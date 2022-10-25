The Global Dark Web Intelligence Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 22.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dark Web Intelligence Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Industry Vertical, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Enterprise Size, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352719/?utm_source=GNW





This area of the internet is devoted to confidentiality and anonymity, thereby making it a perfect place for cybercriminals to gather resources and information and market their services. Dark web intelligence is incredibly important because it gives an unfiltered perspective of the state of cybercrime today and the patterns in hacks.



Organizations enhance their defense capabilities by utilizing timely, relevant, and actionable information by adopting dark web tracking software, which enables them to incorporate dark web intelligence with their cyber security management process. Dark Web intelligence is employed to prevent fraud and has shown to significantly lower losses.



The intelligence generally includes three collections of data feeds that have been carefully selected from the Deep Web and Dark Web, malware networks, botnets, and other technology platforms used by fraudsters and cybercriminals to commit financial crimes. There have been several cyber-attacks over the years on both individual computers and the systems of huge corporations.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The lockdown imposed by many governments has positively benefited the implementation of dark web intelligence. Companies are concentrating on developing technologies like automation, AI-powered solutions, and computing technology since COVID-19 instances have decreased. Additionally, as cybercrimes like ransomware attacks, data hacking, and financial fraud proliferate across sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and government, there is a growing need for dark web intelligence solutions to conduct operations in a secure and safe manner.



Market Growth Factors



Growing Need For Cyber-Security In Multitude Of Industries



Rising public awareness of various cybercrime kinds and an increase in fraud cases involving illicit money transfers and data alterations in big enterprises have had a substantial negative impact on the market’s expansion. Dark web intelligence emphasizes any unidentified dangers and orchestrates cyber risk assessment for prevention methods. It is usually conducted to effectively detect, examine, and decrease risk to the security firewall.



Increasing Intelligence Use In Counter Terrorism



The brainwashing of children to carry out terrorist activities has been growing which led to United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNDOC) carrying out a full-fledged assessment on countering these activities. These methods have led to the identification of six, occasionally related categories: fundraising, training, planning, execution, and cyberattacks. Propaganda includes recruiting, radicalization, and instigation of terrorism.



Market Restraining Factors



High Cost Of Dark Web Intelligence Technology



A small business or startup has to invest millions of dollars in cybersecurity, which consists of apps for password management, antivirus, firewalls, spam filters, data backup, and data encryption. Similar to how some dark web intelligence services require particular hardware to be installed, this raises the deployment cost of cybersecurity and cyber risk assessment. To control code in real-time, contemporary cyber threat surveillance solutions also require specific IT knowledge.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the dark web intelligence market is categorized into solution and services. The services segment garnered a significant revenue share in the dark web intelligence market in 2021. The segment’s growth will expand as a result of factors like rising business competition, cybercrime, threat, legislation, user needs, and project risks. These factors have increased the cyber security threats for many companies, and most of the time the in-house security teams cannot even infer the threat.



Deployment Model Outlook



On the basis of deployment model, the dark web intelligence market is divided into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the dark web intelligence market in 2021. The growth is explained by the many benefits that the on-premise implementation provides, including a high degree of information protection and safety. Because on-premise deployment models have higher data security and fewer data breaches than cloud-based deployment models, businesses prefer them, which fuels demand in both the public and private sectors.



Enterprise Size Outlook



Based on enterprise size, the dark web intelligence market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. The SMEs segment recorded a significant revenue share in the dark web intelligence market in 2021. The use of dark web intelligence is anticipated to grow as small and medium-sized businesses looking to maximize their operational efficiency. Through the pandemic, SMEs also realized the immediate need for a cyber-security mechanism as more and more of their employees were working from home, posing them as a comfortable target for data breaches.



Industry Vertical Outlook



On the basis of industry vertical, the dark web intelligence market is classified into BFSI, healthcare, government, IT and telecom, Manufacturing, and others. The IT and Telecom segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the dark web intelligence market in 2021. The pandemic is driving the IT and telecom industries toward digitalization and technological efforts, which is predicted to present attractive growth prospects for dark web intelligence.



