Global Terminal Blocks Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Innovative and Greener Products - The Need of the Hour

Global Terminal Blocks Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2027



The global market for Terminal Blocks estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Sectional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Barriers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The Terminal Blocks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



PCB-Mounted Segment to Record 8.2% CAGR



In the global PCB-Mounted segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$512.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$866 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$875.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sectional Terminal Blocks - The Largest Terminal Block Type

PCB-Mounted Terminal Blocks: Promising Growth Opportunities

Smartphones: Communicating the 'Smart Way'

Popularity of Tablets and Phablets - Opportunity for Terminal Blocks Market

Industrial Automation Drives Terminal Blocks Market

Innovative and Greener Products: The Need of the Hour

Micro Terminal Blocks - Face of the Future

Push-In & Tension Clamp Technologies Find Favor

Spring Contact Version: Finding Favor over Screw Type Terminal Blocks

Through-hole Reflow Technology - Gaining Foot Hold in Terminal Blocks Market

Growing Popularity of IDC Technology

Single-Sided Terminal Blocks: Saving Valuable Space

Increasing Use of Rising Cage Clamp Contacts Boosts Demand for Terminal Blocks

Increasing Use of Terminal Blocks for Slip Rings

Terminal Blocks for Solar Photovoltaic Applications - A Developing Market

Terminal Blocks - Addressing Challenges in HVAC/R Installation

Growing Use of Terminal Blocks in Building Installations

Automotive Industry - Positive Prospects for Terminal Blocks

Terminal Blocks - Gaining from the Medical Industry

Price and Performance - Two Important Attributes for Selecting a Terminal Block

Ranking of Key Parameters for Selection of a Terminal Block

Electric Terminal Block and Power Distribution Block: A Comparison

Terminal Blocks to Benefit from Halogen-free Polyamide Solution

Local Production: A Strategy for Price-Sensitive Markets

Competitive Scenario

