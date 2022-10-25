Global Terminal Blocks Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Innovative and Greener Products - The Need of the Hour

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Terminal Blocks: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Terminal Blocks Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2027
The global market for Terminal Blocks estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Sectional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Barriers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
The Terminal Blocks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.
PCB-Mounted Segment to Record 8.2% CAGR
In the global PCB-Mounted segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$512.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$866 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$875.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
What`s New for 2022?
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- A Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Industry Outlook
- Terminal Blocks: Preferred Choice Among Interconnect Solutions
- Terminal Blocks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Amphenol FCi (Singapore)
- Amphenol PCD (USA)
- Amtek Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Automation Systems Interconnect, Inc. (USA)
- Curtis Industries (USA)
- Eaton Corporation (Ireland)
- Marathon Special Products (USA)
- METZ CONNECT GmbH (Germany)
- Molex Incorporated (USA)
- OMEGA Engineering, Inc. (USA)
- Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Phoenix Contact USA (USA)
- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)
- Shenzhen OULU Electronic Co., Ltd. (China)
- Switchlab, Inc. (Taiwan)
- TE Connectivity Corporation (Switzerland)
- WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- WECO Electrical Connectors, Inc. (Canada)
- Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Wieland Electric, Inc. (Canada)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Sectional Terminal Blocks - The Largest Terminal Block Type
- PCB-Mounted Terminal Blocks: Promising Growth Opportunities
- Smartphones: Communicating the 'Smart Way'
- Popularity of Tablets and Phablets - Opportunity for Terminal Blocks Market
- Industrial Automation Drives Terminal Blocks Market
- Innovative and Greener Products: The Need of the Hour
- Micro Terminal Blocks - Face of the Future
- Push-In & Tension Clamp Technologies Find Favor
- Spring Contact Version: Finding Favor over Screw Type Terminal Blocks
- Through-hole Reflow Technology - Gaining Foot Hold in Terminal Blocks Market
- Growing Popularity of IDC Technology
- Single-Sided Terminal Blocks: Saving Valuable Space
- Increasing Use of Rising Cage Clamp Contacts Boosts Demand for Terminal Blocks
- Increasing Use of Terminal Blocks for Slip Rings
- Terminal Blocks for Solar Photovoltaic Applications - A Developing Market
- Terminal Blocks - Addressing Challenges in HVAC/R Installation
- Growing Use of Terminal Blocks in Building Installations
- Automotive Industry - Positive Prospects for Terminal Blocks
- Terminal Blocks - Gaining from the Medical Industry
- Price and Performance - Two Important Attributes for Selecting a Terminal Block
- Ranking of Key Parameters for Selection of a Terminal Block
- Electric Terminal Block and Power Distribution Block: A Comparison
- Terminal Blocks to Benefit from Halogen-free Polyamide Solution
- Local Production: A Strategy for Price-Sensitive Markets
- Competitive Scenario
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yy03vu