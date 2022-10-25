Global Wood Adhesives Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wood Adhesives estimated at US$4. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.

3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Plywood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Particleboard segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR

The Wood Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$971.4 Million by the year 2027.



Medium-Density Fiberboard Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR

In the global Medium-Density Fiberboard segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$782 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
3M Company
Akzonobel N.V.
Ashland Inc.
Bostik SA
H.B. Fuller
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Jubilant Industries
Pidilite Industries
Sika AG
The DOW Chemical Company


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Wood Adhesives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