Regional Outlook



Based on the region, the dark web intelligence market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American region garnered the largest revenue share in the dark web intelligence market in 2021. This is attributable to a surge in the use of dark web intelligence in the BFSI, healthcare, government, and other areas to protect data from breaches and enhance business processes and consumer satisfaction.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; NICE Ltd. is the major forerunner in the Dark Web Intelligence Market. Companies such as EJ2 Communications, Inc., Rapid7, Inc. and Outpost24 AB are some of the key innovators in Dark Web Intelligence Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Alert Logic, Inc. (HelpSystems, LLC), Rapid7, Inc. (IntSights), NICE Ltd. (NICE Actimize), Outpost24 AB (Blueliv Threat Compass), Open Text Corporation (Carbonite), DarkOwl, LLC, Digital Shadows Limited (ReliaQuest, LLC), Verisign, Inc., EJ2 Communications, Inc., and KELA.



Recent strategies deployed in Dark Web Intelligence Market



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Aug-2022: EJ2 Communications acquired Echosec Systems, a leading provider of open-source intelligence (OSINT) and publicly available information (PAI). Through the acquisition, EJ2 Communications enhanced its OSINT capabilities, increasing on-the-ground situational knowledge, executive protection, geopolitical risk assessments, counterterrorism, misinformation and disinformation verification and identification, and crisis response.



Jan-2022: EJ2 Communications took over Risk Based Security (RBS), a company specializing in vulnerability and data breach intelligence, along with vendor risk ratings. From this acquisition, EJ2 Communications enabled to provide its clients the rapid identification of critical vulnerabilities before they become widely known as well as automation of prioritizing and treating these issues. This development by EJ2 Communications proved to be highly significant for security teams and presents an important step towards achieving EJ2 Communications’s vision of being the solitary vendor that businesses can depend on to mitigate security dangers and protect critical assets.



Nov-2021: Outpost24 took over Specops Software, a leading provider of password management and user authentication solutions. From this acquisition, Outpost24 aimed to enhance its full-stack security assessment offering by acquiring Specops and thus, enabled enterprise surveillance into specific user access which reduced cybersecurity risks across the whole attack surface.



Nov-2020: EJ2 Communications acquired CRFT, a security automation provider. Through this acquisition, EJ2 Communications would be enabled to cover the gap for security groups with no-code automation and packaged expert playbooks to reinforce critical workflows, whether identifying and verifying malware, discovering and remediating account takeover, or detecting and handling a physical threat.



Jun-2020: NICE Actimize acquired Guardian Analytics, a cloud-based financial risk management firm. Through the acquisition, the companies aimed at empowering businesses of all sizes in adopting the industry’s best innovative solutions by merging NICE Actimize and Guardian Analytics’ fraud and anti-money laundering solution abilities.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Mar-2022: NICE Actimize introduced X-Sight Entity Risk, a SaaS solution offering. The product is also powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, entity resolution, and network analytics to increase the efficacy of advanced anti-money laundering, enterprise fraud prevention, as well as other financial services applications.



Nov-2021: NICE Actimize launched the IFM-X Dark Web Intelligence solution. The Dark Web Intelligence solution provides three different offerings, which are curated data feeds and workable dark and deep web intelligence spanning over customer account takeovers, compromised payment cards, and mule accounts. The product assists businesses in proactively safeguarding the customers, hence delivering an enhanced customer experience and protecting the firm from any losses.



May-2021: IntSights, subsidiary of Rapid7, Inc. expanded its product range by enhancing its External Threat Protection Suite. The External Threat Protection (ETP) Suite offers enterprise-grade external threat intelligence and IOC management capabilities which would allow security teams to protect against a quickly evolving threat landscape while simultaneously reducing their workload significantly.



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Mar-2022: KELA partnered with Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC), an industry-driven community to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks to the vehicle. Through this partnership, KELA provided Auto-ISAC with intelligence comprising information about dark web activity and enhancing existing threat data made available to membership. The partnership also allowed leveraging the latest and relevant findings by KELA experts to raise awareness about newly originating threats and trends.



Nov-2021: EJ2 Communications formed a partnership with Carahsoft Technology, an IT solutions provider delivering best-of-breed hardware, software, and support solutions. Under this partnership, Carahsoft served as the strategic distributor for solutions provided by EJ2 Communications in the government sector. The partnership made EJ2 Communications’ threat intelligence solutions achievable to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and OMNIA Partners contracts, and also through Carahsoft’s connection with reseller partners.



Companies Profiled



• Alert Logic, Inc. (HelpSystems, LLC)



• Rapid7, Inc. (IntSights)



• NICE Ltd. (NICE Actimize)



• Outpost24 AB (Blueliv Threat Compass)



• Open Text Corporation (Carbonite)



• DarkOwl, LLC



• Digital Shadows Limited (ReliaQuest, LLC)



• Verisign, Inc.



• EJ2 Communications, Inc.



• KELA



