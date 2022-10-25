HEALTHIER CHOICES MANAGEMENT CORP. ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

HOLLYWOOD, FL, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC Pink: HCMC) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the commencement of its common stock repurchase program.



The Board has authorized aggregate common stock repurchases of up to $5 million. HCMC may purchase shares on a discretionary basis from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or other means, including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. The timing and amount of the repurchase transactions will be subject to the discretion of HCMC based upon market conditions and other opportunities that HCMC may have for the use or investment of its cash balances. The repurchase program has no expiration date, does not require the purchase of any minimum number of shares and may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time without prior notice. The number of shares to be purchased and the timing of purchases will be based on the Company's trading windows and available liquidity, general business and market conditions, and other factors, including legal requirements, debt covenant restrictions and alternative investment opportunities.

Jeffrey Holman, Chief Executive Officer of HCMC, said, "We believe our shares are currently undervalued and based on the strength of our balance sheet, coupled with our long-term outlook, an opportunity exists to create value for our shareholders while continuing to invest in our key value-driving strategies."

Mr. Holman concluded, "We continue to believe that we are making the necessary investments through acquisitions and changes to position our business for the long-term. As we cycle these investments and changes, we expect revenues to increase, operating margins to expand, and to generate free cash flow in 2023. We are confident that our choices will prove to be the right ones, driving long-term sustainable growth, improved returns on capital, and shareholder value."

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (www.healthiercmc.com) is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary HCMC Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, the Company manages and intends to expand on its intellectual property portfolio.

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company operates:

Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items. (www.AdasMarket.com)

Paradise Health & Nutrition’s three stores that likewise offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items. (www.ParadiseHealthDirect.com)

Mother Earth’s Storehouse, a two-store organic and health food and vitamin chain in New York’s Hudson Valley, which has been in existence for over 40 years. (www.MotherEarthStorehouse.com)

Greens Natural Foods’ eight stores in New York and New Jersey, offering a selection of 100% organic produce and all-natural, non-GMO groceries & bulk foods; a wide selection of local products; an organic juice and smoothie bar; a fresh foods department, which offers fresh and healthy “grab & go” foods; a full selection of vitamins & supplements; as well as health and beauty products. (www.GreensNaturalFoods.com)

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy Choice Wellness, LLC, the Company has licensing agreements for Healthy Choice Wellness Centers (www.HealthyChoiceWellness.com), which offer multiple IV drip “cocktails” for clients to choose from that are designed to help boost immunity, fight fatigue and stress, reduce inflammation, enhance weight loss, and efficiently deliver antioxidants and anti-aging mixes. Additionally, there are cocktails for health, beauty, and re-hydration. Healthy Choice Wellness Centers can be found in the following areas:

Fort Lauderdale, FL, located within the Casbah Spa and Salon

Boston, MA, located within Boston Direct Health

OPENING SOON - Hinsdale, IL location in Chicago Suburbs



Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy U Wholesale, the Company sells vitamins and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and personal care products on its website www.TheVitaminStore.com.

Additionally, the Company markets its patented Q-Unit™ and Q-Cup® technology. Information on these products and the technology is available on the Company’s website at www.theQcup.com.

Forward Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or otherwise. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements. Forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, projections or estimates of revenue, income, or loss, exit costs, cash flow needs and capital expenditures, statements regarding future operations, expansion or restructuring plans, including our recent exit from, and winding down of our wholesale distribution operations. In addition, when used in this release, the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” and “plans” and variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements.

Factors that may affect our future results of operations and financial condition include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in demand for our products, the introduction of new products, our ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of our liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the SEC.

