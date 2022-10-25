Three Sixty Solar Adds Key Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (NEO: VSOL) (OTC: VSOLF) (“Three Sixty,” “Three Sixty Solar,” or the “Company”), an innovative alternative energy design, manufacture, and sales organization focussed on solar equipment supply to the global marketplace is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Sills to its advisory board.



Three Sixty Solar’s CEO, Brian Roth notes, “I’m delighted to have Andrew join our advisory board. We believe his wealth of knowledge within the power industry and his strategies for expanding our technology deployment will integrate as key drivers aimed at ensuring successful commercial growth. The inclusion of Andrew and his industry network is a big step forward towards unlocking value creation as we move ahead with our strategic plan to implement a minimum of 500 MW of installed power generation capacity over the next five years.”

Mr. Sills is a respected and well-connected individual throughout the power industry in Canada, the US, and abroad. He brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience in power engineering and possesses a deep knowledge of power systems integration that will be critical for the continued development and evolution of Three Sixty Solar’s pioneering utility towers. His extensive network offers the potential to develop strategic opportunities for Three Sixty to expand and propel its reach and help provide impetus towards commercial roll-out and corporate growth. As a part owner of energy industry participants Black Powder Ltd. (https://blackpowderltd.com/) and Mojek Resources (https://mojekresources.com/), he brings an immediate pipeline of project opportunities that can mutually benefit both Three Sixty and his related businesses interests.

His career encompasses practical experience in greenfield and brownfield project development, construction, maintenance, operations, and turnarounds. He has demonstrated a strong ability to multi-task with numerous businesses, projects, and developments around the globe. His proven communication, negotiating and challenge resolution skills have repeatedly served as communication liaison between countries, first nations, board members, shareholders, public and corporate developments. He brings expertise specifically focused on performance design, economics, engineering, construction, and commissioning of facilities. He insists on a collaborative approach to business development to ensure win/win outcomes. He is highly adept at critical analysis and ability to apply performance criteria to any proposal, design, or operation and is proficient in risk assessments, operational assessments, quality assurance & quality control management. He further brings a commitment to health, safety, and environmental compliance at the forefront of all business planning. Mr. Sills is a passionate entrepreneur, investment advisor and development officer for products & service-based businesses, who has built, owns, and operates energy sector transfer ventures and industrial owner/operator ventures.

The advisory agreement has a 12-month term, with renewal options subject to the agreement of both parties.

The Company further announces it has granted an aggregate of 350,000 options to purchase common shares (the “Options”) and 350,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The Options vest immediately, and each Option is exercisable by the holder for one common share at a price of $0.62 until October 25, 2024. Each RSU is subject to a vesting period of 75 days from the date of grant. The Options and RSUs may not be exercised or converted into common shares until the Company’s stock option plan and restricted share unit plan have received the respective approvals by the shareholders of the Company.

About Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (NEO: VSOL) (OTC: VSOLF)

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. is an innovative alternative energy design, manufacture, and sales organization focussed on solar equipment supply to the global marketplace. The company’s premier product line is the patent pending SVS series commercial solar tower. According to Statistics MRC, the solar farm sector is set to grow to around $296 billion by 2028. Three Sixty Solar’s unique tower concept is a high density, clean energy solution that uses up to 90% less land space than conventional solar farms and can co-locate adjacent to homes, retail, agriculture, and industry, thus minimizing line loss and maximizing energy delivery in places where renewables have been difficult to install until now. In multi-tower applications, developers can utilize the spaces between towers to better leverage land assets through additional revenue generating activities. Designed to withstand major instances of extreme weather, Three Sixty Solar offers a clean energy solution with minimal environmental and habitat impact. To find our more, visit: www.threesixtysolar.com and please watch our video. To stay informed, please sign up to receive news alerts and follow us on Instagram (@threesixtysolar.vsol), Twitter (@ThreeSixtySolar), and Facebook (@threesixtysolar.vsol).

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This letter contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s ability to install solar towers generating at least 500 MW of electricity over the next five years, the advisory services to be provided to the Company by Mr. Sills and the anticipated benefits to the Company thereof.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the sector in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described under the heading “Risks Factors” in the Company’s filing statement dated August 3, 2022 filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

Neither the Neo Exchange Inc. nor any securities regulatory authority has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

