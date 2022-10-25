Animal Stem Cell Therapy Market Size to Grow Worth USD 425.1 Million at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2032 - Top Players, Upcoming Trends, Geography, Growth Prospects & Forecast | Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The use of stem cells to treat various ailments and wounds in animals is known as animal stem cell therapy , a novel and developing area of veterinary medicine. Unspecialized cells called animal stem cells have the capacity to differentiate into any kind of body tissue. As a result, they can be used to treat a variety of diseases and conditions, including diabetes, kidney disease, cardiovascular diseases, osteoarthritis, ligament and tendon fractures, and arthritic illnesses. The desire for animal stem cell therapy is being fueled by two factors: growing public awareness of problems with animal health and the rising price of conventional veterinarian care. The demand for animal stem cell therapy is anticipated to increase as more people learn about its advantages. The availability of this novel therapy is also growing as a result of technological developments that enable the isolation and growth of animal stem cells.

Animal stem cell therapy market growth is predicted to intensify between 2022 and 2032, with a CAGR of 4.9%. It follows that the market's value will reach US$ 425.1 Million by the end of 2032.

The expanding demand for pet insurance, more public awareness of problems with animal health, and technological improvements are just a few of the elements causing this expansion.

Key players operating in the global animal stem cell therapy market are:

Vetstem biopharma

Celavet Inc.

Kintaro Cells Power

Magellan Stem Cells

U.S. Stem Cell

Cells Power Japan

J-ARM

Animal Care Stem

Cell Therapy Sciences

VetCell Therapeutics

Animal stem cell treatment comes in two primary flavours: allogeneic and autologous. In contrast to autologous therapy, which employs an animal's own stem cells, allogeneic therapy uses stem cells from a different member of the same species. Since it is simpler to collect stem cells from another animal than from the patient, allogeneic treatment is more frequently used in veterinary medicine.

The enterprises that are engaged in the analysis and creation of items utilizing animal stem cell therapy are the major players in this industry. Included in this group are VCA, Zoetis, Ceva Sante Animale, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Merck Animal Health. These businesses have been putting effort into the creation of fresh, enhanced animal stem cell therapies that can be applied to the treatment of a range of animal ailments. These businesses also take part in marketing campaigns to educate consumers and medical professionals about the benefits of animal stem cell therapy.

The market for horse stem cell therapy is likely to grow as a result of the popularity of equestrian sports and the rise in the number of horse owners. The availability of new and better stem cell treatment products as well as the growing awareness of the potential advantages of stem cell therapy for horses are further market drivers. The expansion of this business is also being fueled by the rising number of horse owners who are prepared to invest in the health and happiness of their animals.

The sector of veterinary hospitals is projected to expand at the greatest CAGR among end users over the forecast period. This expansion is attributable to both the rise in pet ownership and the growing understanding of animal health. The most recent technology is also available in veterinary facilities, and the staff members are skilled and qualified to offer animal stem cell therapy as well as other therapies.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest rate of growth in the market for animal stem cell therapy over the course of the forecasted period. The increased demand for pet insurance, growing public awareness of problems with animal health, and technological improvements all contribute to the region's growth. Additionally, the region's abundance of veterinarians and pet owners is fueling the expansion of this sector.

VetStem Biopharma Inc., a US-based provider of stem cell therapy products for animals, declared in May 2019 that its new product, VetStem Regenerative cells, has been approved by the FDA. This item is made to treat canine arthritis.

A partnership to establish a stem cell research facility in Tianjin, China, was struck in March 2019 by the Chinese company Boyalife Group and the Tianjin International Joint Academy of Biotech and Pharmacy. The study of stem cell applications in both humans and animals is the aim of the research institution.

The FDA gave its approval for the new medicine VetStem Plus in February 2019, according to the Swiss business Emcyte Corporation. This item is made to treat canine arthritis.

