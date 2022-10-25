Global Wood Coating Resins Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wood Coating Resins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033316/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Water-Borne, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solvent-Borne segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Wood Coating Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Radiation Cure Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR



In the global Radiation Cure segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$563 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$819.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Allnex

Arkema Group

Dynea

Helios Group

Ivm Group

Nuplex

Polynt

Royal DSM

Sirca SPA

Synthopol Chemie





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033316/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Wood Coating Resins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Coating Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Wood Coating Resins by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating Resins by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-borne by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Water-borne by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-borne by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solvent-borne by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Solvent-borne by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Solvent-borne by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Cure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Radiation Cure by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Cure by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Solids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for High-Solids by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for High-Solids by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Powder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Powder by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Decoration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Decoration by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Decoration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Furniture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Furniture by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cabinets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Cabinets by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Cabinets by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Doors & Windows by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Doors & Windows by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Doors & Windows by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flooring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Flooring by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Wood Coating Resins Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Wood Coating Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Coating Resins by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne,

Radiation Cure, High-Solids and Powder - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Wood Coating Resins by

Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure,

High-Solids and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating Resins by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure, High-Solids and

Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Coating Resins by Application - Decoration, Other Applications,

Furniture, Cabinets, Doors & Windows and Flooring - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Wood Coating Resins by

Application - Decoration, Other Applications, Furniture,

Cabinets, Doors & Windows and Flooring Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating Resins by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decoration, Other Applications, Furniture, Cabinets, Doors &

Windows and Flooring for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Coating Resins by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne,

Radiation Cure, High-Solids and Powder - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Wood Coating Resins by

Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure,

High-Solids and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating Resins by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure, High-Solids and

Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Coating Resins by Application - Decoration, Other

Applications, Furniture, Cabinets, Doors & Windows and Flooring -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Wood Coating Resins by

Application - Decoration, Other Applications, Furniture,

Cabinets, Doors & Windows and Flooring Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating Resins by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decoration, Other Applications, Furniture, Cabinets, Doors &

Windows and Flooring for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Wood Coating Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Coating Resins by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne,

Radiation Cure, High-Solids and Powder - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Wood Coating Resins by

Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure,

High-Solids and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating Resins by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure, High-Solids and

Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Coating Resins by Application - Decoration, Other Applications,

Furniture, Cabinets, Doors & Windows and Flooring - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Wood Coating Resins by

Application - Decoration, Other Applications, Furniture,

Cabinets, Doors & Windows and Flooring Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating Resins by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decoration, Other Applications, Furniture, Cabinets, Doors &

Windows and Flooring for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Wood Coating Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Coating Resins by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne,

Radiation Cure, High-Solids and Powder - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Wood Coating Resins by

Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure,

High-Solids and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating Resins by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure, High-Solids and

Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Coating Resins by Application - Decoration, Other Applications,

Furniture, Cabinets, Doors & Windows and Flooring - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Wood Coating Resins by

Application - Decoration, Other Applications, Furniture,

Cabinets, Doors & Windows and Flooring Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating Resins by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decoration, Other Applications, Furniture, Cabinets, Doors &

Windows and Flooring for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Wood Coating Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Coating Resins by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Wood Coating Resins by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating Resins by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Coating Resins by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne,

Radiation Cure, High-Solids and Powder - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Wood Coating Resins by

Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure,

High-Solids and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating Resins by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure, High-Solids and

Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Coating Resins by Application - Decoration, Other

Applications, Furniture, Cabinets, Doors & Windows and Flooring -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Wood Coating Resins by

Application - Decoration, Other Applications, Furniture,

Cabinets, Doors & Windows and Flooring Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating Resins by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decoration, Other Applications, Furniture, Cabinets, Doors &

Windows and Flooring for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Wood Coating Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Coating Resins by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne,

Radiation Cure, High-Solids and Powder - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Wood Coating Resins by

Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure,

High-Solids and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating Resins by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure, High-Solids and

Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Coating Resins by Application - Decoration, Other

Applications, Furniture, Cabinets, Doors & Windows and Flooring -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Wood Coating Resins by

Application - Decoration, Other Applications, Furniture,

Cabinets, Doors & Windows and Flooring Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating Resins by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decoration, Other Applications, Furniture, Cabinets, Doors &

Windows and Flooring for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Wood Coating Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Coating Resins by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne,

Radiation Cure, High-Solids and Powder - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Wood Coating Resins by

Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure,

High-Solids and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating Resins

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure, High-Solids and

Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Coating Resins by Application - Decoration, Other

Applications, Furniture, Cabinets, Doors & Windows and Flooring -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Wood Coating Resins by

Application - Decoration, Other Applications, Furniture,

Cabinets, Doors & Windows and Flooring Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating Resins

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decoration, Other Applications, Furniture, Cabinets, Doors &

Windows and Flooring for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Coating Resins by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne,

Radiation Cure, High-Solids and Powder - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Wood Coating Resins by

Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure,

High-Solids and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating Resins by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure, High-Solids and

Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Coating Resins by Application - Decoration, Other Applications,

Furniture, Cabinets, Doors & Windows and Flooring - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Wood Coating Resins by

Application - Decoration, Other Applications, Furniture,

Cabinets, Doors & Windows and Flooring Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating Resins by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decoration, Other Applications, Furniture, Cabinets, Doors &

Windows and Flooring for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Wood Coating Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Coating Resins by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne,

Radiation Cure, High-Solids and Powder - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Wood Coating Resins by

Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure,

High-Solids and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating Resins by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure, High-Solids and

Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Coating Resins by Application - Decoration, Other Applications,

Furniture, Cabinets, Doors & Windows and Flooring - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK Historic Review for Wood Coating Resins by

Application - Decoration, Other Applications, Furniture,

Cabinets, Doors & Windows and Flooring Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating Resins by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decoration, Other Applications, Furniture, Cabinets, Doors &

Windows and Flooring for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wood Coating Resins by Technology - Water-borne,

Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure, High-Solids and Powder -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wood Coating

Resins by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Radiation

Cure, High-Solids and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating

Resins by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure, High-Solids and

Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wood Coating Resins by Application - Decoration, Other

Applications, Furniture, Cabinets, Doors & Windows and Flooring -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wood Coating

Resins by Application - Decoration, Other Applications,

Furniture, Cabinets, Doors & Windows and Flooring Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating

Resins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decoration, Other Applications, Furniture, Cabinets, Doors &

Windows and Flooring for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Wood Coating Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wood Coating Resins by Technology - Water-borne,

Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure, High-Solids and Powder -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wood Coating Resins

by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure,

High-Solids and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating

Resins by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure, High-Solids and

Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wood Coating Resins by Application - Decoration, Other

Applications, Furniture, Cabinets, Doors & Windows and Flooring -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wood Coating Resins

by Application - Decoration, Other Applications, Furniture,

Cabinets, Doors & Windows and Flooring Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating

Resins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decoration, Other Applications, Furniture, Cabinets, Doors &

Windows and Flooring for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 107: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wood Coating Resins by Technology - Water-borne,

Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure, High-Solids and Powder -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of World Historic Review for Wood Coating

Resins by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Radiation

Cure, High-Solids and Powder Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 109: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating

Resins by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Radiation Cure, High-Solids and

Powder for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wood Coating Resins by Application - Decoration, Other

Applications, Furniture, Cabinets, Doors & Windows and Flooring -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of World Historic Review for Wood Coating

Resins by Application - Decoration, Other Applications,

Furniture, Cabinets, Doors & Windows and Flooring Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Wood Coating

Resins by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decoration, Other Applications, Furniture, Cabinets, Doors &

Windows and Flooring for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033316/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________