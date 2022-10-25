Agenus to Provide Corporate Update and Third Quarter 2022 Financial Report

Conference Call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET



Company to host “The Road Taken” R&D Event in Boston on November 12 from 2p.m. – 5p.m. ET to discuss with oncology experts clinical experience to date and expected development plans for botensilimab in cold tumors

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of therapeutics designed to activate the immune response to cancers and infections, today announced the Company will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Agenus executives will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that morning to discuss the results and to provide a corporate update.

“The Road Taken” R&D Event

Agenus will host an in-person and virtual R&D event (“The Road Taken”) on Saturday, November 12th, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET at the Prudential Tower in Boston, MA. The event will feature insights from leading cancer immunologists who will share their collective and individual expertise on the current and future state of cancer immunotherapy, including a deep dive into the botensilimab data presented at SITC. Institutional investors, research analysts, and key opinion leaders are invited to attend the Event in-person and can RSVP by emailing investorrelations@agenusbio.com. To register for the live webcast, please click here.

