Global Dermal Filler Market Is Expected to Reach $14.4 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Dermal Filler Market generated $5.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $14.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $14.4 billion CAGR 10.8% No. of Pages in Report 250 Drivers Rise in prevalence of early skin aging Surge in demand for minimal invasive surgical procedure Increase in demand for dermal fillers procedures Rise in geriatric population Increase in self-awareness among young population regarding physical appearance Opportunities Technological advancement in medical aesthetic products



Surge in healthcare expenditure Restraints High costs associated with dermal filler procedures such as fat face and polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres

Covid-19 scenario-

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the growth of the global dermal filler market.

A number of clinics and hospitals were restructured to increase hospital capacities for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Non-essential surgical procedures were cancelled due to the pandemic. Dermal filler procedures are non-emergency procedures that were given less priority during the pandemic, which significantly hampered the revenue of aesthetic companies and the growth of the market.

However, the market is gaining traction in the post-pandemic period and is expected to grow at the same pace in future.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global dermal filler market based on type, gender, service provider, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the hyaluronic acid (HA) segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the overall dermal filler market in 2021, and is likely to lead the trail by the end of 2031. Moreover, the same segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 11.1% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses the calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHA), poly l lactic acid, and others segments.

Based on gender, the female segment contributed over 90% of the global dermal filler market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. Moreover, the same segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report also offers an analysis of the male segment.

Based on service provider, the hospitals segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global dermal filler market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. Moreover, the same segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, the market across North America contributed to nearly two-fifths of the overall dermal filler market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific market would grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global dermal filler market report include AbbVie Laboratories, Bioxis Pharmaceutical, Cutera Inc., Elan Aesthetics Inc., Galderma SA, MerzPharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Revance Therapeutics, Sinclair Pharma, Teoxane Laboratories, and Vital Esthetique Laboratories.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global dermal filler market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.



