Salius Pharma Private Limited.

Vifor Pharma Management Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Prevalence of Malnutrition in Hospitalized Patients to Fuel Need for IV Solutions

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Resultant Need for Additional Nutrition Enhances Need to Administer IV Solutions

Rising Cancer Incidence and Need for Nutritional Support

Alarming Rise in Diabetes Incidence Worldwide

Unrelenting Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection

Nutritional Management of Patients with Neurological Diseases

Concerns over Fluid Depletion from Body Due to GI & Diarrheal Diseases Necessitate IV Fluid Administration

Growing Numbers of Pre-term Births Drives Demand for IV Solutions

Demand Rises for Home Intravenous Nutritional Therapies

Premixed IV Nutrition: A Step towards Safer Medication Practices

Premixed Formulations Present Efficient Delivery System

Iron Replacement Therapies: Potential for Growth

Growing Demand for Low-Cost Intravenous Nutrition Solutions

COVID-19 Outbreak: Combating Medication Errors in IV Infusion

Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Need for Nutrition Management Augurs Well for the Market

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment

Challenges Confronting IV Solutions Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

