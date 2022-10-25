Global Wood Adhesives Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wood Adhesives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033315/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Plywood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Particleboard segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR
The Wood Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$971.4 Million by the year 2027.
Medium-Density Fiberboard Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR
In the global Medium-Density Fiberboard segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$782 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
3M Company
Akzonobel N.V.
Ashland Inc.
Bostik SA
H.B. Fuller
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Jubilant Industries
Pidilite Industries
Sika AG
The DOW Chemical Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033315/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Wood Adhesives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Adhesives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plywood by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Plywood by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Plywood by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Particleboard by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Particleboard by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Particleboard by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medium-Density Fiberboard by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Medium-Density Fiberboard
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium-Density
Fiberboard by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oriented Strand Board by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Oriented Strand Board by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Oriented Strand Board
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
High-Density Fiberboard by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for High-Density Fiberboard by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for High-Density Fiberboard
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Substrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Substrates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Substrates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Housing Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Housing Components by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Housing Components by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Furniture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Flooring by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Doors & Windows by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Doors & Windows by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Doors & Windows by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Wood Adhesives Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Wood Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Adhesives by Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density
Fiberboard, Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and
Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by Substrate -
Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented
Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plywood,
Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand
Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Adhesives by Application - Housing Components, Other
Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by Application -
Housing Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring
and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Housing
Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors &
Windows for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wood Adhesives by Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard,
Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand Board, High-Density
Fiberboard and Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by
Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard,
Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other
Substrates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plywood,
Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand
Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wood Adhesives by Application - Housing Components, Other
Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by
Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,
Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Housing
Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors &
Windows for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Wood Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Adhesives by Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density
Fiberboard, Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and
Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by Substrate -
Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented
Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plywood,
Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand
Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Adhesives by Application - Housing Components, Other
Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by
Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,
Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Housing
Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors &
Windows for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Wood Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Adhesives by Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density
Fiberboard, Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and
Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by Substrate -
Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented
Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plywood,
Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand
Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Adhesives by Application - Housing Components, Other
Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by
Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,
Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Housing
Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors &
Windows for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Wood Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wood Adhesives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wood Adhesives by Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard,
Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand Board, High-Density
Fiberboard and Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by
Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard,
Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other
Substrates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plywood,
Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand
Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wood Adhesives by Application - Housing Components, Other
Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by
Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,
Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Housing
Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors &
Windows for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Wood Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wood Adhesives by Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard,
Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand Board, High-Density
Fiberboard and Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by
Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard,
Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other
Substrates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plywood,
Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand
Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wood Adhesives by Application - Housing Components, Other
Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by
Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,
Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Housing
Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors &
Windows for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Wood Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wood Adhesives by Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard,
Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand Board, High-Density
Fiberboard and Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by
Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard,
Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other
Substrates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plywood,
Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand
Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wood Adhesives by Application - Housing Components, Other
Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by
Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,
Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Housing
Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors &
Windows for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Adhesives by Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density
Fiberboard, Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and
Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by Substrate -
Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented
Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plywood,
Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand
Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Adhesives by Application - Housing Components, Other
Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by
Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,
Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Housing
Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors &
Windows for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Wood Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Adhesives by Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density
Fiberboard, Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and
Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by Substrate -
Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented
Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plywood,
Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand
Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Adhesives by Application - Housing Components, Other
Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by Application -
Housing Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring
and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Housing
Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors &
Windows for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Adhesives by Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density
Fiberboard, Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and
Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by Substrate -
Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented
Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plywood,
Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand
Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
Adhesives by Application - Housing Components, Other
Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Spain Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by
Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,
Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Housing
Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors &
Windows for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wood Adhesives by Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard,
Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand Board, High-Density
Fiberboard and Other Substrates - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by
Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard,
Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other
Substrates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plywood,
Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand
Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wood Adhesives by Application - Housing Components, Other
Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Russia Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by
Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,
Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Housing
Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors &
Windows for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Wood Adhesives by Substrate - Plywood,
Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented Strand
Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by
Substrate - Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard,
Oriented Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other
Substrates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood
Adhesives by Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plywood, Particleboard, Medium-Density Fiberboard, Oriented
Strand Board, High-Density Fiberboard and Other Substrates for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Wood Adhesives by Application - Housing
Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring and Doors &
Windows - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by
Application - Housing Components, Other Applications,
Furniture, Flooring and Doors & Windows Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood
Adhesives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Housing Components, Other Applications, Furniture, Flooring
and Doors & Windows for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Wood Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wood Adhesives by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wood Adhesives by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wood Adhesives
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033315/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Wood Adhesives Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wood Adhesives estimated at US$4. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wood Adhesives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033315/?utm_source=GNW