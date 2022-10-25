Minim Increases E-Commerce Footprint on Lenovo.com

Motorola Home Networking Licensee Takes Next Step in Sales Expansion Strategy With Consumer Electronics E-tail Giant

MANCHESTER, NH, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent WiFi software and Motorola home networking products under an exclusive global brand license, today announces the expansion of its e-commerce footprint to Lenovo.com. A freshly-inked relationship with Lenovo.com will see the addition of top-performing products from the full portfolio of Motorola intelligent networking devices to Lenovo’s online storefront. Lenovo, the global technology powerhouse, will now offer its customers the ability to pair Motorola home networking products with its world class PC’s to achieve outstanding performance.

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to work together with Lenovo on the next step in our plan to expand the e-commerce presence of some of the best-in-class home networking devices from Motorola,” said Jeff Rodning, Vice President of Retail Sales at Minim. “We are confident Lenovo’s online shoppers will find increased value from our range of Motorola devices powered by our intuitive software solution that helps people do more and live better with connectivity.”

The new offering from the portfolio of Motorola home networking devices on Lenovo.com boast top performers that feature cutting-edge technologies such as DOCSIS 3.1 and WiFi 6. The Motorola MB8611 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem offers Lenovo shoppers the ability to save up to $168.00 annually on rental fees from Internet Service Providers, while providing DOCSIS 3.1 speeds up to 10 times faster with higher efficiency for Xfinity, Cox and Spectrum service plans.

This device and more from the Motorola home networking offering will be available to purchase on Lenovo.com in the coming weeks. To learn more about Motorola’s portfolio of intelligent networking devices, please visit motorolanetwork.com.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) was born in 1977 as a networking company and now delivers intelligent software to protect and improve the WiFi connections we depend on to work, learn, and live. Minim’s cloud platform powers intuitive apps and a variety of routers, helping customers take control of their connected experience and privacy. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds the exclusive global license to design and manufacture consumer networking products under the Motorola brand. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumer’s lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

